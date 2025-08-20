I Don't Have Time for Complicated Nail Art—The "No Manicure" Manicure Is My New Best Friend

Similar to the "no makeup" makeup look, the "no manicure" manicure is simple, subtle and super chic.

A collage of natural-looking manicures
(Image credit: @paintedbyjools, @iramshelton, @raelondonnails)
After months spent writing about the biggest nail trends of the year, it's come to my attention that a lot of us are craving those subtle, chic and low-maintenance manicures that don't require a visit to the salon every two weeks. Think sweetpea nails, milky polishes and barely-there French tips. As a busy beauty editor, I'm totally on board. As much as I want my nails to look polished 24/7, I simply don't have the time for constant upkeep. So, when I saw that the "no manicure" manicure was trending, I already knew that it would become my go-to look.

Just like the popular "no makeup" makeup trend, this manicure makes your nails look as natural as possible, while adding an elegant, put-together finish. Think perfectly filed edges, super neat cuticles and a glossy, sheer polish that creates a "your nails, but better" effect. The best bit? Thanks to the subtle style, you can stretch this manicure out way longer between appointments.

If this sounds like your kind of thing, check out some of my favourite "no manicure" manicure looks below. I've been seeing this trend all over Instagram, and if you ask me, it's ideal for the new season ahead...

"No Manicure" Manicure Inspiration

A picture of long, square, natural-looking nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

My aim is to grow my nails out this autumn so that my manicure can start looking like this.

A short, square and shiny natural-looking manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

A glossy finish will make your nails look so healthy.

A short, slightly rounded nude manicure look

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Short and sweet.

A short, slightly rounded sheer manicure look

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A sheer, creamy polish will never go out of style.

A really sheer, natural-looking manicure on long, square nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

So simple yet so chic.

A short, natural-looking manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

I just know that this will be my autumn mani of choice.

A picture of a very natural-looking manicure

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

These cuticles are preened to perfection.

A picture of a women's hand with a short, natural-looking manicure

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

I'm taking this pic to the salon.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

