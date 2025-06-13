From Harry Styles to Lily James, Londoners Are Wearing These Flats With Short-Shorts, Jeans and Everything In Between
It's a hard fact—Londoners love a loafer. Discover exactly how the city's chicest are styling them for summer 2025 below.
If your feed is currently flooded with summer shoe trends and you're feeling a little overwhelmed by the options, you’re in good company. I’m all for cutting through the noise and sticking to a few tried-and-true staples that just work with everything. And maybe it’s the Londoner in me talking, but I genuinely believe there’s no shoe more versatile than the classic black leather loafer.
I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. Just this week, two of my favourite Londoners stepped out in the timeless shoe. First up, Harry Styles, who I spotted wandering through North London in a black overcoat and perfectly tailored trousers, subtly cropped to frame his glossy black loafers. Crisp white socks peeked out below, adding a preppy twist that made the whole look feel more directional, while his Techno is My Boyfriend-emblazoned cap and a partially unbuttoned shirt kept the vibe laid-back.
Meanwhile, across the pond, Lily James made the structured loafers look just as relevant for hot summer days. Styled hers with black shorts and a tonal, boxy blazer, James struck the balance between casual and put-together that Londoners and New Yorkers will forever be chasing. Like Styles, she added white socks for an uncomplicated, polished and preppy finish.
Honestly, I'm willing to bet it's impossible to leave the house in London and not spot someone striding along in these stylish shoes. At once elegant and formal, but fuss-free and comfortable, these chameleonic flats boast versatility that can see you through any styling dilemma.
With a formal finish that doesn't feel overly stuffy, these tick all of the boxes that Londoners look for. Read on to discover our edit of the best pairs to shop now.
SHOP LEATHER LOAFERS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Hold the Minimalism—Everyone From Miu Miu to Camp Counselors Is Backing This Viral Summer Trend
Arts and crafts tent glam.
-
Put Down the Sneakers—*These* Are the Flats Everyone Everywhere Will Be Wearing With Dresses This Summer
Trust us.
-
If I See You Swap Your Classic Ballet Flats for This Specific Alternative, I'll Know You Have Chic Taste
Don't think about it—just do it.
-
7 Shoes That Make Skinny Pants Look 2025 Instead of 2012
Hypermodern pairings.
-
Confirmed: This Is the Sneaker Color Fashion People Are Swapping Their White Pairs For
It's true.
-
Elegant Dressers in Manhattan Are Trading Suede Flats for This Equally Rich Trend
A worthy investment.
-
Harry Styles Just Paired Short Shorts With the New It Sneaker Color of the Summer
A vibe.
-
32 Shoes From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale That Are Bound to Sell Out
Shoe refresh ahead.