People in Paris Will Wear These 5 Classic Basics With Jeans This Spring
Words like effortless and no-fuss are often associated with Parisian style. (You know, je ne sais quoi.) As a result, French women routinely turn to items like basics that are easy in nature to create their covetable looks. And yes, jeans are one of the basics that are always a go-to.
While this set will style their jeans with a variety of pieces, it’s often other basics that complete their chicest ensembles. For spring 2024, there are a few key elevated classics people in Paris will wear with jeans to create those modern silhouettes.
Keep scrolling for visual inspiration highlighting the best spring basics to wear with jeans, as showcased by some of the chicest women in Paris. You'll also uncover shopping recommendations if you're interested in adding fresh basics to your wardrobe.
Country Jackets
Style Notes: Country jackets are quickly becoming a key staple for the season, and Parisians have been leaning into the look more and more. The jacket style feels effortless and particularly forward. It's also quite versatile, so it pairs perfectly with any denim cut.
Shop Country Jackets:
Blue Button-Up Shirts
Style Notes: Red will continue to be an It hue of the season, but shades of blue (mainly icy and French blue shades) will also be front-runners—especially on the basics front. A blue-top–and-jeans combo is a no-fail.
Shop Button-Down Shirts;
V-Neck Sweaters
Style Notes: For those chillier spring days, a V-neck sweater is a go-to pick paired with denim. While wearing one with jeans is perfect, you could also consider one with a jacket on top or tie it around your shoulders as an alt to a scarf.
Shop V-Neck Sweaters:
Tailored Blazers
Style Notes: One uniform Parisians wear on repeat involves a blazer and jeans. Yes, relaxed blazers are still popular, but tailored blazers (double-breasted or cinched-in blazers) are a standout for the season for a polished and streamlined silhouette.
Shop Blazers:
Leather Jackets
Style Notes: It’s no secret that a leather jacket will bring that touch of cool to an ensemble, particularly a more lived-in and relaxed silhouette. The beauty of a trusty leather jacket is that it can work with a range of outfits (ahem, denim looks). That versatility aspect is the making of a great basic.
Shop Leather Jackets:
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retialers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.
-
-
COS's Cinch-Waist Cardigan Looks Like a Designer Piece—I'm Now Obsessed With Owning It
The high street hero does it again.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Unveiling the Otherworldly: How "Alien Beauty" Is Redefining the Unconventional Makeup Trend
Plus, how you can achieve the out-of-this-world look.
By Valeriya Chupinina
-
I'm Finding My New Closet Staples at Banana Republic—These 29 Items Are So Stylish
Top-notch elevated basics.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
All My Outfits Right Now Are Built Around These 5 Items
I plan to transition these right into spring.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
J.Lo Just Wore Sofia Richie's Favorite One-Piece With Viral Platform Uggs
Great minds think alike.
By Eliza Huber
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From the Net-a-Porter Sale—I Sent These Chic Picks
These feel timeless yet on-trend all at once.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Brit Living in Paris—4 French-Inspired Outfits I'll Be Wearing This Spring
You could say I'm an expert.
By Avalon Afriyie
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—I Shop This Affordable Brand First When I Head to Shopbop
These (mostly) under-$100 pieces look designer.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Fashion People Who Live in Jeans Are Styling Them in This Very Specific Way Right Now
Simple yet impactful.
By Natalie Munro
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes