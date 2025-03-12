I Just Spent 4 Days at Paris Fashion Week—These 7 Street Style Trends Were Absolutely Everywhere

And just like that, fashion month has come to a close, as the industry’s most stylish begin to depart Paris Fashion Week after days of incredible shows and presentations. I have just arrived back on home soil having spent the past four days there and while I’m exhausted (clocking up 16,000 steps a day will do that to you), I’ve returned to my desk brimming with inspiration. I’ll be sharing my thoughts on the autumn/winter 2025 runway collections with you very soon, but first, I’m taking a closer look at the street style trends I spotted across the French capital during the course of my time there.

Fashion week really does take you to all corners of the city; I’d start my day in Paris’s Latin Quarter, where our beautiful hotel, Locke’s newly-opened Le Jardin de Verre, is located. With McQueen’s re-see just around the corner and shows taking place a stone’s throw away, the outfit spotting would get off to an early start (thank goodness for the near-perfect iced coffee I had at breakfast every morning!). The vibe in this area is bohemian and effortless—and that distills into the outfits. Here I saw lots of loose tailoring, pretty spring bags and dresses that billowed in the wind. Then it was off to appointments in the heart of Paris, where things became subtly more tailored and structured—think hourglass blazers worn with pencil skirts and kitten heels styled with cigarette pants.

Really, I could write paragraph after paragraph about how impeccably dressed the Paris street style cohort was this season but, in the interest of giving you tangible inspiration to work with, I better just show you. Scroll on to see the seven street style trends that dominated Paris Fashion Week in March 2025.

7 Street Style Trends That Rules Paris Fashion Week 2025

1. Pleated Skirts

Style Notes: Parisians showed their appreciation for skirts in a meaningful way this season, but the style I kept seeing over and over was pleated skirts.

Style Notes: Not the concertina pleats of years gone by, instead showgoers embraced bigger box pleats that start neat at the waistline and fan out to create a full skirt shape.

Style Notes: Most commonly seen in neutral hues, this piece will work hard in any wardrobe and is simple enough to layer more statement items atop (like this Saks Potts coat, for example).

2. East/West Bags

Style Notes: The most noteworthy bag trend of this season (and last)? It's got to be the east/west bag.

Style Notes: With an elongated horizontal shape that charts, you guessed it, from east to west, this is a silhouette I saw on the arms of guests at every show I attended, with Alaïa's Le Teckel, the bag that started it all, in firm attendance.

Style Notes: An easy way to give any look a point of difference, this is a bag trend I expect to see dominate for the rest of 2025.

3. Butter Yellow

Style Notes: It's a colour we're seeing everywhere, not just in Paris, but it would be remiss of me not to mention the sheer amount of pale butter yellow I saw during my time there.

Style Notes: As seen at Chloé and Zimmermann for autumn/winter 2025, this hue might look very springlike, but it's set to dominate next season, too.

Style Notes: Showgoers wore butter yellow in dress form but, for a more everyday take, try investing in a jacket or blazer.

4. Corsage Details

Style Notes: Pretty details kept cropping up on Parisian looks, from draped necklines to split sleeves, but it was corsages that stood out most.

Style Notes: I love how this show attendee lifted her all-black outfit with her red corsage-adorned shoes and brooch positioned on her belt. So chic.

Style Notes: For a bold take, look for jumbo blooms in bright colours such as this.

5. Leopard Print Kitten Heels

Style Notes: When you're clocking up 13,000 steps a day as a minimum, any heel above an inch or so is out of the question, so I expected to see a lot of kitten heels. What I saw was a lot of leopard print kitten heels.

Style Notes: Like the east/west bags we've already talked about, leopard print shoes are an easy way to add interest to a look, and that's something I know the French love to experiment with.

Style Notes: Use your leopard print kitten heels to make everything, from jeans and tees to neutral suiting, feel more directional (without scrimping on comfort).

6. Leather Trench Coats

Style Notes: Warm temperatures might have swept the capital for the best part of Paris Fashion Week, but that didn't stop attendees from wearing their best coats. And the style I kept seeing over and over?

Style Notes: Trench coats in leather! This look was often worn with tights and boots, making it the centrepiece of the outfit. Even here, when it's been styled with jeans, it's still buttoned up as if it were a dress.

Style Notes: And it wasn't just black, either. For a spring take, I'm into the beige and cream leather trenches that are on the market right now.

7. Scarf Necklines

Style Notes: Parisians know an elegant trend when they see one, and while scarf jackets, blouses and tops have been around for a while, it seems the French aren't ready to say goodbye to this refined look just yet.

Style Notes: One of the easiest ways to get this look is to take a jumper you already own and invest in a scarf in a matching colour. Or you can invest in one of the readymade styles that are so popular right now.

Style Notes: Use a lightweight or silk scarf to elevate your wardrobe staples, such as a simple black blazer or a white cotton shirt.

