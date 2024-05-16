Lily-Rose Depp Just Wore Denim Micro Shorts With an Unexpected Shoe Pairing

Following in her stylish parents' footsteps, actor and model Lily-Rose Depp has been busy building a reputation as one of the fashion industry's rising stars. With a penchant for the unexpected, Depp is often seen forgoing trends in favor of unique outfits that reference '00s style moments. This past weekend, Depp was spotted in L.A. wearing denim micro shorts with a pair of round-toe heels.

The runways have cemented micro shorts as a major trend for summer 2024, but Depp's shoe choice was a less obvious pairing. Round-toe heels were big back in the '50s and '60s before making a Y2K comeback in the early noughties, though they've remained in the collections of footwear designers throughout the years. While Depp chose to style hers with denim micro shorts, the classic shoes look polished with midi skirts and dresses too.

Lily-Rose Depp style micro shorts and heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reviving the '00s shoe trend for 2024, Depp's micro-shorts-and-heels pairing has come at just the right time for summer. Styling hers with a ruched shirt from Gimaguas, Depp's unexpected ensemble tapped into old and new trends simultaneously for a dynamic outfit that felt entirely on-brand for the young actor.

If you're looking to shake up your summer style in the same way, I've tracked down the perfect items to get Depp's easy-to-copy look. Scroll on to discover her outfit along with our favorite denim shorts and round-toe heels.

SHOP LILY-ROSE DEPP'S DENIM MICRO SHORTS AND ROUND-TOE HEELS

White Lupa Shirt
Gimaguas
White Lupa Shirt

Shop the white ruched shirt that Depp loves.

Belted Denim Shorts
Miu Miu
Belted Denim Shorts

Low-rise shorts are set to be a major trend this summer.

Two-Tone Bow Slingback Pumps
Charles & Keith
Two-Tone Bow Slingback Pumps

These elegant heels are such an easy way to dress up your style.

2005 Cambon Ligne Shoulder Bag
CHANEL
Pre-Owned 2005 Cambon Ligne Shoulder Bag

It may not look it, but this is large enough to stow all your daily essentials.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE DENIM SHORTS AND ROUND-TOE HEELS

The Mini Short -- Victoria
Frame
The Mini Short

If you're not into heels, wear these with colorful sneakers.

Bow Leather Shoes - Women
mango
Bow Leather Shoes

The thick heel makes these comfortable enough to wear all day.

Agolde Parker Shorts
AGOLDE
Parker Shorts

I always come back to Agolde for its excellent denim.

heels.
Aeyde
Off-White & Black Augusta Heels

Style with tights when the weather calls for it.

Good Girlfriend Mid Rise Denim Shorts
Good American
Good Girlfriend Mid Rise Denim Shorts

A mid-rise option.

Mallori Closed Toe Heel
Reformation
Mallori Closed Toe Heel

If you fancy something a little bolder, there are also red and silver colorways.

Le Brigette Raw Hem Denim Shorts
FRAME
Le Brigette Raw Hem Denim Shorts

Style with cowboy boots or some strappy sandals.

Mary Jane Pumps
& Other Stories
Mary Jane Pumps

These are giving me very French vibes.

shorts
H&M
Denim Shorts

These also come in a dark-blue wash.

Triangle Logo Bow Slingback Pump
Prada
Triangle Logo Bow Slingback Pump

These are so classic and also come in beige.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

