Looking Elegant at the Airport Is Possible—5 Outfits Perfect for Travelling in Spring

By
published
in Features

Over the past few years, I've noticed that more and more people in the airport have abandoned the tracksuits and ultra-casual looks of the past and instead are taking their outfit cues from the well-curated looks of A-listers and influencers. Gone are the days of reaching for your tracksuit bottoms and Uggs—these days, airport outfits have become a stylish category unto themselves, with fashionable trendsetters constantly providing fresh inspiration for travel looks that tick the boxes of being both practical and elegant. Now that spring has arrived, the requirements for meeting these conditions become a little more complicated, as travel requires juggling varying temperatures (freezing AC-pumped planes to balmy holiday destinations). So, where to begin?

@nlmarilyn wearing leggings, hoodie and long coat

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Fear not, I've done the research for you. After much Instagram scrolling, I've found five looks that I think meet all the requirements. Whether you're headed on a long haul flight to a tropical getaway, or opting for a quick European city break, I'm confident one of these looks will suit the occasion—and ensure you feel particularly stylish while you stroll around the terminal. Easy, effortless, and comprised of pieces you'd happily incorporate into plenty of other looks, these five outfits prove that looking elegant in the airport doesn't actually require that much effort.

SEE THE BEST SPRING AIRPORT OUTFITS

1. Wide-Leg Trousers + Cropped Jacket + Birkenstocks

@francescasaffari wearing wide-leg trousers, cropped jacket and Birkenstocks

(Image credit: @francescasaffari )

Style Notes: From my research, I've determined that one of the best ways to look sophisticated in the airport is to work with a colour story that's a little more interesting than tones of black and grey. I love the muted, earthy tones of Francesca's outfit—and the fact it's comprised of individual pieces you could certainly make great use of in your final destination.

Shop the look:

Basic Plain Short Sleeve Sweater
ZARA
Basic Plain Short Sleeve Sweater

This burned orange colour is ideal for all seasons.

Crease Front Trouser
ME+EM
Crease Front Trouser

The loose fit is a great option for travel.

Collared Cotton Car Jacket
COS
Collared Cotton Car Jacket

A light jacket is a spring travelling essential.

Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather

A forever favourite—and so easy to slip off at security.

Small Puzzle Bag in Soft Grained Calfskin
Loewe
Small Puzzle Bag in Soft Grained Calfskin

A final touch that really elevates the whole ensemble.

2. Leggings + Boat Shoes + Long Coat

@annabelrosendahl wearing a long coat and leggings

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Yes, leggings really can be styled in an elegant way. Arguably the most comfortable travelling pant option, leggings are an airport go-to. Add a flowing coat and switch the trainers for a preppy boat shoe and you've got an effortlessly sophisticated look.

Shop the look:

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

Whatever the season, a jumper is a flying essential when you're dealing with airplane AC.

Align High-Rise Leggings - 28"
LULULEMON
Align High-Rise Leggings - 28"

My go-to leggings.

Deck Shoes
H&M
Deck Shoes

Trust me, boat shoes are making a comeback this year.

Signature Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
TOTEME
Signature Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat

This coat would instantly make any look appear 1000x more elegant.

The New York | Black Small Grain | Demellier
Demellier
The New York

Such a sophisticated carry-on.

3. T-Shirt + Jumper + Jeans + Colourful Socks + Loafers

@aimeesong wearing jeans, jumper, red socks and loafers

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: Spring airport outfits are the ideal scenario to stretch your layering muscle, as you'll need to deal with a multitude of climates during your trip. Bring a touch of fun to your jeans and jumper dressing by following Aimee's example and opting for a colourful sock—in the very on-trend burgundy hue—to pair with your glossy loafers.

Shop the look:

Midweight T-Shirt
Arket
Midweight T-Shirt

The ultimate base layer.

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

A slouchy fit jumper is a brilliant option for travel looks.

'90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Recycled Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Recycled Jeans

This style is my personal favourite pair of jeans—and they get bonus points for sustainability, too.

Ribbed Knit Socks
Miu Miu
Ribbed Knit Socks

Yes, they're an indulgence, but I couldn't resist!

Pintucked Leather Penny Loafers
COS
Pintucked Leather Penny Loafers

A classic loafer style you'll wear now and love forever.

4. Voluminous Skirt + Cardigan + Trainers

@taffymsipa wearing a voluminous skirt and cardigan

(Image credit: @taffymsipa )

Style Notes: If you're headed on a European city break where you plan on jumping straight from the plane and into a day of activities, this look is for you. The loose fit of the skirt and the cosiness of the cardigan make it ideal for travel, but together the look is slick enough to make you confident enough to wear for a day of exploring.

Shop the look:

Fine-Knit Jumper
H&M
Fine-Knit Jumper

Cosy enough for travel, light enough for all-day wear.

Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan

A cardigan always manages to make an outfit appear that much more elevated.

Pleated Midi Skirt
ZARA
Pleated Midi Skirt

I predict voluminous white skirts will be making a comeback this season...

Irma Charm - Golden Medal - 3 Micron Gold-Plated Metal - Sézane
Sezane
Irma Charm Necklace

Adding a stack of necklaces instantly makes an airport look appear that much more chic.

Gazelle Indoor Pro Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Gazelle Indoor Pro Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Use your trainers to inject a jolt of colour into your airport look.

5. Barn Jacket + Jeans + Baseball Cap + Trainers

@oliviamarcus wearing jeans and barn jacket

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: The barn jacket has become the must-have outerwear of the season, and thanks to its combination of style kudos and functional design, it's a brilliant option for travel. Follow Olivia's example and throw over a simple jeans and t-shirt look.

Shop the look:

Rowan Crew Tee
Reformation
Rowan Crew Tee

Every wardrobe needs the perfect white tee.

Wide-Leg Jeans
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans

If you're going to wear jeans on a plane, opt for a wide-leg cut.

Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket
TOTEME
Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket

Yes, please.

Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers
LOEWE
Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers

These Loewe trainers complement the barn jacket perfectly.

Embroidered Cap
H&M
Embroidered Cap

A baseball cap really gives the off-duty celebrity vibes.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

Latest