From Harry Styles to Lily James, Londoners Are Wearing These Flats With Short-Shorts, Jeans and Everything In Between

If your feed is currently flooded with summer shoe trends and you're feeling a little overwhelmed by the options, you’re in good company. I’m all for cutting through the noise and sticking to a few tried-and-true staples that just work with everything. And maybe it’s the Londoner in me talking, but I genuinely believe there’s no shoe more versatile than the classic black leather loafer.

I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. Just this week, two of my favourite Londoners stepped out in the timeless shoe. First up, Harry Styles, who I spotted wandering through North London in a black overcoat and perfectly tailored trousers, subtly cropped to frame his glossy black loafers. Crisp white socks peeked out below, adding a preppy twist that made the whole look feel more directional, while his Techno is My Boyfriend-emblazoned cap and a partially unbuttoned shirt kept the vibe laid-back.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Lily James made the structured loafers look just as relevant for hot summer days. Styled hers with black shorts and a tonal, boxy blazer, James struck the balance between casual and put-together that Londoners and New Yorkers will forever be chasing. Like Styles, she added white socks for an uncomplicated, polished and preppy finish.

Honestly, I'm willing to bet it's impossible to leave the house in London and not spot someone striding along in these stylish shoes. At once elegant and formal, but fuss-free and comfortable, these chameleonic flats boast versatility that can see you through any styling dilemma.

With a formal finish that doesn't feel overly stuffy, these tick all of the boxes that Londoners look for. Read on to discover our edit of the best pairs to shop now.

