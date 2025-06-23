Alexa Chung Just Ditched Sandals in Favour Of These Chic Flats on Holiday

Alexa Chung just proved that closed-toe flats are the chicest shoe choice for summer getaways.

Alexa Chung walks down a pathway in Positano wearing a white satin lace slip dress with black square-toe flats and an olive green cardigan.
(Image credit: @alexachung)
Between the glistening sea, sunset-hued buildings and the cool coastal energy, there’s an effortless elegance that hangs in the air of Positano. As you wind through the village’s cobbled streets, it feels as though this innate sense of style is absorbed by everyone who passes through—locals and visitors alike seem to adopt a refined way of dressing. And when someone like Alexa Chung, whose fashion instincts are already razor-sharp, steps onto the scene, you can be sure her styling will be nothing short of exceptional.

With a wardrobe that can adapt to every setting, this week I spotted Chung make a subtle styling update that made her ensembles feel at home in the elegant Italian setting. Eschewing go-to sandals and flip-flops, Chung instead opted for a more refined, yet equally relaxed, approach to vacation footwear: closed-toe flats. This minor tweak gave her holiday looks a polished essence that felt perfectly in step with the sophisticated surroundings of the Amalfi Coast.

Alexa Chung walks down a pathway in Positano wearing a white satin lace slip dress with black square-toe flats and an olive green cardigan.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

For a stroll through Positano’s steep stone streets, Chung selected a pair of black closed-toe flats with a sleek square toe, pairing them with a delicate white satin minidress adorned with mesh and lace detailing and finishing the look with an olive green cardigan that added an earthy contrast.

Alexa Chung styled her white minidress with white ballet flats on holiday in Positano.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Not a one-off styling choice, Chung stepped out again in another iteration of the trend. This time, she opted for bright white ballerinas that mirrored the crisp tone of her cotton dress. The monochrome palette felt fresh and feminine, while the flat silhouette added a comfortable, fuss-free finish that helped to amp up the elegance.

With a full-coverage design, Chung's flat shoes wove sophistication into her ensemble that sandals simply couldn't match. Scroll on to shop our edit of the chicest flat shoes to wear now.

SHOP BLACK FLATS:

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

These also come in a chic snake print design.

Asos Design Landmark Suede High-Vamp Ballets in Black
ASOS
Landmark Suede High-Vamp Ballets

The suede composition gives these an softer, more wearable edge.

Alba Leather Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Leather Ballet Flats

Style with a white cotton dress for an elegant, tonal look.

Leather Ballet Flats
COS
Leather Ballet Flats

Style with a minidress or pair these with your favourite jeans.

Bibi Lou Zira Leather Ballet Flats
Anthropologie
Bibi Lou Zira Leather Ballet Flats

In my eyes, there's something supremely elegant about a bright white pair of flats.

Buffy Ruched Ballet Flat
Reformation
Buffy Ruched Ballet Flat

The ruched detailing lends these structured flats a relaxed and casual energy.

Brown Bala Ballet Flats
Soeur
Bala Ballet Flats

These also come in four other shades.

Luna Slipper / Black Leather
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper

These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

White Standard/wide Fit Forever Comfort® Leather Round Toe Ballerinas
Next
Leather Round Toe Ballerinas

These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

mytheresa,

Lemaire
Piped Leather Loafers

The square-toe finish instills these classic flats with a sleek and polished edge.

Leather Ballet Flats
The Row
Leather Ballet Flats

These also come in black.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

