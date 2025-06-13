From Harry Styles to Lily James, Londoners Are Wearing These Flats With Short-Shorts, Jeans and Everything In Between

It's a hard fact—Londoners love a loafer. Discover exactly how the city's chicest are styling them for summer 2025 below.

Influencer @nlmarilyn, Harry Styles and Lily James all wear black leather loafers with white socks in London.
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, Splash, Getty)
If your feed is currently flooded with summer shoe trends and you're feeling a little overwhelmed by the options, you’re in good company. I’m all for cutting through the noise and sticking to a few tried-and-true staples that just work with everything. And maybe it’s the Londoner in me talking, but I genuinely believe there’s no shoe more versatile than the classic black leather loafer.

I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. Just this week, two of my favourite Londoners stepped out in the timeless shoe. First up, Harry Styles, who I spotted wandering through North London in a black overcoat and perfectly tailored trousers, subtly cropped to frame his glossy black loafers. Crisp white socks peeked out below, adding a preppy twist that made the whole look feel more directional, while his Techno is My Boyfriend-emblazoned cap and a partially unbuttoned shirt kept the vibe laid-back.

Harry Styles wears black leather loafers with white socks, black straight-leg trousers, a black overcoat and blue button down shirt as he walks through the streets of London.

(Image credit: Splash)

Meanwhile, across the pond, Lily James made the structured loafers look just as relevant for hot summer days. Styled hers with black shorts and a tonal, boxy blazer, James struck the balance between casual and put-together that Londoners and New Yorkers will forever be chasing. Like Styles, she added white socks for an uncomplicated, polished and preppy finish.

Lily James walks through London wearing black leather loafers with black shorts, a black blazer and a white tank top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Honestly, I'm willing to bet it's impossible to leave the house in London and not spot someone striding along in these stylish shoes. At once elegant and formal, but fuss-free and comfortable, these chameleonic flats boast versatility that can see you through any styling dilemma.

Influencer @nlmarilyn wears black leather flip-flops in London with mid-wash blue jeans, a light cream barn jacket and a fresh white tee.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

With a formal finish that doesn't feel overly stuffy, these tick all of the boxes that Londoners look for. Read on to discover our edit of the best pairs to shop now.

SHOP LEATHER LOAFERS:

Loafers
H&M
Loafers

Style these with white socks or wear these on their own.

Classic Leather Loafers
& Other Stories
Classic Leather Loafers

Black leather loafers are one of the few shoe trends I come back to throughout the year.

MANGO, Gathered Leather Moccasin - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Gathered Leather Moccasin

Style these with denim or pair with black cotton shorts.

Heidi
Vagabond Shoemakers
Heidi Loafer

I always come back to Vagabond for their sleek leather shoes.

Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers
G.H. Bass
Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers

These also come in cognac, white and burgundy.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

In a jet black shade, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers

Maison Margiela's Tabi loafers are a fashion person's favourites.

Oscar Patent-Leather Loafers
Aedye
Oscar Patent-Leather Loafers

The patent leather finish lends these a polished edge that sees them smarten up the most casual looks.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

