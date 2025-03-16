Looking Elegant at the Airport Is Possible—5 Outfits Perfect for Travelling in Spring

Over the past few years, I've noticed that more and more people in the airport have abandoned the tracksuits and ultra-casual looks of the past and instead are taking their outfit cues from the well-curated looks of A-listers and influencers. Gone are the days of reaching for your tracksuit bottoms and Uggs—these days, airport outfits have become a stylish category unto themselves, with fashionable trendsetters constantly providing fresh inspiration for travel looks that tick the boxes of being both practical and elegant. Now that spring has arrived, the requirements for meeting these conditions become a little more complicated, as travel requires juggling varying temperatures (freezing AC-pumped planes to balmy holiday destinations). So, where to begin?

Fear not, I've done the research for you. After much Instagram scrolling, I've found five looks that I think meet all the requirements. Whether you're headed on a long haul flight to a tropical getaway, or opting for a quick European city break, I'm confident one of these looks will suit the occasion—and ensure you feel particularly stylish while you stroll around the terminal. Easy, effortless, and comprised of pieces you'd happily incorporate into plenty of other looks, these five outfits prove that looking elegant in the airport doesn't actually require that much effort.

SEE THE BEST SPRING AIRPORT OUTFITS

1. Wide-Leg Trousers + Cropped Jacket + Birkenstocks

Style Notes: From my research, I've determined that one of the best ways to look sophisticated in the airport is to work with a colour story that's a little more interesting than tones of black and grey. I love the muted, earthy tones of Francesca's outfit—and the fact it's comprised of individual pieces you could certainly make great use of in your final destination.

Shop the look:

ZARA Basic Plain Short Sleeve Sweater £23 SHOP NOW This burned orange colour is ideal for all seasons.

ME+EM Crease Front Trouser £195 SHOP NOW The loose fit is a great option for travel.

COS Collared Cotton Car Jacket £155 SHOP NOW A light jacket is a spring travelling essential.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather £150 SHOP NOW A forever favourite—and so easy to slip off at security.

Loewe Small Puzzle Bag in Soft Grained Calfskin £2550 SHOP NOW A final touch that really elevates the whole ensemble.

2. Leggings + Boat Shoes + Long Coat

Style Notes: Yes, leggings really can be styled in an elegant way. Arguably the most comfortable travelling pant option, leggings are an airport go-to. Add a flowing coat and switch the trainers for a preppy boat shoe and you've got an effortlessly sophisticated look.

Shop the look:

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW Whatever the season, a jumper is a flying essential when you're dealing with airplane AC.

LULULEMON Align High-Rise Leggings - 28" £88 SHOP NOW My go-to leggings.

H&M Deck Shoes £33 SHOP NOW Trust me, boat shoes are making a comeback this year.

TOTEME Signature Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat £1100 SHOP NOW This coat would instantly make any look appear 1000x more elegant.

Demellier The New York £495 SHOP NOW Such a sophisticated carry-on.

3. T-Shirt + Jumper + Jeans + Colourful Socks + Loafers

Style Notes: Spring airport outfits are the ideal scenario to stretch your layering muscle, as you'll need to deal with a multitude of climates during your trip. Bring a touch of fun to your jeans and jumper dressing by following Aimee's example and opting for a colourful sock—in the very on-trend burgundy hue—to pair with your glossy loafers.

Shop the look:

Arket Midweight T-Shirt £27 SHOP NOW The ultimate base layer.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater £298 SHOP NOW A slouchy fit jumper is a brilliant option for travel looks.

AGOLDE '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Recycled Jeans £280 SHOP NOW This style is my personal favourite pair of jeans—and they get bonus points for sustainability, too.

Miu Miu Ribbed Knit Socks £320 SHOP NOW Yes, they're an indulgence, but I couldn't resist!

COS Pintucked Leather Penny Loafers £115 SHOP NOW A classic loafer style you'll wear now and love forever.

4. Voluminous Skirt + Cardigan + Trainers

Style Notes: If you're headed on a European city break where you plan on jumping straight from the plane and into a day of activities, this look is for you. The loose fit of the skirt and the cosiness of the cardigan make it ideal for travel, but together the look is slick enough to make you confident enough to wear for a day of exploring.

Shop the look:

H&M Fine-Knit Jumper £13 SHOP NOW Cosy enough for travel, light enough for all-day wear.

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW A cardigan always manages to make an outfit appear that much more elevated.

ZARA Pleated Midi Skirt £46 SHOP NOW I predict voluminous white skirts will be making a comeback this season...

Sezane Irma Charm Necklace £60 SHOP NOW Adding a stack of necklaces instantly makes an airport look appear that much more chic.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Gazelle Indoor Pro Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW Use your trainers to inject a jolt of colour into your airport look.

5. Barn Jacket + Jeans + Baseball Cap + Trainers

Style Notes: The barn jacket has become the must-have outerwear of the season, and thanks to its combination of style kudos and functional design, it's a brilliant option for travel. Follow Olivia's example and throw over a simple jeans and t-shirt look.

Shop the look:

Reformation Rowan Crew Tee £48 SHOP NOW Every wardrobe needs the perfect white tee.

& Other Stories Wide-Leg Jeans £87 SHOP NOW If you're going to wear jeans on a plane, opt for a wide-leg cut.

LOEWE Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers £595 SHOP NOW These Loewe trainers complement the barn jacket perfectly.