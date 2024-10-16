If Chic Knee-High Boots Are Your Thing, This Perfect Pair Would Be My Top Recommendation
With autumn underway and winter closing in, boots have become the shoes I rely on most. My black croc pair has been loved and worn on repeat for almost a decade, and after years of duty I've been searching for something a little more understated in the form of a classic pair of black knee-high boots. Naturally, I set to work researching the very best pairs around, getting insights from other editors on their personal recommendations and exploring styles that I know our readers have snapped up year after year. The one pair that came out as the very best around are the Staud Wally Boots.
Where ankle boots are ideal for styling with jeans or trousers, I find they hit me at the wrong place when paired with a skirt or dress. But knee-high boots, now that's a do-it-all pair. Whether you're looking for an elegant toe to peek out below tailored trousers, wafting around in a midi dress or taking your favourite mini skirt out on the town, knee-high styles can rise to any and all occasion. But it's not just the height of Staud's Wally boots that makes them so covetable, there's so much more.
First, the heel. To those who are comfortable (and steady) striding around in sky-high heels, I truly commend you, but I for one couldn't be more pleased that the adoration of an elegant kitten heel has resurfaced. Just high enough to add a touch of lengthening, whilst still small enough to be worn all day long, the heel also has a chunkier formation to make them even more wearable.
As an editor who often covers the high street, there are an array of more affordable styles around, but with so many timeless details that ensure you'll pull these out year after year, I believe it's worth investing a little more in a pair that will go the distance. Crafted in 100% leather or 100% suede, whichever fabric you choose is hard-wearing enough to support being worn on repeat, year in and year out.
Finally, the brand brings a contemporary edge with an elongated square toe, taking over from classic rounded shapes. Even just peeking out from under trouser hems, the boot brings an elegant touch. The Wally boot quickly became a fashion person's favourite upon release, and the style has expanded from simple colourways of black and cream to include soft greens, deep browns, and plenty more to suit all preferences. This pair sits at a mid-range price point, ranging between £450 and £475, but with many years of wear ahead, this pair makes for a smart investment.
From every detail, it's clear to me that the Staud Wally Boots are an excellent choice on all levels. If you agree, keep scrolling to explore the many shades and fabrics that the Wally Boot comes in, as well as more excellent knee-high boots.
Shop The Staud Wally Boots:
These olive boots were made to take your classic black dress to a whole new level.
Shop More Knee-High Boots
This bold snakeskin style is moving quickly.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
These 2 Effortless Pieces Are the Key to One of the Most Classic Outfit Combos Ever
I bet they're in your closet right now.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sienna Miller Just Wore the Boot Trend Fashion People Use to Make Jeans Outfits Look Chicer
I'll be copying this look all season.
By Natalie Munro
-
32 Timeless Knee-High Boots to Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe
The star of the show.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Taylor Swift Just Wore Another Polarizing Boot Trend to a Chiefs Game
You'll love it or hate it.
By Allyson Payer
-
This Boot Trend Is Considered Intimidating by Some, But Sienna Miller Just Proved How Chic It Actually Is
So nice she wore them twice.
By Natalie Munro
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cozy Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Styling With Miniskirts and Jeans This Fall
Bundle up.
By Natalie Munro
-
Move Over, Black Boots—33 Animal-Print Pairs Worth Purchasing for Fall
Walk on the wild side.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
It's Not You—It's Me: 5 New Trends I'm Politely Passing On
I'm shopping these instead.
By Natalie Cantell