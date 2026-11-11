As a New Yorker, you are a patron of the arts whether you know it or not. You subscribe to artists on your daily commute. When transferring at Times Square–42 Street, you duck under Jacob Lawrence's "New York in Transit," and when departing DeKalb Avenue on a Manhattan-bound Q train, you can see Bill Brand's "Masstransiscope." The MTA is the first introduction to New York City's art world—a less stuffy, intimidating one at that.
It's time to induct a younger generation into the NYC art scene, and to no one's surprise, Gen Z is challenging old-school mentalities and bringing new perspectives to the canvas. Exhibits in New York founder Sarah Hassan is familiar with the barriers blocking new inductees, and she and like-minded individuals are developing platforms to break these barriers. After all, "art belongs to the public."
Art adviser Tahlia Sisney launched her advisory, The Art Girl, during her studies at Sotheby's Institute and works with clients to bridge the gap between the art world and the next generation of collectors. Sisney's insights into art buying and evaluation led me to explore the must-see NYC exhibitions and galleries on view now through 2027.
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Yoshimoto Nara is returning to New York with David Zwirner for his first solo exhibition in nearly a decade; Lévy Gorvy Dayan is presenting Bacon / de Kooning, putting the artists in dialogue for the first time; and one year after reopening, the Studio Museum in Harlem is honoring the late Peggy Cooper Cafritz with a celebration of her incomparable art collection. These are the New York exhibitions to add to your calendar.
Ahead, I'm diving into the need-to-know dates of NYC's art scene. I'll decode the dress code, lingo, and etiquette too. Read on to learn about the Lower East Side galleries redefining the art experience and what exhibitions are worth exploring with your friends.
"The art world has a track record for making people feel as though they're arriving late to a conversation everyone else has already been having for decades. There's a language to it, a social structure, a certain mythology around who belongs and who doesn't," Sisney shares.
Hassan makes a similar point about the younger generation entering the scene, pointing out, "There's just a huge barrier of education." Bridging this divide starts with an invitation. For Hassan, Exhibits in New York is a way to meet art-curious New Yorkers in their inbox. The Saturday morning newsletter, Go See Something, is a weekly download inviting you to see this week's most-talked-about exhibitions. To learn the vocabulary, you first have to be in the room where art happens, so go see something.
The Art Girl is an educational endeavor for Sisney as well, with an editorial platform attached to the advisory. She says, "I want to write about art as something you experience, not just something you study. I think the response has shown me that there's a real appetite for that approach. People want to understand the art world. They want context, the story. They want to develop their own taste, and they want to be in the loop. They just don't want to be made to feel intimidated in the process."
"It's important that art belongs to the public as much as possible," Hassan reminds me. We must promote art in the public sphere, and participating in the NYC art community is a conscious choice, whether it's attending speaker events, subscribing to gallery newsletters, or supporting local artists. "The NYC art culture is what you make of it," affirms Haylee Barsky, who founded Visionary Projects, a global art platform that hosted events and shows across New York and supported a network of more than 500 artists worldwide.
The number of art events happening in NYC at any given moment, from museum exhibitions to gallery openings to art fairs, can be overwhelming, so it's best to keep a calendar.
Artforum and ArtNews will host NYC's first-ever Art Week NYC, running November 11 to 14 across neighborhoods. Follow the itinerary, and you'll experience a four-day festival of gallery-hopping, artist-led walk-throughs, live demonstrations, and industry conversations. During the week, the ADAA Fair, organized by the Art Dealers Association of America, will be held at the Park Avenue Armory and will showcase historical and contemporary art from the nation's leading galleries.
Arguably the best-known art fair, Art Basel Miami Beach will take place December 4 to 6, and Design Miami starts three days earlier. (If you go, consult our Miami travel guide for the buzziest spots.) Frieze Los Angeles is already on the calendar for February 25 to 28, 2027, with more fair dates to be announced.
