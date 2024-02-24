My Specialist Subject Is Classic Style—These Are the Affordable Anti-Trend Items on My Wish List

As an editor, I spend each day exploring new-in styles and restocked best sellers whilst keeping an eye out for the latest pieces inspired by runway trends to hit the shops. I scan through hundreds of items each week just to find those special gems that are truly worthy of adding to your wardrobe. In doing so, I've found myself making my own Saved folder of anti-trend items that I plan to come back to, either to replace a piece of mine when it finally gives in or to snap up when payday arrives. My list is a mix of high-end and high-street favourites, but with finances as pressured as they are for many of us right now, it feels important to collate the best affordable options to share with you, our dear readers.

Whilst I advocate investing a little more in timeless pieces that can be worn on repeat, not everyone has the means to do so, and I believe that shouldn't stop anyone from building their very own hard-working capsule wardrobe. Luckily for us, there are so many brilliant brands around, from high-street stores to independent labels, that lead the way in stellar design at much more affordable price points. It's important to note that "affordable" can mean different things for different people, so this is a mix of clever high-street steals as well as smart mid-range pieces that are far more purse-friendly than their designer counterparts.

So, welcome to the affordable anti-trend edit; a home for classic wardrobe additions that will truly earn their keep. You’ll find beloved best sellers that are continually restocked thanks to their timeless nature, fashion-insider favourites that make putting together polished looks that much easier and new-in styles that have an enduring aesthetic that won’t feel out of place when the new season rolls around. Looking for your first trench coat? I've got you. Did the strap on your eight-year-old work bag finally give out? Scroll for a replacement I recommend. Basically, if it’s set to endure passing trends, you’ll find it below.

Read on to explore the affordable anti-trend items I've spotted recently.

SHOP AFFORDABLE ANTI-TREND ITEMS:

Arket Oversized Wool Blend Twill Blazer £159 SHOP NOW Arket's best-selling blazer is reissued each year thanks to its forever appeal.

COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt in White £30 SHOP NOW So many outfits call for a classic white tee, and I can vouch for how high-quality this one is.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW H&M knows all about great denim, and this pair come in a range of washes.

Swing Crossbody – Leather £110 SHOP NOW COS' crossbody bag has a cult following of its own.

H&M Double-Breasted Trenchcoat £45 SHOP NOW Trench coats have spent decades proving themselves to be eternally chic.

Arket Alpaca Blend Jumper £87 SHOP NOW This may be more expensive than other high-street jumpers, but it's down to the sumptuously soft fabric.

M&S Collection Denim Split Front Maxi Skirt £35 SHOP NOW Nowadays, a denim maxi skirt is a wardrobe hero.

H&M Loafers £28 SHOP NOW A smart finishing touch to complete all outfits from trousers to skirts and dresses.

Zara Striped Knit Sweater £36 SHOP NOW Stripes are always relevant, and the bold black hem and cuffs make this sweater feel really premium.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £99 SHOP NOW When it comes to wide-leg, tailored trousers, so many of our editors back this COS pair.

H&M Textured-Knit Cardigan £45 SHOP NOW Even a simple T-shirt and jeans outfit can be elevated with this textured knit layered on top.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Some spend hundreds to find jeans as perfectly cut as these.

Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Faux Leather Shoulder Bag £115 SHOP NOW This designer-looking handbag rarely stays in stock for long.

mango Round-Neck Knitted Sweater £36 SHOP NOW Simple, understated and ideal for layering this spring.

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant in Navy Stripe £65 SHOP NOW Abercrombie's beloved Sloane Pants now come in a pinstripe iteration.

Mango Oval Buckle Belt £18 SHOP NOW An elegant belt is an easy way to pull a look together.

Zara Fitted Buttoned Waistcoat £36 SHOP NOW I've been thinking about this waistcoat ever since I first saw it.

Hush Evelyn Denim Relaxed Jumpsuit £129 SHOP NOW A cool denim jumpsuit is the low-effort, high-impact piece I rely on for every lazy day.

Arket Oversized Cotton Shirt in White £67 SHOP NOW A white button-down comes in handy through all seasons.

Weekday Annie Boatneck Sleeveless Top £16 SHOP NOW An elegant boatneck is so effective on a simple sleeveless top.