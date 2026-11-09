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For the last several years, Fleur du Mal has been a leading luxury lingerie and ready-to-wear brand in the industry. In fact, before lingerie became a ready-to-wear trend, Fleur du Mal was ahead of its time, debuting slip dresses that were meant to be styled beyond the bedroom more than a decade ago. At the helm is cofounder, CEO, and Creative Director Jennifer Zuccarini, the visionary whose deep industry expertise and entrepreneurial instinct shape the brand's fashion-driven approach to intimate apparel.
For Zuccarini, fashion has always been in her career DNA. Zuccarini's path began with formal training at the Fashion Institute of Technology in the early 2000s. After graduating, she immersed herself in New York's Garment District, collaborating with local designers and gaining hands-on experience in the competitive world of fashion. She later took on freelance trend-forecasting work, sharpening her ability to anticipate shifts in style and consumer desire.
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In 2005, Zuccarini cofounded her first intimate apparel brand, Kiki de Montparnasse. As creative director for three years, she shaped the label's identity and aesthetic during its formative period. Seeking broader operational insight, she joined Victoria's Secret as design director of intimates. Over the next four years, she oversaw design at massive scale, mastering the complexities of production, logistics, and volume manufacturing that define large-scale businesses.
By 2012, Zuccarini was ready to return to entrepreneurship. She cofounded Fleur du Mal, positioning the brand at the intersection of high fashion and luxury lingerie. From the outset, the company emphasized refined design, quality materials, and a distinctive point of view that set it apart in the market. Today, Zuccarini continues to lead as both creative director and CEO, guiding the brand's creative direction and overall strategy.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Zuccarini channels every creative perspective she's gathered into Fleur du Mal's ongoing evolution. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Fleur du Mal pieces.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.