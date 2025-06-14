Suddenly, People Are Wearing This Trainer Colour to Make Jeans and Leggings Way Trendier

From baby blue to cobalt, the blue trainer trend is the new-season shoe celebrities and fashion people are stepping into now. Discover the best pairs to shop this summer below.

Olivia Rodrigo and Dakota Johnson wear blue trainers while out in New York.
(Image credit: Backgrid, Splash)
I don’t know about you, but with summer’s sunniest days showing up more regularly, I’m feeling newly inspired to revisit my wardrobe and make a few seasonal swaps. My first port of call? Introducing some colour. The easiest way to refresh an outfit, I've found myself more receptive to a wash of yellow or a flash of pink than ever before, but the colour trend that's had the biggest impact on my wardrobe has to be blue.

Nowhere is this more obvious than in my trainer collection. From soft sky hues to punchier cobalt tones, blue trainers are suddenly all I want to wear, and I’m not alone. Making waves within the famous style set, I've spotted several of my favourite celebrities introducing blue trainers to their basic outfits this summer.

Olivia Rodrigo wears steps outside wearing dark wash blue high-waisted jeans with a white top and bright blue trainers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Take Olivia Rodrigo, for example. Stepping out in Adidas's trending Tokyo trainers in a bright blue hue, she bypassed classic white and even trending yellow versions in favour of something more unexpected—a smart way to add interest to her casual jeans.

Dakota Johnson steps out in New York wearing chunky blue trainers with sleek black leggings and a roomy blue jumper.

(Image credit: Splash)

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson was also spotted leaning into the look, pairing her chunky blue trainers with a tonal blue jumper and sleek black leggings. A roomy Gucci Gigilo tote (her new go-to) and a dark baseball cap gave were also noteworthy points, but having clocked the blue trainer trend already, my mind instantly zeroed in on her footwear choice.

Quietly infiltrating the wardrobes of some of fashion’s most-watched figures, keep scrolling for our edit of the best blue trainers to shop now.

SHOP BLUE TRAINERS:

Tokyo Shoes
Adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Adidas' Tokyo trainers are the chic trainer trend in-the-know shoppers are buying now.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor W
Adidas G
Gazelle Indoor W

The pale blue colour trend is taking off this summer.

Gola Elan Trainers
Gola
Elan Trainers

These also come in 12 other shades!

Serrano
Onitsuka Tiger
Serrano Trainers

Wear these with fresh white socks for a preppy, sporty look.

Windspin Leather-Trimmed Brushed Suede Sneakers
Autry
Windspin Leather-Trimmed Brushed Suede Sneakers

This electric shade of cobalt blue is set to be a major colour trend next season.

Gola Hawk Suede Sneakers
Gola
Hawk Suede Sneakers

The gum-sole finish ensures a comfortable stride.

Terra Sneaker
Reformation
Terra Sneaker

The suede composition gives these an elevated edge.

Track Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Proenza Schouler
Track Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

These also come in brown and black.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

