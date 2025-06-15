Unlike black or brown dresses, I’ve always found navy pieces just a little trickier to style, especially when it comes to choosing the right shoes. I love the richness of a deep navy hue, but I often find it doesn’t pair quite as naturally with the rest of my footwear collection. Black, although classic, sometimes gets a little lost, while other dark tones don't necessarily feel relevant, especially given the season we're currently in. So when I spotted Dakota Johnson wearing a navy dress in the most elegant and seamless way—thanks in no small part to her shoes—I couldn’t help but take note.

Wearing a sweeping midi in a classic navy tone, Johnson elevated the look with a pair of fresh cream heels. The soft contrast brought lightness to the outfit without introducing a jarring pop of colour—an inspired combination that made the darker shade feel unexpectedly fresh for summer.

(Image credit: Splash)

Where stark white can feel too sharp and jet black can weigh the look down, a soft cream feels just right. It’s warm, elegant and quietly sophisticated—everything you want when wearing a deeper tone like navy in the warmer months.

Beyond being a clever pairing, cream colourways are shaping up to be a key shoe trend this summer. Zara’s minimalist kitten heels are destined to sell out, while COS’s refined flats have firmly cemented a spot on my wish list.

Read on to discover edit of the best navy dresses and cream shoes to style now.

SHOP NAVY DRESSES AND CREAM SHOES: