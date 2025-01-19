From Affordable Finds to Investment Buys, These Are the Best Snow Boots for Every Budget

Anyone who's ventured onto snowy mountain slopes knows that investing in high-quality gear is essential. It can be the difference between a damp, disappointing experience on the piste and the alpine getaway of your dreams. The crux of your chalet capsule should be a sturdy pair of boots, designed to handle icy paths and ankle-deep snow with ease—and keep your feet snug in the process.

Seasoned skiers might decide it's time to splurge on top-of-the-range, ultra-technical boots; the kind that look more like astronaut footwear than everyday apparel. But if you're setting off on your first trip to the Alps or simply wish to navigate snowy spells in the city with a little more support, you can keep your budget on the lower side.

Wherever you fall on the spectrum, there are a few considerations worth keeping front of mind. First, make sure the materials used are fully waterproof, as there's nothing worse than feeling a surge of cold water seeping into the footbed. Check the soles to ensure the grip is sufficient for the terrain you'll be tackling. And if you expect to encounter more than a few inches of snow, a knee-high design is the smart choice.

Now that you know what to look for, scroll on to see our pick of the best snow boots for every budget.

The Best Snow Boots Under £150:

Fubuki Niseko 3.0 Boots £129 SHOP NOW The warm wool-blend lining means your toes will be extra cosy.

MOON BOOT Icon Low Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots £150 SHOP NOW Moon Boot is the go-to for starter snow boots among the fashion crowd.

H&M Laced Padded Boots £23 SHOP NOW You might be sceptical because of the price, but take a look at all those five-star reviews.

PAJAR Galaxy Boots £95 SHOP NOW These will go with all your chic ski outfits.

the north face Women’s ThermoBall™ Waterproof Lace-Up Winter Boots £92 SHOP NOW This pair is fully waterproof with a functional grip sole.

The Best Snow Boots Under £300:

SOREL Caribou Royal Logo-Print Canvas Ankle Boots £190 SHOP NOW The perfect blend of style and function.

Penelope Chilvers Cosmos Fleece Boot - Dark Brown/multi £269 SHOP NOW This colour combination is classic.

MOON BOOT Icon Glance Shell and Pvc Snow Boots £180 SHOP NOW Inspired by astronaut gear, this pair is equipped with all the technical details you need to tackle the slopes.

Bobbies Kiruna - Wild Leo £320 SHOP NOW As comfy as it gets, thanks to the wool interior.

UGG Women's Adirondack Meridian Boot £188 SHOP NOW You'll be the talk of the chalet in these boots.

Inuikii Mountain High Snow Boots £248 SHOP NOW Ideal for treks through icy terrain.

The Best Snow Boots Over £750:

Prada Re-Nylon Gabardine Après-Ski Boots £1080 SHOP NOW These aren't just a fashion statement—the lug soles and padded fleece lining make them practical, too.

BOGNER Alta Badia 2 B Shearling and Suede Snow Boots £470 SHOP NOW You'll be grateful for these shearling stompers in sub-zero temperatures.

CANADA GOOSE Cypress Quilted Nylon Ankle Boots £625 SHOP NOW I love the simplicity of this pair.

Fendi Apres Chicwhite Sheepskin and Black Suede Boots £1100 SHOP NOW Bring a touch of luxury to the slopes.

Miu Miu Logo Matelassé Snow Boots £1150 SHOP NOW For the ultimate fashion statement.