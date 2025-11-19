I recently visited Morocco for the first time, heading to the Royal Mansour Hotels in Tamuda Bay and Casablanca. The destinations have significant ties to Morocco, as they are a passion project of King Mohammed VI, who founded the country's first hospitality brand in 2010 when it opened the debut property in Marrakech. With each hotel, the king aims to not only showcase the best of the kingdom but introduce leisure travelers to the lesser-known regions of Morocco.
The Royal Mansour Marrakech was recently named the number one hotel in Africa and #13 hotel in the world by The World's 50 Best, demonstrating the high standards and luxury experience of the expanding hotel group. The newer properties in Tamuda Bay and Casablanca just opened in 2024, and though they are less explored, they deserve equal attention. Ahead, an inside look at the Royal Mansour Hotels in Tamuda Bay and Casablanca and all of the details to know for an upcoming visit.
Hotel Overview: Royal Mansour Tamuda Bay
Opened in September 2024, the hotel in Tamuda Bay is the latest property in the Royal Mansour Collection. Set on the northern coast of Africa, Tamuda Bay isn't typically a starting point for people traveling to Morocco. Marrakech is often the first stop for those vacationing in the region, but while Tamuda Bay is lesser known, it's a hidden gem that still feels like an insider secret. Visiting the region and hotel felt like experiencing something new and undiscovered, which is becoming rarer in this age of travel. Soon, though, I expect it to be a buzzy destination among those who are well-traveled and in the know.
Dubbed the Moroccan Riviera, the region is known for its beautiful sweeping views, crystal-clear water, and sunny climate. The luxury resort has a 3000-foot private beach, the country's first medical-aesthetic spa, and restaurants led by Michelin-star chefs from across the globe. Every inch of the property—from the sprawling villas to the quiet spa pool designed with a mother of pearl chandelier—feels luxurious. As do the details and smaller touches, including the Land Rover Defender that picked us up at the train station and the local Medjool dates and regional desserts left with handwritten notes in the room each day.
Tamuda Bay is also an excellent base for day trips to delve deeper into Morocco’s diversity. Many guests began their trip in Tangier to explore the growing community specializing in fashion, art, and home décor. Others took nearby excursions to Chefchaouen, known as The Blue City, or Tetouan, home to one of the best-preserved medinas in the region.
The Finer Details
One of the highlights of the visit was the newly opened spa—the country’s first medical-aesthetic spa—which opened its doors in 2025. Every corner of the space is exquisite, including a tonic bar, fitness gym, mosaic-tiled floors, private treatment rooms, and relaxing daybeds alongside multiple pools. I opted for a full-body massage, which left me limber and relaxed, and eager to try more treatments at the spa. Guests can also choose from a menu of à la carte treatments as well as seven- to 14-day retreats with a focus on longevity, metabolic balance, physical fitness, nutrition, sleep, and emotional well-being.
Each morning began with breakfast in a beautiful marble-adorned restaurant that was stuffed with local pastries, as well as Western options including eggs cooked to order. The property also has a range of restaurants with varied cuisines from acclaimed Michelin-star chefs. At Coccinella, Italian from the Alajmo brothers. At La Table, chef Éric Frechon brings French dining. At Le Méditerranée, one of Spain’s most revered chefs, the Michelin-starred chef Quique Dacosta (of Dénia fame), focuses on Spanish classics such as paella and grilled seafood.
What to Pack
For the three-night trip, I packed everything in a carry-on suitcase and small leather duffel bag. For the duration of my stay, I rotated between swimsuits and sarongs worn with sandals for time spent at the beach, as well as light linen separates for daytime excursions. For the evenings, I opted for dresses and heels for some of the dining on property. The location lends itself to designs from local fashion designers such as breezy kaftans, and many guests had pieces they had picked up in Tangier before arriving at the property.
Monday Swimwear
Ravello One-Piece
Soleil Soleil
Square Pareo
Sara Cristina
Kaftan
Hotel Overview: Royal Mansour Casablanca
The Royal Mansour Casablanca, opened in April 2024, resurrected an iconic hotel that was built in 1953. The aim in the renovation was to preserve the design and mystique of the original property. The details of the original art deco space were both honored and refreshed in the space, which blends timeless elegance with modern luxury. Upon walking into the lobby, this is evident in the architecture and décor as well as the staff, who are dressed in an array of 1950s-inspired uniforms based on what the staff wore when the hotel first opened. A blend of retro and modern design, the Casablanca property is notably different in style and design to Tamuda Bay, which is more reflective of the coastal beach locale.
For those visiting Casablanca, I would also recommend booking a private city tour through the hotel. In a half day, the guide brought us to the Hassan II Mosque, a bakery to sample regional Ghriba almond cookies and flaky pastries, the old French quarter, and shops with everything from local argan oil to rugs and pottery.
The Finer Details
The hotel's brand-new spa is designed with gleaming pink and white marble, a plunge pool, fitness gym, and seven private treatment rooms. In the waiting room, I was treated to traditional Moroccan tea and walnut-stuffed dates before walking into an enormous private treatment room for a 24-karat-gold facial. Perhaps the biggest draw are the two hammam, where guests can experience signature treatments that include a soak and deep scrub using black soap and argan oil to unveil soft-to-the-touch skin.
For dining, La Grande Table Marocaine focuses on Moroccan food. Perched on the 23rd floor, the restaurant offers a menu with traditional dishes, sweeping views overlooking Casablanca, and live musicians who play at sunset. I ordered the sampling of Moroccan salads, which was an excellent way to try the variety of local food from the region. Other options include Le Sushi Bar for Japanese, where I would recommend ordering the superb toro nigiri, and La Brasserie featuring French cuisine, where I dined each morning at breakfast on croissants, eggs, and fresh fruit.
For those interested in visiting both Royal Mansour Hotels in Casablanca and Tamuda Bay, the hotel suggested transport by train in the first-class cabin between Casablanca and Tangier, followed by car transfers, which was a seamless way to travel between the properties.
What to Pack
For the two-night trip, I packed separates, including white jeans, breathable linen pants, T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, and lightweight knits for layering. While scarves often aren't required for female travelers, many local women in Casablanca wear headscarves, and I opted to pack a scarf, as it can be a respectful choice to wear one, especially when visiting religious sites.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.