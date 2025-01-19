From Affordable Finds to Investment Buys, These Are the Best Snow Boots for Every Budget

Anyone who's ventured onto snowy mountain slopes knows that investing in high-quality gear is essential. It can be the difference between a damp, disappointing experience on the piste and the alpine getaway of your dreams. The crux of your chalet capsule should be a sturdy pair of boots, designed to handle icy paths and ankle-deep snow with ease—and keep your feet snug in the process.

Seasoned skiers might decide it's time to splurge on top-of-the-range, ultra-technical boots; the kind that look more like astronaut footwear than everyday apparel. But if you're setting off on your first trip to the Alps or simply wish to navigate snowy spells in the city with a little more support, you can keep your budget on the lower side.

Wherever you fall on the spectrum, there are a few considerations worth keeping front of mind. First, make sure the materials used are fully waterproof, as there's nothing worse than feeling a surge of cold water seeping into the footbed. Check the soles to ensure the grip is sufficient for the terrain you'll be tackling. And if you expect to encounter more than a few inches of snow, a knee-high design is the smart choice.

Now that you know what to look for, scroll on to see our pick of the best snow boots for every budget.

The Best Snow Boots Under £150:

Fubuki Niseko 3.0 Boots
Fubuki
Niseko 3.0 Boots

The warm wool-blend lining means your toes will be extra cosy.

Icon Low Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots
MOON BOOT
Icon Low Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots

Moon Boot is the go-to for starter snow boots among the fashion crowd.

Laced Padded Boots
H&M
Laced Padded Boots

You might be sceptical because of the price, but take a look at all those five-star reviews.

Galaxy Boots
PAJAR
Galaxy Boots

These will go with all your chic ski outfits.

the north face, Women’s ThermoBall™ Waterproof Lace-Up Winter Boots
the north face
Women’s ThermoBall™ Waterproof Lace-Up Winter Boots

This pair is fully waterproof with a functional grip sole.

The Best Snow Boots Under £300:

Selfridges Sorel Caribou boot
SOREL
Caribou Royal Logo-Print Canvas Ankle Boots

The perfect blend of style and function.

Penelope Chilvers Cosmos Fleece Boot
Penelope Chilvers
Cosmos Fleece Boot - Dark Brown/multi

This colour combination is classic.

Icon Glance Shell and Pvc Snow Boots
MOON BOOT
Icon Glance Shell and Pvc Snow Boots

Inspired by astronaut gear, this pair is equipped with all the technical details you need to tackle the slopes.

Kiruna - Wild Leo
Bobbies
Kiruna - Wild Leo

As comfy as it gets, thanks to the wool interior.

Women's Adirondack Meridian Boot
UGG
Women's Adirondack Meridian Boot

You'll be the talk of the chalet in these boots.

Mountain High Snow Boots
Inuikii
Mountain High Snow Boots

Ideal for treks through icy terrain.

The Best Snow Boots Over £750:

Re-Nylon Gabardine Après-Ski Boots
Prada
Re-Nylon Gabardine Après-Ski Boots

These aren't just a fashion statement—the lug soles and padded fleece lining make them practical, too.

Alta Badia 2 B Shearling and Suede Snow Boots
BOGNER
Alta Badia 2 B Shearling and Suede Snow Boots

You'll be grateful for these shearling stompers in sub-zero temperatures.

Cypress Quilted Nylon Ankle Boots
CANADA GOOSE
Cypress Quilted Nylon Ankle Boots

I love the simplicity of this pair.

Apres Chicwhite Sheepskin and Black Suede Boots
Fendi
Apres Chicwhite Sheepskin and Black Suede Boots

Bring a touch of luxury to the slopes.

Logo Matelassé Snow Boots
Miu Miu
Logo Matelassé Snow Boots

For the ultimate fashion statement.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

