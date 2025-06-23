Alexa Chung Just Ditched Sandals in Favour Of These Chic Flats on Holiday
Alexa Chung just proved that closed-toe flats are the chicest shoe choice for summer getaways.
Between the glistening sea, sunset-hued buildings and the cool coastal energy, there’s an effortless elegance that hangs in the air of Positano. As you wind through the village’s cobbled streets, it feels as though this innate sense of style is absorbed by everyone who passes through—locals and visitors alike seem to adopt a refined way of dressing. And when someone like Alexa Chung, whose fashion instincts are already razor-sharp, steps onto the scene, you can be sure her styling will be nothing short of exceptional.
With a wardrobe that can adapt to every setting, this week I spotted Chung make a subtle styling update that made her ensembles feel at home in the elegant Italian setting. Eschewing go-to sandals and flip-flops, Chung instead opted for a more refined, yet equally relaxed, approach to vacation footwear: closed-toe flats. This minor tweak gave her holiday looks a polished essence that felt perfectly in step with the sophisticated surroundings of the Amalfi Coast.
For a stroll through Positano’s steep stone streets, Chung selected a pair of black closed-toe flats with a sleek square toe, pairing them with a delicate white satin minidress adorned with mesh and lace detailing and finishing the look with an olive green cardigan that added an earthy contrast.
Not a one-off styling choice, Chung stepped out again in another iteration of the trend. This time, she opted for bright white ballerinas that mirrored the crisp tone of her cotton dress. The monochrome palette felt fresh and feminine, while the flat silhouette added a comfortable, fuss-free finish that helped to amp up the elegance.
With a full-coverage design, Chung's flat shoes wove sophistication into her ensemble that sandals simply couldn't match. Scroll on to shop our edit of the chicest flat shoes to wear now.
SHOP BLACK FLATS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
