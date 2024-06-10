Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Classy Shoe Style That Looks So Good With Skirts

While Dakota Johnson has been busy filming her latest movie on the streets of NYC, we've been busy discussing everything she's been wearing both on and off set. The outfit I'm bringing to your attention today falls into the latter category. The paparazzi caught Johnson walking the few steps from her car to a door earlier this week wearing the most elegant of summer outfits. Johnson's outfit consisted of a silky white button-down over a seafoam green tank with a matching white maxi skirt. But it was her shoes that tied the whole look together, and it confirmed an outfit trend I've had my eye on lately: pairing skirts with slingback flats.

Slingback flats are one of the most elegant (and popular) shoe trends of the season, and they magically look perfect with skirts of any length and style. Personally, I love wearing slingback flats when I want to achieve the polished look that a heel provides but just don't want to wear heels. Perhaps the best thing about slingback flats is that they're not as "trendy" as some of the other flat shoe trends this season, making them a great long-lasting investment. On that note, keep scrolling to see how Johnson styled them and shop elegant slingback flats for yourself.

Dakota Johnson wearing a white outfit in NYC

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Loewe Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag (£2550); The Row shoes; Gucci Rectangle Frame Sunglasses (£280)

Another Chic Example

Miniskirt with slingback flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Elegant Slingback Flats:

Zara
Zara
Satin Ballet Flats

These remind me of the Miu Miu flats but a fraction of the price.

Flats
Charles & Keith
Patent Pointed-Toe Slingback Flats

So many of my friends have these Charles & Keith slingbacks that I'd be doing an injustice if I didn't add them to my wish-list.

Colin Crinkled-Leather Slingback Pumps
KHAITE
Colin Crinkled-Leather Slingback Pumps

Here's an upgrade to an office summer flat, imagine how chic they'll look with some wide-leg trousers and white shirt.

Bead-Embellished Suede Slingback Point-Toe Flats
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Bead-Embellished Suede Slingback Point-Toe Flats

We love a suede moment at Who What Wear!

Duelo Embellished Leather Point-Toe Slingback Flats
JACQUEMUS
Duelo Embellished Leather Point-Toe Slingback Flats

I can see myself wearing these with a maxi skirt and tank top for the incoming warm weather.

Zara
zara
Lace Up Ballet Flats

The lace tie give this iteration a little elevation and I am so ready to live out my ballerina fantasies with them.

Flats
M&S Collection
Flat Slingback Shoes

A classic shoe everyone needs to help elevate every outfit in your wardrobes.

Tokio 20 Glossed-Leather Slingback Flats
GIANVITO ROSSI
Tokio 20 Glossed-Leather Slingback Flats

Picture this: A white T-shirt dress and raffia crossbody with these shoes—A summer look if I ever saw one.

Cœur Pu and Patent-Leather Slingback Point-Toe Flats
ALAÏA
Cœur Pu and Patent-Leather Slingback Point-Toe Flats

Just adding a patent shoe into the mix because we can't PVC shoes are making a comback.

FLATS
Charles & Keith
Slingback Mary Jane Flats

White can be a risky colour but when the shoes are this cute, I am about to risk it all.

Stefanie Crystal-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Flats
STUART WEITZMAN
Stefanie Crystal-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Flats

The embellished strap does all the talking for you.

Gommettine Leather Point-Toe Slingback Flats
ROGER VIVIER
Gommettine Leather Point-Toe Slingback Flats

I have these slingbacks so can attest to their awesomeness—they're super comfortable and go with almost all of my summer look.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

