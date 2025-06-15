Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Shoe Colour That Makes Navy Dresses Look Extremely Elegant
Not all shoe colours go with navy dresses, but Dakota Johnson just landed on the shade that definitely does.
Unlike black or brown dresses, I’ve always found navy pieces just a little trickier to style, especially when it comes to choosing the right shoes. I love the richness of a deep navy hue, but I often find it doesn’t pair quite as naturally with the rest of my footwear collection. Black, although classic, sometimes gets a little lost, while other dark tones don't necessarily feel relevant, especially given the season we're currently in. So when I spotted Dakota Johnson wearing a navy dress in the most elegant and seamless way—thanks in no small part to her shoes—I couldn’t help but take note.
Wearing a sweeping midi in a classic navy tone, Johnson elevated the look with a pair of fresh cream heels. The soft contrast brought lightness to the outfit without introducing a jarring pop of colour—an inspired combination that made the darker shade feel unexpectedly fresh for summer.
Where stark white can feel too sharp and jet black can weigh the look down, a soft cream feels just right. It’s warm, elegant and quietly sophisticated—everything you want when wearing a deeper tone like navy in the warmer months.
Beyond being a clever pairing, cream colourways are shaping up to be a key shoe trend this summer. Zara’s minimalist kitten heels are destined to sell out, while COS’s refined flats have firmly cemented a spot on my wish list.
Read on to discover edit of the best navy dresses and cream shoes to style now.
SHOP NAVY DRESSES AND CREAM SHOES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
