Suddenly, People Are Wearing This Trainer Colour to Make Jeans and Leggings Way Trendier

I don’t know about you, but with summer’s sunniest days showing up more regularly, I’m feeling newly inspired to revisit my wardrobe and make a few seasonal swaps. My first port of call? Introducing some colour. The easiest way to refresh an outfit, I've found myself more receptive to a wash of yellow or a flash of pink than ever before, but the colour trend that's had the biggest impact on my wardrobe has to be blue.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in my trainer collection. From soft sky hues to punchier cobalt tones, blue trainers are suddenly all I want to wear, and I’m not alone. Making waves within the famous style set, I've spotted several of my favourite celebrities introducing blue trainers to their basic outfits this summer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Take Olivia Rodrigo, for example. Stepping out in Adidas's trending Tokyo trainers in a bright blue hue, she bypassed classic white and even trending yellow versions in favour of something more unexpected—a smart way to add interest to her casual jeans.

(Image credit: Splash)

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson was also spotted leaning into the look, pairing her chunky blue trainers with a tonal blue jumper and sleek black leggings. A roomy Gucci Gigilo tote (her new go-to) and a dark baseball cap gave were also noteworthy points, but having clocked the blue trainer trend already, my mind instantly zeroed in on her footwear choice.

Quietly infiltrating the wardrobes of some of fashion’s most-watched figures, keep scrolling for our edit of the best blue trainers to shop now.

SHOP BLUE TRAINERS: