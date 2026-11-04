I'm a Parent Who Works In Fashion—Here Are Great Gifts to Give Anyone Who Has a Baby or a Toddler

And also gift ideas for the kids themselves!

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Bernadette
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I like to call myself a "fashion parent." By day, I’m Who What Wear’s executive shopping director; the rest of the time, I’m dad to a toddler with a newborn on the way. Naturally, my sense of style doesn't stop at my own closet or with my work—it influences everything from my daughter’s wardrobe to the gear I use (yes, strollers can be stylish). With all of that in mind, I thought I'd curate a gift guide of some of my favorite pieces for parents with toddlers or babies. Because, to be honest, while I love getting fashion gifts for myself, I adore receiving items for my actual child even more.

You'll certainly find adorable clothing options (because hello, fashion editor over here), like that sweater above. You'll also find the stylish gear I mentioned, including investment must-haves, carriers, nursery staples, and accessories. Of course, I made sure to sprinkle in fun toys for the kids. Keep scrolling for all of that and more.

Baby

Toddler

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.