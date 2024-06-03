Dakota Johnson Just Wore 3 Fresh Colour Trends to Elevate Her Simplest Summer Outfits
In my opinion, there's no better time to experiment with colour than the summer season. Inspired by the technicolour flowers that line every street and energised by the bright blue sky above, a joyful summer scene makes styling a more playful palette all the easier.
Inspired by the newfound sunshine, I've spotted Dakota Johnson incorporating several fresh colour trends into her simple summer wardrobe rotation this week. Styling everything from relaxed ensembles featuring a few jolts of colour to all-out, colour-drenched 'fits, the actor's recent outfits have inspired me to shake up my summer styling with the addition of some new hues.
To indulge your wardrobe in the same summer spirit, read on to discover the three fresh colour trends that Johnson is using to liven up her looks.
THE 3 SUMMER COLOUR TRENDS DAKOTA KEEPS COMING BACK TO
1. YELLOW
Style Notes: From soft, buttery shades to orange-tinted sunshine tones, this summer, the yellow colour trend is taking off, and Johnson is on board. Styling a calf-grazing yellow dress from L.A. brand Dôen, the actor grounded her look with retro trainers and chic sunglasses, creating a comfortable summer outfit that felt both fresh and spirited.
SHOP THE YELLOW COLOUR TREND:
This pretty yellow dress (Johnson's exact one) will style well with Mary Janes or heeled sandals.
These comfy trousers will become one of your most reached-for pairs.
2. RED
Style Notes: Pepping up her white-tee outfit with a cosy red knit thrown over her shoulders and burgundy trousers, Johnson added a vivid splash of colour to her look in the most low-key way. A wearable shade that never goes out of style, red will instantly lift an all-white look and looks even chicer when styled with other vivid shades.
SHOP THE RED COLOUR TREND:
This chic two-piece set will make getting dressed during summer so easy.
Style with the matching button-down or wear with a white tee.
Shop the matching Loose Linen Shirt in Red (£77).
3. SAGE GREEN
Style Notes: As a devoted Dakota Johnson fan, I know full well that sage green is one of her all-time favourite shades. Often styling it with the white and blue jeans that saturate her wardrobe, she comes back to this colour time and again. Wearing it this week with some light cream layers, the actor incorporated the tone in a subtle yet impactful way.
Style with white jeans or wear with a chocolate brown pair.
This fresh sage shade is surprisingly easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
