Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Classy Shoe Style That Looks So Good With Skirts

While Dakota Johnson has been busy filming her latest movie on the streets of NYC, we've been busy discussing everything she's been wearing both on and off set. The outfit I'm bringing to your attention today falls into the latter category. The paparazzi caught Johnson walking the few steps from her car to a door earlier this week wearing the most elegant of summer outfits. Johnson's outfit consisted of a silky white button-down over a seafoam green tank with a matching white maxi skirt. But it was her shoes that tied the whole look together, and it confirmed an outfit trend I've had my eye on lately: pairing skirts with slingback flats.

Slingback flats are one of the most elegant (and popular) shoe trends of the season, and they magically look perfect with skirts of any length and style. Personally, I love wearing slingback flats when I want to achieve the polished look that a heel provides but just don't want to wear heels. Perhaps the best thing about slingback flats is that they're not as "trendy" as some of the other flat shoe trends this season, making them a great long-lasting investment. On that note, keep scrolling to see how Johnson styled them and shop elegant slingback flats for yourself.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Loewe Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag (£2550); The Row shoes; Gucci Rectangle Frame Sunglasses (£280)

Another Chic Example

Shop Elegant Slingback Flats:

Zara Satin Ballet Flats £26 SHOP NOW These remind me of the Miu Miu flats but a fraction of the price.

Charles & Keith Patent Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats £66 SHOP NOW So many of my friends have these Charles & Keith slingbacks that I'd be doing an injustice if I didn't add them to my wish-list.

KHAITE Colin Crinkled-Leather Slingback Pumps £870 SHOP NOW Here's an upgrade to an office summer flat, imagine how chic they'll look with some wide-leg trousers and white shirt.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Bead-Embellished Suede Slingback Point-Toe Flats £750 SHOP NOW We love a suede moment at Who What Wear!

JACQUEMUS Duelo Embellished Leather Point-Toe Slingback Flats £560 £392 SHOP NOW I can see myself wearing these with a maxi skirt and tank top for the incoming warm weather.

zara Lace Up Ballet Flats £30 SHOP NOW The lace tie give this iteration a little elevation and I am so ready to live out my ballerina fantasies with them.

M&S Collection Flat Slingback Shoes £30 SHOP NOW A classic shoe everyone needs to help elevate every outfit in your wardrobes.

GIANVITO ROSSI Tokio 20 Glossed-Leather Slingback Flats £690 SHOP NOW Picture this: A white T-shirt dress and raffia crossbody with these shoes—A summer look if I ever saw one.

ALAÏA Cœur Pu and Patent-Leather Slingback Point-Toe Flats £890 SHOP NOW Just adding a patent shoe into the mix because we can't PVC shoes are making a comback.

Charles & Keith Slingback Mary Jane Flats £55 SHOP NOW White can be a risky colour but when the shoes are this cute, I am about to risk it all.

STUART WEITZMAN Stefanie Crystal-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Flats £395 SHOP NOW The embellished strap does all the talking for you.