If Chic Knee-High Boots Are Your Thing, This Perfect Pair Would Be My Top Recommendation

With autumn underway and winter closing in, boots have become the shoes I rely on most. My black croc pair has been loved and worn on repeat for almost a decade, and after years of duty I've been searching for something a little more understated in the form of a classic pair of black knee-high boots. Naturally, I set to work researching the very best pairs around, getting insights from other editors on their personal recommendations and exploring styles that I know our readers have snapped up year after year. The one pair that came out as the very best around are the Staud Wally Boots.

Where ankle boots are ideal for styling with jeans or trousers, I find they hit me at the wrong place when paired with a skirt or dress. But knee-high boots, now that's a do-it-all pair. Whether you're looking for an elegant toe to peek out below tailored trousers, wafting around in a midi dress or taking your favourite mini skirt out on the town, knee-high styles can rise to any and all occasion. But it's not just the height of Staud's Wally boots that makes them so covetable, there's so much more.

First, the heel. To those who are comfortable (and steady) striding around in sky-high heels, I truly commend you, but I for one couldn't be more pleased that the adoration of an elegant kitten heel has resurfaced. Just high enough to add a touch of lengthening, whilst still small enough to be worn all day long, the heel also has a chunkier formation to make them even more wearable.

As an editor who often covers the high street, there are an array of more affordable styles around, but with so many timeless details that ensure you'll pull these out year after year, I believe it's worth investing a little more in a pair that will go the distance. Crafted in 100% leather or 100% suede, whichever fabric you choose is hard-wearing enough to support being worn on repeat, year in and year out.

Finally, the brand brings a contemporary edge with an elongated square toe, taking over from classic rounded shapes. Even just peeking out from under trouser hems, the boot brings an elegant touch. The Wally boot quickly became a fashion person's favourite upon release, and the style has expanded from simple colourways of black and cream to include soft greens, deep browns, and plenty more to suit all preferences. This pair sits at a mid-range price point, ranging between £450 and £475, but with many years of wear ahead, this pair makes for a smart investment.

From every detail, it's clear to me that the Staud Wally Boots are an excellent choice on all levels. If you agree, keep scrolling to explore the many shades and fabrics that the Wally Boot comes in, as well as more excellent knee-high boots.

Shop The Staud Wally Boots:

STAUD Wally Leather Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW A black leather pair will serve your wardrobe forever.

STAUD Wally Suede Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW Suede finishes feel so fitting for autumn and winter.

STAUD Wally Suede Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW This deep brown shade is so premium looking.

Staud Wally Leather Knee Boots £450 SHOP NOW

STAUD Wally Suede Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW Yes, the black also comes in suede.

Staud Wally Leather Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW Bring a fresh edge to your looks with a flash of cream.

Staud Wally Suede Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW These olive boots were made to take your classic black dress to a whole new level.

Stayd Wally Suede Knee Boots £475 SHOP NOW Tan works well with every shade.

Shop More Knee-High Boots

H&M Knee-High Boots £65 SHOP NOW H&M always comes through with an affordable option.

ZARA Stiletto Heel Boots £70 SHOP NOW For those who prefer a stiletto heel.

PARIS TEXAS Stiletto Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW Another brand that knows all about excellent boots.

MANGO Knee-High Leather Boots With Snakeskin Pattern - Women | Mango United Kingdom £230 SHOP NOW This bold snakeskin style is moving quickly.

Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova £205 SHOP NOW A beloved flat sole style.

GANNI Brown Mid Shaft Embroidered Western Boots £625 SHOP NOW For cowboy flare look to Ganni.