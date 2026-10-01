The Culture List: Every Buzzy Thing to See, Do, and Visit This Fall

In the Culture List column, we weigh in on culture through the lens of fashion—including what to know in events, travel, restaurants, films, art, music, and more.
Fall is kicking off with some of the most anticipated cultural moments of the year that have the style set eager to book flights and secure reservations at the buzziest new hotels. The Amanvari opening marks the first Aman property to land in Mexico. Then there's St. Clement, a new boutique hotel by Soho House founder Nick Jones, where the style set checked in for London Fashion Week in September and will return to for Frieze Art Fair in October. For those in search of more in the art world, buzzy exhibitions dot the seasonal calendar, including the Guggenheim’s Pop Art showcase and a Roy Lichtenstein retrospective at the Whitney Museum.
Meanwhile, the upcoming releases of Practical Magic 2and Sense and Sensibility will influence what everyone is watching and talking about in the coming months, including the looks set to hit the red carpet for the press tours. We also predict that Miley Cyrus's freshly released album is primed to be the soundtrack of the season and can say with certainty that Harry Styles’s Madison Square Garden residency is *the* ticket to get. Read on for Who What Wear's top cultural highlights for fall 2026, including everything to see, do, and visit.
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are joining forces again as the cursed Owens sisters nearly three decades after the original 1998 cult classic for the much-anticipated Practical Magic 2. This time, they're joined by Joey King and Maisie Williams as the next generation to deliver a legacy sequel filled with all the same romance and spells—and midnight margaritas.
Date: Out now
Florence Pugh takes on literature's most magnetic antiheroine, Cathy Ames, in Zoe Kazan's seven-episode Steinbeck adaptation coming to Netflix queues this fall. Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist play the Trask brothers caught in her orbit, in a saga that spans the Civil War to WWI—and comes with a family footnote since Kazan's grandfather Elia directed the 1955 film.
Date: October 1
Verity is the film that's set to light up group chats everywhere this fall. Starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's dark best-selling novel is a blood-and-secrets thriller that pins the two stars against one another, with Josh Hartnett caught in between.
Date: October 2
Calling all Jane Austen fans. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles step into Elinor and Marianne Dashwood's shoes for Georgia Oakley's adaptation of Sense and Sensibility.The Blue Jean director is known for finding contemporary edges in period pieces, so expect the tale of love and sisterhood to arrive with a healthy modern-day POV.
Date: October 16
Each summer and fall, the art world gathers in northern Italy for the Venice Biennale. It focuses on art and architecture in alternating years, and that means that the 2026 exhibition is all about art. Conceived by the late Cameroonian curator Koyo Kouoh, this year's theme is titled In Minor Keys and leans on intimate, reflective, and sensory experiences that eschew the Biennale's usual maximalism.
Dates: May 9 to November 22
Frieze London is one of the most important contemporary art fairs in the world. Founded in 2003, it showcases cutting-edge contemporary art from the world’s leading galleries and has become a major cultural moment on London’s calendar each October.
Dates: October 14 to 18
Whether you're in it for the WAG outfits or consider yourself a Formula One diehard, motorsport returns Stateside this October for the Austin, Texas–based race. This year, the calendar is bolstered by a new "Grand PrixView Thursday" preview day added to the schedule. Between the uphill blind Turn 1, the festival-scale concert lineup, and Texas's go-big hospitality scene, it's set to be a full takeover of the city.
Dates: October 22 to 25
Basketball fans (and fans of courtside style) have their calendars marked for the NBA season tip-off. It's the official start of the 2026–27 regular season, and the opening week will feature special marquee games and three key matchups. Coming off of their first championship in over 50 years, the New York Knicks will have all eyes on them as they play the 76ers at home.
Date: October 20
After a nearly three-year hiatus, Harry Styles is back with a residency-style world tour that hits just seven cities—Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney. The centerpiece is a 30-night run at Madison Square Garden, in support of his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Shania Twain, Robyn, and Jamie xx are among the guests joining him across stops.
Dates: Madison Square Garden residency now through October 31
The Guts victory lap is officially behind her: Olivia Rodrigo kicks off a 65-date arena run across North America and Europe, in support of You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love. Wolf Alice, The Last Dinner Party, and Devon Again are along for the ride, with multi-night stops at L.A.'s Intuit Dome and Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
Dates: Beginning September 25
She's dropped the last name and picked up a synth. Out now, Miley's 10th album trades Something Beautiful's balladry for club-ready, new wave–adjacent pop with features from Model/Actriz and Miike Snow's Andrew Wyatt. Two Hollywood Bowl shows are already set to follow in October, and the album is primed to become the soundtrack of the season.
Date: Out now
Saturday Night Live's beloved Bowen Yang is stepping into the titular role of Cole Escola's unhinged, gloriously deranged Oh, Mary! on Broadway. Yang takes over a part that's become a rite of passage for comedy's top talents. If you needed a reason to finally get tickets, this is it: a master class in camp.
Dates: September 15 to December 5
Marking what would've been the Pop Art icon's 100th birthday, the Whitney's retrospective gathers more than 130 works by Roy Lichtenstein including paintings, sculptures, drawings, and film. The exhibit spans his career, but rather than a straightforward survey, it's built around the artist's habit of endlessly reworking his own images.
Dates: October 11, 2026 to June 1, 2027
A decade after the quiz-night chaos of Big Little Lies, author Liane Moriarty returns to Monterey, this time centering Madeline's, Celeste's, and Jane's now-teenage kids, plus a new mystery kicked off by a severed finger mailed to the school. It's the author's first-ever sequel and reportedly just as wickedly funny and twisty as the original. Read it now so you'll be ahead if—when—HBO produces it for TV.
Date: Out now
The release of the long-awaited third book in the Big Fan series is here, and it cements author Alexandra Romanoff as the go-to in binge-able romantic fiction. With Vacation Self,expect the celebrity-romance genre's greatest hits: chaotic chemistry, quiet luxury scenery, and a will-they-won't-they that unravels fast. Indie publisher 831 Stories just knows exactly what we want to read now.
Date: Out now
Aman has officially landed in Mexico. Amanvari marks the hospitality brand's first property in the country, and the sprawling oasis sits at the edge of the Sea of Cortés on the secluded East Cape of Baja California Sur.
St. Clement is the buzziest new hotel in London, and the first solo hotel project by Soho House founder Nick Jones since 2022. It's an intimate but well-designed hideout with interiors by Alex Eagle and Sophie Hodges, a brasserie by Danny Bohan of the River Café, and a soon-to-open rooftop from Florence Knight. Jones calls it "Claridge's and Chiltern Firehouse had a baby," which tracks.
What was once a hideaway of Winston Churchill's and Grace Kelly's is now a gorgeously restored Four Seasons property. The Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor just reopened earlier this year with a wellness-forward refresh set against the resort's 100-acre private estate, working vineyard, and cliffside coves on the Formentor Peninsula. "While it's a little remote," Who What Wear Creative Director Michaela Bushkin admits, "you won't even want to leave the expansive property, so stay here if you're looking for a true resort experience."
The New York dining scene is flooded with newcomers right now, but the most noteworthy among them is Oriana. The Nolita blowout is helmed by the duo behind the West Village's Noortwyck and is, impressively, built around a sprawling wood-burning grill, complete with a 7000-bottle cellar and a vinyl listening lounge curated by Rufus Wainwright.
During Copenhagen Fashion Week this past August, showgoers had a new address to descend upon in the Denmark capital: Henrik's Hotel. The freshly opened hotel is defined by its charming British Nordic interior design and the fact that it's situated right in the heart of the city near Tivoli Gardens.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.