The 5 Stylish South of France Hotels Fashion Insiders Are Flocking to After PFW

Paris Fashion Week is nearly upon us, and while editors and insiders have one last stretch before fashion month finally winds down, conversations are already shifting to where they'll recharge once the marathon is over. Early October also happens to hit that sweet spot of shoulder season in the South of France, making it no surprise that this is where the fashion crowd loves to decamp, from soaking up the last rays of sun beside the iconic Alexander Calder sculpture amid the art-filled charm of a hillside classic to checking into Nice's buzziest newcomer from last summer to unwinding with sundowners on cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean at one of three freshly renovated gems. These are the five hotels where you'll spot them post-shows.
La Colombe d'Or, Saint-Paul-de-Vence
An enduring classic, La Colombe d'Or is a perennial favorite of the fashion crowd. Its intimate, character-filled rooms blend Provençal charm with modern comfort, and the art-lined interiors—featuring works by Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall, and Joan Miró—create a gallery-like atmosphere at every turn. The iconic dining room and terrace serve seasonal Mediterranean cuisine paired with an impeccable wine list, perfect for lingering afternoons. Of course, the pool, graced by an iconic Calder sculpture and surrounded by lush gardens and dappled sunlight, remains the ultimate spot to soak up the last warm days of the year and recharge after fashion month.
Hôtel du Couvent, Nice
Opened last summer, Hôtel du Couvent has quickly become one of Nice's buzziest new addresses. Housed in a beautifully restored 17th-century convent, its airy rooms and suites designed by the acclaimed team at Festen combine historical details, like vaulted ceilings and original stonework, with sleek, contemporary design. The interiors are a mix of soft neutral tones and bold accents, creating a chic yet tranquil retreat perfect for recuperating after the buzz of Paris Fashion Week. Guests can also visit the hotel's in-house herbalist, who curates bespoke teas, tinctures, and wellness treatments perfect for restoring energy and grounding the body. Outside, a sun-drenched terrace and hilltop pool camouflaged into the gardens provide a perfect setting for cocktails and a leisurely swim, and the hotel's intimate dining room showcases refined Mediterranean cuisine crafted from local ingredients. It's the ultimate spot for fashion insiders to unwind after the whirlwind of shows, and the best of the Promenade des Anglais is just minutes away.
Hôtel Les Roches Rouges, Saint-Raphaël
Set along the wilder, less built-up stretch of the Riviera amid the striking red cliffs of the Esterel Massif, Hôtel Les Roches Rouges offers a refreshing contrast to the buzzier Nice, making it a favorite for those who prefer a more elemental escape. For fashion insiders looking to exhale after the whirlwind of shows, its raw, natural setting and calm provide the perfect antidote to the frenetic pace of fashion month. Long beloved for its modernist spirit, the property unveiled a series of thoughtful updates this summer: an expansion into a neighboring building with 25 new sea-facing rooms, a brand-new gym, and the reinvention of its former La Plage restaurant as Estelo, showcasing fresh Mediterranean flavors. Meanwhile, the seaside bar has been reimagined as La Chicoula, a relaxed yet stylish spot for sundowners.
Hôtel Le Provençal, Hyères
Fresh from a complete redesign by Rodolphe Parente, the family-run Hôtel Le Provençal has reemerged this summer as one of the Riviera's most exciting comebacks. First opened in 1951 on the Giens Peninsula, the hotel has long been known for its sweeping views of Hyères and its dramatic seawater pool carved directly into the rocks at Parc du Provençal. Now, with all 41 rooms and restaurants fully updated, the property feels both timeless and strikingly of-the-moment, a combination that makes it especially appealing for fashion insiders eager for somewhere new to recharge. Guests can also enjoy a tennis court and two redesigned restaurants at Parc du Provençal. October will bring the debut of 23 newly renovated apartments and a brand-new spa, and we know how the fashion crowd loves to be first.
Tuba Club, Marseille
It's no secret that Marseille has become the cool kids' escape when the hustle of Paris starts to wear thin. Evidence is in the wave of Parisian chefs decamping to the port city to open new restaurants, giving it a fresh energy without losing its edge. For visitors, Marseille still feels raw, vibrant, and just under the radar enough to be a true discovery. Tuba Club channels that spirit perfectly as a former diving club turned boutique hideaway with just eight pared-back, sunlit rooms and villas perched above the sea. The restaurant delivers unfussy coastal cooking—think grilled fish, just-shucked oysters, and plenty of rosé—served under striped parasols between cliffside swims.
Monica Mendal is a writer, editor, and brand consultant focusing on fashion, travel, and lifestyle. She contributes regularly to Vogue, T: The New York Times Style, Architectural Digest, and more. Previously, Mendal was a fashion editor at Condé Nast publications such as Vogue, GQ, and Glamour. She is also the author of So There's This Place, a travel newsletter on Substack.