Art fairs bring together collectors, artists, dealers, galleries, and simply art lovers. These time-limited, large-scale events feature individual stalls tied to an artist or gallery, where art insiders and patrons can buy directly. Consequently, it's not a time to skip on your outfit details. In fashion terms, art fairs are the fashion week of the art world.
As someone who's attended many gallery openings and exhibition previews, Sisney feels definitive: "There is no dress code." Take this as a sign that authenticity prevails. "Some of the most interesting people I've met have a completely individual way of dressing, and that usually tells me more about them than whether they're wearing the expected gallery-opening outfit," she adds.
But let's get one thing straight. No dress code doesn't mean fashion won't be discussed. "I understand why people like to report on [gallery-opening fashion] because you have this mix of people that is unusual to hang out together," Hassan says, and her observation is accurate. In one quick scan, you'll spot a fintech CEO, an MFA student, a woman from UES society, a Bushwick transplant, and a seasoned gallery owner.
It's never a bad idea to stand out, but do remember you're there to take in the art. So perhaps your outfit can pay homage to artistic elements. Play around with texture and proportion. For example, a cinched blazer and wide-leg trousers complement each other very well. Or a brocade jacket and fringed scarf. Introduce craftsmanship with a pair of Tiffany HardWear earrings or a Chan Luu feathered brooch. Experiment with color palettes, though I'm partial to a black-and-white diptych.
"As for etiquette, my biggest piece of advice is to be curious and pay attention," says Sisney. "You don't need to pretend to know an artist's entire bibliography, and you don't need to have a clever opinion ready the second you walk into a room." Just watch, listen, and question.
STAUD
Halton Brocade Jacket
THE ROW
Pia D'Orsay Pumps
chan luu
Octo Flower Brooch
LE SUNDIAL
The Opera Silk Scarf
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Bead-Embellished Clutch
By Malene Birger
Adrienna Blazer
tiffany & co.
HardWear Earrings
Reformation
Helen Velvet Skirt
"No one in the city has an excuse to miss Roy Lichtenstein: Like New at the Whitney and Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous at The Met," Sisney tells me.
New York museums and galleries set the topic of conversation, and their major players create inclusive spaces for culture and political discourse, travel-worthy exhibitions, and access to the biggest names in art history. Here are the ongoing and upcoming NYC exhibitions deemed unmissable.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art needs no introduction. Its commitment to thought-provoking exhibitions is unparalleled. Take Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous, for example. It opened on October 4 and has already created quite a stir.
Lee Krasner and Jackson Pollock married in 1945 and lived as artists in parallel. Fascinated by the untested limits of abstraction, both artists' varied interpretations are explored in the exhibition.
"I've always been interested in the stories that sit behind their relationship, and I'm glad to see Krasner and Pollock's practices presented in parallel rather than allowing her story to be swallowed by his. Their relationship is fascinating, but I'm equally interested in what happens when you look at Krasner on her own terms," shares Sisney.
Lévy Gorvy Dayan, which is responsible for several exhibition firsts, now presents Bacon / de Kooning, the first time the postwar artists' work will be side by side in direct conversation. Famously photographed together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1975, the two will meet again through their canvases.
The exhibition is a master class in juxtaposition, posing Francis Bacon, a product of the School of London and an existential figure painter, alongside Willem de Kooning, a New York School painter and a prominent figure of Abstract Expressionism.
David Zwirner
Yoshitomo Nara November 5 to December 12, 2026 533 West 19th Street & 537 West 20th Street Chelsea
David Zwirner's blue-chip roster, from Yayoi Kusama to Yoshitomo Nara, is positioned as a major player not just in the New York scene but also internationally.
This exhibition marks Nara's first solo presentation with the gallery and first exhibition in NYC after almost a decade. His return has sent a thrill across the city. It is not only visually interesting but also a physical experience that can not be missed.
The artist's distinctive character work—big heads and wide eyes—resonates with a younger audience. "Nara has been one of my favorite artists for a long time, and I credit him a lot for this new wave of young people getting interested in art," Sisney tells me.
