I'm a Parent Who Works In Fashion—Here Are Great Gifts to Give Anyone Who Has a Baby or a Toddler

I like to call myself a "fashion parent." By day, I’m Who What Wear’s executive shopping director; the rest of the time, I’m dad to a toddler with a newborn on the way. Naturally, my sense of style doesn't stop at my own closet or with my work—it influences everything from my daughter’s wardrobe to the gear I use (yes, strollers can be stylish). With all of that in mind, I thought I'd curate a gift guide of some of my favorite pieces for parents with toddlers or babies. Because, to be honest, while I love getting fashion gifts for myself, I adore receiving items for my actual child even more.
You'll certainly find adorable clothing options (because hello, fashion editor over here), like that sweater above. You'll also find the stylish gear I mentioned, including investment must-haves, carriers, nursery staples, and accessories. Of course, I made sure to sprinkle in fun toys for the kids. Keep scrolling for all of that and more.
Baby
Bernadette Antwerp
Baby Cardigan Amelia
Bernadette launched Baby Bernadette. The result? Absolutely adorable knits.
Mushie
Silicone Paint Palette Baby Press Toy
The sweetest baby press toy.
bowroo
The Bowroo® Signature Nursing Pillow
A must-have for nursing!
ZARA
Long Knit Jumpsuit
Okay, Zara!
CYBEX
Lemo Platinum 4-In-1
Remember when I mentioned stylish gear? This high chair is one of those items. This 4-in-1 piece from Cybex grows with your baby—literally from birth to adult as it can transition to a dining chair.
La Coqueta
Ivory Sophia Baby Girl Coat
La Coqueta is one of my absolute favorite children's brands. Everything is divine.
Artipoppe
Zeitgeist Carrier
The chicest carrier option. Period.
Nurture&
The Montauk Plus
Really love someone? This glider is a game changer.
Calisson
So'pure Teething Ring
Can't go wrong.
Burberry
Check Coated Cotton Bib in Sand Beige
I have this bib for my child. Yes, it's a splurge, but it's a daily item!
Dior
Sleeping Bag
I can't even talk about how sweet this is.
DOONA
Doona + Car Seat & Stroller
One of my top baby items!
happiest baby
SNOObear
Does someone have the SNOO? Gift the bear, which also soothes and is responsive to noise.
Old Navy
2-Way-Zip Sleep & Play Footed One-Piece 5-Pack
A no-fail gift.
Ms. Rachel
Ms. Rachel Electronic Talk With Me Learning Phone With Conversational Phrases
For the Ms. Rachel fan.
lovevery
The Play Gym
I love the interactive toys from Lovevery.
Toddler
Crate & Barrel Kids
Large Iceberg Green Organic Cotton Quilted Corduroy Kids Lounge Nod Chair
Crate & Barrel Kids has the cutest furniture and accent pieces. I'm thinking about getting this chair for my niece and nephew.
pigeon said please
Pigeon Said Trackies
This label has such fun pieces.
Tiny Land
Sweetwood Edge Dollhouse
I absolutely want to get this dollhouse for my daughter.
UGG Kids
Mini Bailey Bow II
Don't forget about Zappos for an incredible range of Uggs.
Skoot
The Trunk, 2 Trunks
Wait, this is genius. Family traveling just got easier because these trunks can link together for rolling!
Stokke
Jetkids Bedbox® Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase
And a fun carry-on for the little one.
Misha & Puff
Pastiche Carl Sweater
Cuteness overload.
Janie and Jack
The Always Elegant Coat
This coat!
Super Smalls
Kids' Unicorn Makeup Set
Super Smalls just gets it.
brooklinen
Super Fluff Throw Blanket
For family cuddle time.
tonies
Toniebox 2 Disney® Bundle Set
Another one of my favorites.
J.Crew
American Girl® X J.crew Embellished Barn Jacket™ for 18" Dolls
The American Girl and J.Crew collab is darling.
H&M
Cotton Flannel Shirt
Adorable for the holiday season.
Best Ride on Cars
Kids' Mercedes G-Wagon Push Car
A vibe.
Bugaboo
Butterfly 2 Plus Travel Stroller
I know so many fashionable parents (myself included) with this stroller.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.