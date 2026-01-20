Second Life Podcast: Senada Greca

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Each year, January marks a clean slate in the wellness industry. From purchasing a new fitness wardrobe to signing up to take classes at the latest pilates studio opening, many people start the new year with intentions to improve their health. And, if you’re already into the fitness world, chances are you definitely know who Senada Greca is. As the founder of WeRise and co-founder of Aonic, Greca is a renowned fitness expert who has garnered the attention of millions across her social platforms and celebrities like Kim Kardashian. Her unique approach to strength training, holistic health, and personal empowerment has transformed countless lives.
Yet Greca's journey into fitness was far from conventional. She began her career in New York as a financial analyst, crunching numbers in a corporate environment. That said, she always felt drawn to health and wellness. Seeking a closer connection to that field, she transitioned into pharmaceutical sales, where she gained an in-depth knowledge of medications, human physiology, and how the body responds to various interventions.
While still working in sales, Greca began sharing her passion online by posting full-length workout videos on Instagram. Her authentic, effective routines quickly resonated with viewers, leading to rapid growth in her following. The platform's success opened unexpected doors: soon, high-profile celebrities—including Hollywood stars like Kardashian, Bebe Rexha, and Miranda Kerr—reached out to train personally with her. Greca's ability to deliver results through creative, sustainable strength-focused workouts made her a go-to trainer for A-listers seeking lasting transformations.
Building on this momentum, Greca launched WeRise, her innovative fitness app designed as an online platform to guide millions toward building healthy, active lifestyles. WeRise offers structured workouts, personalized guidance, and tools for long-term wellness, emphasizing not just physical strength but also mental resilience and self-development. The app has become a cornerstone of her mission to make fitness accessible and empowering for people at all levels.
Greca's vision extends beyond movement alone. Recognizing the importance of internal nourishment to complement external training, she co-founded Aonic, a science-backed supplement company. Aonic serves as the ideal companion to any wellness routine, providing high-quality, functional nutrition products grounded in research to support overall health, recovery, and vitality.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Greca continues to inspire a global community to rise stronger—physically, mentally, and holistically.