The Museum of Modern Art is a requirement of any NYC art guide. Its importance comes from its elite network and access to rare collections. On view now through February 27, Brancusi presents a collection of rarely lent Constantin Brancusi sculptures alongside his photographs, films, tools, and handmade furniture. The exhibition explores the importance of an artist's studio and the multifaceted responsibilities it takes on over time.
"Brancusi often said he wanted his works to be experienced together, in relation to one another, and this exhibition will give New York audiences an exceptional opportunity to do exactly that," says Anne Umland, the exhibition's guest curator, in the press release.
Founded in 1930, the Whitney Museum of American Art dedicated itself to championing contemporary American artists when other institutions viewed art through a more traditional lens.
Whitney's strong relationship with established artists makes retrospectives like Roy Lichtenstein: Like New possible. Gathering over 130 pieces, the monument to the Pop Art movement takes viewers through five decades of Lichtenstein's evolution.
A visit to The Met or MoMA will satisfy that culture itch, but to feel as though you're at the center of the conversation, these are the insider galleries you deserve to know, from Lower East Side gems that function as third spaces to established galleries leading the new guard to recently reopened Harlem institutions.
Here's where the future of NYC's gallery experience is being outlined.
Months before it closed for renovation, arts patron and civil rights activist Peggy Cooper Cafritz bequeathed a significant portion of her art collection to the Studio Museum in Harlem. Now, after reopening last year, the museum honors Cafritz with a curated show of her collection.
The exhibition highlights the Studio Museum's authentic relationship with Cafritz, both of whom are dedicated to uplifting Black artists. Dreams of This Future is on view now through February 2027 and offers an unparalleled look at the masterful preservation of Cafritz's talent as a collector.
The most established on the list, Hollis Taggart was founded in 1979. It's a prominent figure in the gallery scene and continues to guide the conversation about what the future of art curation will look like.
Temple II is a solo exhibition of new paintings by Philadelphia-based artist Shuling Guo, and the second installment of her Temple series. "In Temple II, Guo brings the female body, botanical forms, and devotional imagery together as a language shaped by motherhood, memory, and loss," the gallery shares.
In 1989, Almine Rech opened her first gallery in Europe with a James Turrell exhibition. In 2026, Almine Rech New York will present Turrell's first exhibition in the United States with the gallery. This marks Turrell's 13th solo exhibition with Almine Rech in over three decades.
This monumental showcase will highlight Turrell's chosen medium of light. "Featuring over 15 works, this presentation will include a new Shallow Space, as well as new pieces from the Glassworks series and a new Cross Corner work," the press release states.
On the corner of Elizabeth and Broome sits Company Gallery, a Lower East Side fixture since 2015. Representing artists from Tosh Basco to Jeanette Mundt, Company Gallery is one of the LES galleries to watch.
Opening in January 2027, the retrospective will showcase lesbian filmmaker and artist Barbara Hammer's most iconic work. Frieze Editor in Chief Andrew Durbin will curate the exhibition and display unseen materials from the making of Hammer's Snow Job: The Media Hysteria of AIDS (1986).
Located along NYC's Museum Mile on the Upper East Side, Salon 94 is a contemporary art gallery praised for its influential roster of artists. Currently on view until December 19 is Ludovic Nkoth's Between Lines, featuring new paintings from the artist.
This is Nkoth's first major solo exhibition. Movement is the exhibition's central theme, exploring both its physical and psychological manifestations. The gallery's Stone Room, a familiar setting for frequent visitors, houses paintings of dancers. Ballet, migration, and performance influence Nkoth's new collection.
Nkoth and Salon 94 are both well positioned on an NYC art person's radar, which makes Between Lines a must-see.
Be it criticism or escapism, contemporary artists offer a timely perspective. By following living artists, you witness real-time shifts in the cultural climate and transitions in the artists themselves. You become a patron of a new class of artists shaping the future of art.
