Skip the Logos—Here's What French and Italian Women Are *Actually* Wearing for a Euro Summer

f you're anything like me, your social feed has been completely taken over by sun-drenched snaps from the Amalfi Coast to the streets of Saint-Tropez, with content creators soaking in the last few moments of summer.. While I’m a fan of a good pasta pic or sunset boat selfie, it’s the fashion that really has me bookmarking every other post. Of course, I'm talking about those classic Euro Summer outfits.
While the internet might have you thinking that head-to-toe designer looks are the Euro summer dress code, the stylish women I spotted in Paris and Positano are telling a very different story. Spoiler: it’s not about flashy logos or trendy gimmicks. Instead, European women are opting for tried-and-true staples like linen sets and silk scarves to carry them through the end of the summer. Below, shop all of the Euro summer staples European women are actually wearing this season.
Slip Skirts
Light, fluid, and endlessly versatile. Worn with tanks or oversized shirts, slip skirts are a go-to for effortless dressing. French and Italian women lean into neutral shades or soft pastels for an easy, polished vibe.
Linen Sets
Matching linen sets are the low-effort, high-impact uniform of the season. Think boxy tops, drawstring shorts, earthy tones. Breezy, chic, and made for long, hot days on the Mediterranean coast.
Poplin Button-Downs
Worn over swimsuits or half-tucked into trousers, it's clear poplin button-downs are the ultimate summer layer. Classic white is everywhere, but soft blue is a close second. European women are also having fun with colorful striped button-downs, too.
Crochet Beachwear
Part cover-up, part statement. Crochet dresses, skirts, and tops are everywhere on the sand (or on super-yachts!) this summer. Neutral tones keep it classic, while open weaves give just the right peek of swimwear underneath.
Simple Bikinis
Minimal triangle bikinis are the swimwear of choice. No prints, no frills—just sleek shapes in timeless colors like black, red, or white. This sleek, minimalist bikini style is often paired with the hat of the season—oversize bucket hats.
Nightgown-Style Dresses
Like something you'd wear to bed — but prettier. These floaty, romantic dresses look straight out of a vintage film. Soft straps, barely-there fabrics, maybe a hint of lace. French girls wear them with worn-in leather sandals or nothing at all.
Silk Scarves
A summer 2025 look wouldn't be completed without a classic silk scarf. Tied with zero effort but maximum effect, silk scarves are everywhere—on handbags, hair, and waists.
