Lily-Rose Depp Just Wore Denim Micro Shorts With an Unexpected Shoe Pairing

Following in her stylish parents' footsteps, actor and model Lily-Rose Depp has been busy building a reputation as one of the fashion industry's rising stars. With a penchant for the unexpected, Depp is often seen forgoing trends in favor of unique outfits that reference '00s style moments. This past weekend, Depp was spotted in L.A. wearing denim micro shorts with a pair of round-toe heels.

The runways have cemented micro shorts as a major trend for summer 2024, but Depp's shoe choice was a less obvious pairing. Round-toe heels were big back in the '50s and '60s before making a Y2K comeback in the early noughties, though they've remained in the collections of footwear designers throughout the years. While Depp chose to style hers with denim micro shorts, the classic shoes look polished with midi skirts and dresses too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reviving the '00s shoe trend for 2024, Depp's micro-shorts-and-heels pairing has come at just the right time for summer. Styling hers with a ruched shirt from Gimaguas, Depp's unexpected ensemble tapped into old and new trends simultaneously for a dynamic outfit that felt entirely on-brand for the young actor.

If you're looking to shake up your summer style in the same way, I've tracked down the perfect items to get Depp's easy-to-copy look. Scroll on to discover her outfit along with our favorite denim shorts and round-toe heels.

SHOP LILY-ROSE DEPP'S DENIM MICRO SHORTS AND ROUND-TOE HEELS

Gimaguas White Lupa Shirt $135 SHOP NOW Shop the white ruched shirt that Depp loves.

Miu Miu Belted Denim Shorts $1690 SHOP NOW Low-rise shorts are set to be a major trend this summer.

Charles & Keith Two-Tone Bow Slingback Pumps $56 SHOP NOW These elegant heels are such an easy way to dress up your style.

CHANEL Pre-Owned 2005 Cambon Ligne Shoulder Bag $3292 SHOP NOW It may not look it, but this is large enough to stow all your daily essentials.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE DENIM SHORTS AND ROUND-TOE HEELS

Frame The Mini Short $198 SHOP NOW If you're not into heels, wear these with colorful sneakers.

mango Bow Leather Shoes $100 SHOP NOW The thick heel makes these comfortable enough to wear all day.

AGOLDE Parker Shorts $148 SHOP NOW I always come back to Agolde for its excellent denim.

Aeyde Off-White & Black Augusta Heels $375 SHOP NOW Style with tights when the weather calls for it.

Good American Good Girlfriend Mid Rise Denim Shorts $119 SHOP NOW A mid-rise option.

Reformation Mallori Closed Toe Heel $278 SHOP NOW If you fancy something a little bolder, there are also red and silver colorways.

FRAME Le Brigette Raw Hem Denim Shorts $188 SHOP NOW Style with cowboy boots or some strappy sandals.

& Other Stories Mary Jane Pumps $149 SHOP NOW These are giving me very French vibes.

H&M Denim Shorts $30 SHOP NOW These also come in a dark-blue wash.

Prada Triangle Logo Bow Slingback Pump $1170 SHOP NOW These are so classic and also come in beige.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.