Here's a list of names to watch out for when they visit NYC.
Tamara "Solem" Al-Issa is a Syrian Filipina sculpture artist based in Toronto, Canada. Born and raised in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Solem draws inspiration from the architecture and art principles of SWANA and Southeast Asia to guide her ceramic work.
The Deep Blue series beautifully showcases the dynamism handmade ceramics can bring to a space. The custom-mixed cobalt-blue finish appears on a variety of forms, from large amphoras to undulating vases.
"My background gives me a vocabulary of forms, textures, and memories that I'm always returning to. Working with clay lets me play with that vocabulary and turn material into language when you can't always use words," Solem shares.
Now residing in Stockholm, Sweden, Swedish-born artist Lisa Larsson spent her formative years in New York City attending Parsons School of Design. Her work lives at the nexus of realism and abstraction.
The female body often features in Larsson's work, and food and drink also play a role in her portfolio, portraying delicious tablescapes and bottomless glasses of wine.
Larsson reveals, "Right now, I'm in a transitional phase, playing around with form in new ways. I'm slowly trying to distance myself from realism. Most importantly, I'm having a really good time in the studio [at the moment]." Keep up with Larsson's work to see where her next chapter takes her.
"Painting, for me, is a way to preserve fleeting moments of intimacy and solitude," remarks New York–based figurative painter Jesse Zuo. Her work examines scenes of womanhood and daily life, delicately balancing light and shadow for an illuminating effect. Zuo received a master of fine arts from the School of Visual Arts in 2024 and has since participated in numerous group exhibitions locally in New York and internationally. She now has two solo exhibitions under her belt.
"[Zuo] was one of the first pieces of art [I] collected [for] my shows," mentions Barsky. Her intimate vignettes are ripe with storytelling. "Ties," oil on canvas, exhibited in Focus Tension with Plato Gallery in 2025, like much of Zuo's portfolio, depicts a time somewhere between memory and the present.
Say "art collector," and a picture of stark white walls, LED track lights, a Wassily Chair, and a gallery wall that reads more like a Christie's auction catalog likely appears. This would be the old guard. As I clarified earlier, the zeitgeist is demolishing the barriers that keep art from the public, whether due to vocabulary, budget, or access, and this extends to the new generation of collectors, where curiosity is valued over legacy.
"I don't subscribe to the belief that you need to know everything about art to begin collecting," shares Sisney. According to the Sotheby's Institute graduate, this new wave of collectors is young, curious, and less ROI-invested.
An art adviser's responsibility is to educate and guide collectors toward a confident purchase, from sourcing to negotiation to acquisition. The collector (or preserver, a better-suited title) brings the budget, and unlike the previous generation, "they're doing their own research, asking questions, and developing their own opinions. This is so, so good," exclaims Sisney.
"My clients are much more varied than the traditional image of an art collector might suggest. I work with a lot of Gen Zers. Think anywhere from 23 to 55—younger professionals, entrepreneurs, established collectors, and interior designers—and they all come to art from different places. Some grew up in homes where collecting was part of everyday life. Others are discovering galleries for the first time and are curious about how to begin," Sisney says, confirming that there is no wrong way to come to collecting.
"Gen Z is so interesting to me because we've grown up with so much visual culture at our fingertips. We know how to discover things, form opinions, and build communities around our interests. I think we're bringing that same instinct into collecting art. Gen Z isn't waiting to be told that we're allowed to care about art. We're finding our way in," says Sisney. As I interpret it, we are witnessing our generation define the new age of art and what must be preserved. I, for one, think we're up to the task.
Josephine Hadjiloucas is a New York–based writer. She first interned at Who What Wear UK in 2024 and later joined Who What Wear U.S. as an assistant shopping editor after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2025. When she isn’t covering the latest Gen Z trends or updating her under-$100 Nordstrom wish list, you can find her browsing the racks of NYC’s best vintage stores or rewatching Moonstruck for the 50th time. “Snap out of it!”