I Tried on Reformation's Best Linen Dresses, Trousers and Shirts—These Pieces Were Elite

At this point in the summer months, we've already tested out our pre-planned outfits, and if you're anything like me, you'll have found that a selection of pieces feature more than most. For me, it's anything with linen. Be it a great shirt, a floaty dress or a heat-defying skirt, linen is the clear hero of my summer wardrobe. My collection of linen pieces is one that I've been slowly curating over the years, and with a current interest in investing in high-quality pieces, I'm turning to one store to fill the missing gaps: Reformation.

Woman wears green linen shirt, black linen trousers

Florrie wears the Reformation Olina Linen Pant (£188)

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Since last summer, I've tried on a host of excellent linen buys from the high street to high-end buys, and whilst there are standout pieces to be found at every price point, in my opinion, Reformation is the sweet spot. With a mid-range price point, focus on quality fabrics and the brand's innate ability to coast between the classics and contemporary styles, Reformation has one of the best linen selections around.

Woman wears White t-shirt, striped linen trousers, black sandals and basket bag

Florrie wears the Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant (£188)

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

You may have already seen me put the brand's linen to the test. Last year, it was the Olina trousers that held my attention, with a classic straight cut and easy drawstring style. A few months ago, I also introduced the comfortable Fernando style to my wardrobe, a more dramatic wide leg with an easy pull-on elastic waistband. But it isn't just linen trousers that Reformation excels in. The Balia linen dress remains one of the most flattering styles I've ever tried on, and I'm an editor who tests a lot of products. Alongside, there are staple shorts, standout co-ords and of course floaty skirts to consider too.

Whilst I consider an afternoon spent scrolling through the Reformation website a pleasant pastime, I understand that it may not be for everyone. To save you time and with added tried-and-tested insights, I've curated an edit of the best Reformation linen buys below.

Keep scrolling to shop the best Reformation linen buys, from pretty tops to versatile trousers.

Shop the Best Reformation Linen

Best Reformation Linen Trousers

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant

This pair also comes in petite lengths, which I take at 5'2".

Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant
Reformation
Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

Another pair that I've personally tried and really rate.

Alex Linen Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Alex Linen Mid Rise Pant

Bring a smart edge with this tailored pair.

Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant
Reformation
Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

Pair with all the neutral staples in your capsule wardrobe.

Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant

They may be controversial, but I adore this whole pedal pusher look.

Best Reformation Linen Dresses

Monette Linen Dress
Reformation
Monette Linen Dress

A black dress that you'll rely on for years to come.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

The beloved Balia dress comes in an array of colours.

Aubree Linen Dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

An easy linen mini is ideal for days when you want to look put together without much effort.

Sebastien Linen Dress
Reformation
Sebastien Linen Dress

This is the first thing I'll be packing for my upcoming holidays.

Everett Linen Dress
Reformation
Everett Linen Dress

This dress also comes in petite and extended sizes.

Best Reformation Linen Co-ords

Kristen Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Kristen Linen Two Piece

A sunny yellow set to celebrate the brighter days.

Grace Linen Two Piece Es
Reformation
Grace Linen Two Piece Es

Rely on this sleek set for an instantly put together look.

Moya Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Moya Linen Two Piece

Wear together, or separate and mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe.

Clove Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Clove Linen Two Piece

For those who like a polished look.

Niki Belted Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Niki Belted Linen Two Piece

This whole look is perfection. No notes.

Best Reformation Linen Tops

Eli Oversized Linen Shirt
Reformation
Eli Oversized Linen Shirt

Linen shirts are just so versatile. Pair with tailoring for summer days in the office, or layer over swimwear at the beach.

Viola Linen Top
Reformation
Viola Linen Top

The tie back allows you to adjust the fit as desired.

Spritz Linen Top
Reformation
Spritz Linen Top

A classic piece to wear forever.

Addison Linen Top
Reformation
Addison Linen Top

Waistcoats are a modern staple.

Malika Linen Top
Reformation
Malika Linen Top

The neckline is just so sleek.

Reese Linen Top
Reformation
Reese Linen Top

The front is so beautiful, but you'll also love the tie back.

Best Reformation Linen Skirts & Shorts

Felicity Linen Skirt
Reformation
Felicity Linen Skirt

Take your classic white skirt looks up a notch with the intricate details of the Felicity skirt.

Mila Linen Short
Reformation
Mila Linen Short

Easy linen shorts will always feature in our summer outfits.

Ivy Linen Skirt
Reformation
Ivy Linen Skirt

The silhouette of this skirt is just so chic.

Andi Linen Maxi Skirt
Reformation
Andi Linen Maxi Skirt

This elegant maxi skirt also comes in petite lengths.

Zoey Linen Short
Reformation
Zoey Linen Short

I wear my linen shorts on repeat in the summer months.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

