Only People Who "Get It" Are Wearing Boots in One of These 5 Colours Right Now

When it comes to winter footwear, boots will forever be my highlight of the season. Arguably more than any other shoe, boots are the footwear style that you can invest in one winter and know that you'll turn back to them year after year. This is in large part since they tend to be centred around a few key silhouettes, from the pointed toe knee-high to the sharp little ankle boot, and a staple selection of colours. That being said, a not-so-quick peruse of the AW25 runway shows always tends to give an indicator of which colours will rise to the top of the sartorial charts. And this year's top contenders are officially in.
As tends to be the case, the old reliables like black boots will always be in style, But this season there seems to be a particular emphasis on timeless, sophisticated colours that will pair well with an established winter wardrobe, which tends to be centred around neutrals. Brown is coming to the fore as the colour of the season, backed by Fendi, Ralph Lauren, Khaite and more in a mix of silhouettes. Then there are the more unexpected, yet still neutral colours, like rich creams and oh-so elegant greys, given a modern twist by Stella McCartney with the high shine patent over-the-knee styles. For those who want their footwear to inject a little colour and playfulness into their cold weather wardrobe, fear not- there are definitely options for you, too.
Whatever boot silhouette is on your winter wish list, these are the colours that I predict will jump straight off the runways and into your shopping cart.
5 Winter Boot Colour Trends to Know About:
1. Soft Cream
Style Notes: Ultra sophisticated with a slight Seventies flair, the cream boot is back this season. Follow the Chloé look and opt for an all-cream ensemble that Miranda Priestley would approve of, or pair them with neutral pieces for an elevated outfit.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Block Ankle Boots With Square Toe
This is such a warm cream tone.
AEYDE
Ayla Leather Ankle Boots
So easy and chic.
STAUD
Wally Leather Ankle Boots
These could be styled for all seasons.
ZARA
High-Heel Boots
These look like a designer find.
2. Rich Brown
Style Notes: If there's one colour that's dominating this season, it's brown. And that undoubtedly extends to boots. From Hermès' seductive suede styles to Tory Burch's classic silhouettes, multiple designers offered their spin on the brown boot in shades of espresso, chocolate, tan and more.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Knee-High Boots
So sleek and endlessly versatile.
AEYDE
Sofie Suede Ankle Boots
Classic and versatile.
ARKET
Suede Ankle Boots – Dark Brown
I love how these look paired with white denim.
GIANVITO ROSSI
Chester Suede Chelsea Boots
A Chelsea boot will always be in style.
3. Monochromatic Snakeskin
Style Notes: This isn't technically a colour, but I'm saying it counts! If you want to go down the animal print route this season, snakeskin is the best pick. There's just something about snakeskin—it manages to feel both timeless and fresh, and is surprisingly versatile, pairing beautifully with winter neutrals and adding a sexy twist to all-black evening wear.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Leather Knee Boots
I love the slightly slouchy leg silhouette.
AEYDE
Elina Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
Style with black jeans and a chunky knit.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
The perfect match for a floaty long skirt — or ultra-short mini.
JIL SANDER
Snake-Print Leather Ankle Boots
This Western silhouette is truly timeless.
4. Deep Burgundy
Style Notes: Last year, burgundy clothing was the absolute essential. This season, the colour has migrated to footwear, with designers like Louis Vuitton and Gucci turning to the deep red hue for their boot designs. Want to take it up a notch? Opt for a high-shine, patent pair.
Shop the Trend:
hush
Katlynn Leather Patent Kneehigh Boots
Glossy perfection.
PARIS TEXAS
Nina Leather Wedge Ankle Boots
How cool is this wedge heel?
Gucci
Women's Boot With Slim Horsebit
The Gucci horsebit detail makes these a real winner.
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boot
Such a versatile, everyday heeled boot.
5. Elegant Grey
Style Notes: Winter wardrobes tend to be focused on the neutrals, yet a grey boot feels really unexpected. While it'll easily fit into your existing neutral colour palette, it also has the benefit of looking a touch more modern and sleek than the classic black pair.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Pointed-Toe Ankle Boots
The grey suede looks so elevated.
JAEGER
Suede Block Kitten Heel Knee High Boots
These would pair especially well with white jeans or trousers.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.