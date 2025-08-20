I Don't Have Time for Complicated Nail Art—The "No Manicure" Manicure Is My New Best Friend

After months spent writing about the biggest nail trends of the year, it's come to my attention that a lot of us are craving those subtle, chic and low-maintenance manicures that don't require a visit to the salon every two weeks. Think sweetpea nails, milky polishes and barely-there French tips. As a busy beauty editor, I'm totally on board. As much as I want my nails to look polished 24/7, I simply don't have the time for constant upkeep. So, when I saw that the "no manicure" manicure was trending, I already knew that it would become my go-to look.
Just like the popular "no makeup" makeup trend, this manicure makes your nails look as natural as possible, while adding an elegant, put-together finish. Think perfectly filed edges, super neat cuticles and a glossy, sheer polish that creates a "your nails, but better" effect. The best bit? Thanks to the subtle style, you can stretch this manicure out way longer between appointments.
If this sounds like your kind of thing, check out some of my favourite "no manicure" manicure looks below. I've been seeing this trend all over Instagram, and if you ask me, it's ideal for the new season ahead...
"No Manicure" Manicure Inspiration
My aim is to grow my nails out this autumn so that my manicure can start looking like this.
A glossy finish will make your nails look so healthy.
Short and sweet.
A sheer, creamy polish will never go out of style.
So simple yet so chic.
I just know that this will be my autumn mani of choice.
These cuticles are preened to perfection.
I'm taking this pic to the salon.
The Best Products for a "No Manicure" Manicure
DIOR
Vernis Nail Glow
This Dior nail polish has a very subtle tint and makes nails looks super glossy and healthy. Perfect for the "no manicure" manicure trend if you ask me.
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Clear Nail Polish
A clear nail polish is my go-to for this trend.
Tweezerman
Glass Nail File
While polish is important, the key to this nail trend is all in the prep. Start by filing your nails into your desired shape and tidying up the cuticles before applying your nail polish of choice.
Sally Hansen
Cuticle Rehab Oil
Once your nails have dried, a little bit of cuticle oil will make a world of difference.
Diptyque
Fleur De Peau Hand Cream
Don't forget to finish things off with a chic hand cream.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.