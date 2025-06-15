Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Shoe Colour That Makes Navy Dresses Look Extremely Elegant

Not all shoe colours go with navy dresses, but Dakota Johnson just landed on the shade that definitely does.

Dakota Johnson steps outside in New York wearing cream heels with a navy dress and a dark beige trench coat.
Unlike black or brown dresses, I’ve always found navy pieces just a little trickier to style, especially when it comes to choosing the right shoes. I love the richness of a deep navy hue, but I often find it doesn’t pair quite as naturally with the rest of my footwear collection. Black, although classic, sometimes gets a little lost, while other dark tones don't necessarily feel relevant, especially given the season we're currently in. So when I spotted Dakota Johnson wearing a navy dress in the most elegant and seamless way—thanks in no small part to her shoes—I couldn’t help but take note.

Wearing a sweeping midi in a classic navy tone, Johnson elevated the look with a pair of fresh cream heels. The soft contrast brought lightness to the outfit without introducing a jarring pop of colour—an inspired combination that made the darker shade feel unexpectedly fresh for summer.

Where stark white can feel too sharp and jet black can weigh the look down, a soft cream feels just right. It’s warm, elegant and quietly sophisticated—everything you want when wearing a deeper tone like navy in the warmer months.

Beyond being a clever pairing, cream colourways are shaping up to be a key shoe trend this summer. Zara’s minimalist kitten heels are destined to sell out, while COS’s refined flats have firmly cemented a spot on my wish list.

Read on to discover edit of the best navy dresses and cream shoes to style now.

SHOP NAVY DRESSES AND CREAM SHOES:

Draped Sleeveless Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Draped Sleeveless Midi Dress

If I'm ever unsure of what to wear, an elegant draped dress is always my first port of call.

Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes

The slingback heel trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Flutter-Sleeve Dress With Broderie Anglaise
H&M
Flutter-Sleeve Dress With Broderie Anglaise

Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Leather Ballerina Flats
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats

Every great summer wardrobe starts with an elegant pair of ballet flats.

Draped Bodycon Maxi Dress
H&M
Draped Bodycon Maxi Dress

This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.

Arrange Agnes Premium Leather Heeled Mules in Off White
Arrange
Leather Heeled Mules

Style with denim or pair with a rich navy dress.

Rou Knit Dress
Reformation
Rou Knit Dress

While I love this in the rich navy blue, it also comes in black, brown and red.

Park Embroidered Leather Ballet Flats
A.Emery
Park Embroidered Leather Ballet Flats

The light cream shade makes these so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Mahaut Dress - Navy - Viscose - Sézane
Sézane
Mahaut Dress

Style with fresh cream shoes to brighten up this heavy shade.

Waldena Block Heeled Mule
Reformation
Waldena Block Heeled Mule

I'm banking these for all of my summer weddings.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

