I Just Did a Wardrobe Clean-Out—7 Items Now on Pause, and 7 Anti-Trend Items Replacing Them
There's something about the start of a new year that brings a much-needed opportunity to start afresh in all areas of life, but being the fashion-orientated person I am, you can bet that I decided to use the opportunity to first rid my closet of any dead weight ahead of 2024. Don't get me wrong, I'm not generally an organised person, and I'm embarrassed to admit how much of my clothing ends up in my "floor-drobe" pile rather than neatly folded, but what better time to channel my inner Marie Kondo and invest some time in a proper closet clean-out, purging some of the items that now feel outdated?
After confronting my supremely overloaded closet to determine once and for all what would be entering 2024 with me, I decided the best tactic would be sheer ruthlessness: This start-of-year purge would be the perfect time to lean things out and refocus on what is actually working, so I can build a more long-lasting wardrobe off of it. I'm not saying I've waved goodbye to any pieces for good, but there are definitely some items I am pausing on for the rest of the year.
With all of that being said (and several bags of donations later), I wasn't left with a handful of black options to wear for the rest of the year. Instead, I'm pleased to report the opposite. While there are the foundational basics that every well-curated wardrobe has, I've also kept hold of some statement pieces that I know will resurface later down the road. (Fashion is circular after all.) So if you're looking for some tips on how to organise your wardrobe and build a capsule wardrobe that feels fresh and not boring, keep scrolling to see which pieces I'm pausing on this year and which anti-trend pieces will be favourites for the next 12 months.
1. SHELVING: High Heels, SAVING: Chic Flats
Style Notes: This might be controversial to some, but I'm never one to lose sight of comfort for the sake of fashion, and platform heels have rarely been a walk in the metaphorical park. After acquiring a few towering pairs over the years and realising I'd only ever worn them for pictures, I'm pivoting my collection to celebrate the wearability of a classy flat. Not only are they more walkable, but they're also the fashion person's new shoe of choice, and that's a win-win in my book.
Shop Flat Shoes:
2. SHELVING: Fur Coats, SAVING: Versatile Jackets
Style Notes: Heavy-duty leather was big on the A/W 22 runways and 2023 was all about distressed jackets, but any jacket that can be thrown on over t-shirts and fine knits deserves a place in my closet . Whether it's a glossy new biker, a short trench, a quilted number or cotton twill, boxy jackets can toughen up any outfit and lend an instant cool factor, especially when compared to the fur coat. Don't get me wrong, there's a special place for supersized fluff, but the window of wearing opportunity for these coats proves to be small, and instead of being the kind of piece you can wear all year round, it's already too bulky come February. This year my fur coat is staying at the back of the wardrobe until next December, and I'll be layering up light jackets for the foreseeable.
Shop Jackets:
3. SHELVING: Skinny jeans, SAVING: Loose Leg Jeans
Shop Loose Fit Jeans:
Style Notes: I'll be honest. When it comes to jeans, often the longer they fall, the cooler they are (in my opinion). Even as someone of average height and a curvier bottom half, I've noticed skinny jeans attempting to work their way into the mainstream for a while now, but no matter the brand, size, or wash, they always end up making my legs look far shorter and chunkier than they actually are (not to mention the lack of shoe choices). Wear an ankle boot, there's a good few inches of bare leg. Wear a flat shoe, and you might as well prepare to bare all. You simply can't win. Come 2024, I'm fully in favour of full-length hems, particularly a pair of timeless looser straight-leg or wide-leg jeans that hit just the right hem line and always go with everything.
If you're looking for premium denim, you're going to want to start with Citizens of Humanity.
Lets not rule out cream denim, especially for spring/.summer.
4. SHELVING: Mini Crossbody Bags, SAVING: Roomy Totes
Style Notes: Let me start by saying, I still love a crossbody bag. They have been enjoying a moment for the last two years, and it will always be one of my favourite weekend options, but after having to carry my laptop, makeup bag and books separately because they didn't fit in my bag, I've realised I don't need quite so many. Slouchy bags have been back on the agenda for a while now, but in 2023, we're about to see them become the default bag choice for the everyday. Bag shapes in general are supersizing, and designers like Khaite and Bottega keep making cool versions of these carryalls, which tells me that the mini bags are losing out among the fashion crowd.
Shop Tote Bags:
5. SHELVING: Maxi Skirts, SAVING: Midi Skirts
Style Notes: If you scroll back far enough on my Instagram, you'll find plenty of evidence of my obsession with long skirts. From stretchy jersey to slinky satin, I've worn so many iterations of maxi skirts that by the time I sat down to do this closet sweep, there were pieces I didn't even remember owning, but I also came to the realisation that I hadn't worn any of them in months. The truth is, while they were certainly a chic look at the time and reflect the current obsession with Y2K trends, the Great British weather is just not cut out for a hemline that trails on the ground Instead, I'm refocusing on classic midis that I can still pair with the same pieces without having to worry about getting caught in the rain.
Shop Midi Skirts:
6. SHELVING: Fussy Blouses, SAVING: Timeless Basics
Style Notes: It's not all sequins and sleek dresses, and sometimes you need some good basics to wear to wind down (or run errands in). So with this in mind, the first thing I dropped into the donation pile were glitz, sparkle and frou frou. I'd probably acquired more ruffled blouses than any person should reasonably need, and as it turns out, the solution to this are understated, laid-back basics that you can easily dress up or down for any occasion. Think quality tees, layering tank tops and everyday shirts. If one thing is for certain: whether I'm in the office, out for brunch or lazing on the sofa, I have no need for so many "pretty" tops when one good buy can do it all with the right styling.
Shop Basics:
I can think of 100 outfits I could build around this.
Good enough to rival the versatility of the white tee? I'm inclined to think so.
7. SHELVING: Knit Vests, SAVING: Cardigans
Style Notes: Every wardrobe needs a section for everyday knits, and although knits were all over social media last year, they didn't quite because a firm wardrobe staple. I had somehow managed to amass a collection of cute tanks that I found "adorable" at the time, but I don't have much daily need for a Fair Isle vest in quite the same way I do with a simple cardi. As someone who always falls back on masculine tailoring and boxy fits to feel smart, I'm particularly into the way people in the fashion crowd are styling theirs with languid loungewear and maxi coats right now, so out with the cartoon vest and in with versatile cashmere.
Shop Cardigans:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.
Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
