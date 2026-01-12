Second Life Podcast: Rachel Mansfield

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
From elevated maternity style to evolving something as simple as diapers, being a parent in today's society offers so many modern and incredibly helpful resources. Enter Rachel Mansfield: a beloved culinary content creator who has catapulted kids' snacking into a new wellness echelon without losing the fun in snacking. As the innovative founder of Cadootz, a better-for-you kids' snack brand, Mansfield has truly reshaped the kids' food industry for the better.
Her journey began on the business side of the food industry. Fresh out of college, Mansfield spent a couple of years working in public relations within the beverage CPG (consumer packaged goods) space. The role provided stability, but it soon became clear that she craved a more creative outlet and an additional stream of income. To fulfill that need, she launched a food blog on the side, where she shared original healthy recipes designed to be approachable and enjoyable.
Everything changed when Mansfield was unexpectedly fired from her job, and rather than viewing it as a setback, she chose to lean fully into her passion project. She dedicated herself to creating even more recipes and producing videos that taught people how to prepare them at home. Her straightforward style resonated deeply with audiences. Mansfield never positioned herself as a formal food expert or trained chef; instead, she connected with followers by demonstrating that cooking and eating healthier isn't rocket science—it's accessible to everyone.
Rachel Mansfield
Just the Good Stuff
Her relatable approach built a thriving online food community, fostering a loyal following that appreciated her emphasis on simple, wholesome ingredients and real-life practicality. After years of sharing her dishes through her blog and social media and eventually in cookbook form, Mansfield identified a market gap that aligned perfectly with her values: high-quality snacks for kids. This realization led to the creation of Cadootz, a brand dedicated to producing protein-packed crackers that prioritize taste without compromising on health. Free from unnecessary additives, these crackers offer families a convenient, nutritious option that kids actually love. Today, Cadootz is available for purchase directly on its website.
