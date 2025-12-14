I'm a Stylist and Mom of Two—This Is How I Dress My Kids For the Holidays

Bettina Looney is a Who What Wear editor in residence, stylist, tastemaker, entrepreneur, and creative consultant recognized for her curated eye and cross-industry influence. Spanning fashion, interiors, and beauty, she translates style into substance through private styling at The Bettina Looney Edit.
Christmas has always been special for us, but now with two little ones under the tree, it somehow feels like it just keeps getting better. We’re hosting in our new home this year, and we’re so excited to finally be able to have everyone together. There’s something about kids during the holidays—their excitement, the little traditions we’re starting as a family—that takes me straight back to my own childhood. I can picture my younger self in those heavy velvet dresses with a bow tucked just above my fringe, absolutely living for every moment. Holiday dressing has become one of those traditions for us now, especially matching the boys with their cousins. I always look for pieces they can wear all day comfortably and actually use again.
There’s nothing better than little ones running around in their festive outfits on Christmas Day, little feet darting in and out of rooms with chocolate or cookie-covered fingers, completely in their own world. Watching them brings me right back to being that little girl myself, and it makes these moments feel even more special.
Around this time of year, I always find myself drawn to tartan, soft stripes, gingham, and easy knits. This season, I’ve found so many lovely Fair Isle jumpers and cardigans that feel festive without going overboard. I try to choose things that are cozy and practical enough to wear past Christmas, and ideally pass along to a cousin or friend once my kids outgrow them.
Here are a few festive favorites I’m eyeing for the boys and the cousins this year.
Comfy Cashmere
I can’t believe how tiny Salvador was last Christmas. He lived in the most adorable pieces that stayed so soft even after multiple washes.
Shop My Favorites
H&M
Cashmere Jumpsuit
H&M
2-Piece Fine-Knit Cotton Set
Belle Enfant
Wrap Top, Leggings & Tassel Hat Set - Snow White
Father Christmas
The boys weren’t entirely sure what to make of him, but these are the moments I’ll treasure forever—bundled up in their cozy knits, taking it all in.
Shop My Favorites
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable-Knit Cotton Scarf
The Little Tailor
Baby 100% Cotton Cable Knit Romper and Hat Gift Set
Polo Ralph Lauren
Kids' Cabled Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Heritage Style
I love dressing the boys in matching outfits, and these little sailor onesies from La Coqueta were just perfect for them to run around in on Thanksgiving.
Shop My Favorites
La Coqueta
Navy Antonio Baby Boy Set
La Coqueta
Ivory Leather Toddler T-Bar Shoes
Little Helper on Tree Duty
Santi looked so grown up in this coordinated neutral outfit! The jacket has been so versatile and easy to throw on for just about any occasion.