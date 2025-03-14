Pack This One Accessory If You Want to Look Rich on Your Next Vacation

What’s the one accessory that can instantly elevate your vacation wardrobe and make you look like you just stepped off a yacht in the South of France? It’s a printed silk headscarf. This effortlessly chic staple has been a favorite of style icons for decades—think Jackie O in Capri or Brigitte Bardot in St. Tropez. Whether you tie it under your chin for that old-money aesthetic, wrap it around your ponytail for a hint of quiet luxury, or drape it over your shoulders like a silk shawl, a headscarf is the ultimate accessory for a jet-set wardrobe. And the best part? It takes up zero space in your suitcase but adds maximum impact to every outfit.

One of the most glamorous ways to wear a headscarf on vacation is with a bikini. Here’s the scene: You’re lounging poolside, Aperol Spritz in hand, wearing a fabulous swimsuit with a perfectly tied silk scarf as a head wrap. Instantly, your look goes from simple to giving off major “rich on holiday” vibes. Choose a classic print—maybe a vintage-inspired chain motif, bold stripes, or a subtle monogram—for a playful touch.

But the appeal of a headscarf doesn’t stop at the beach. This versatile accessory transitions seamlessly from day to night, making it a must-pack item for any stylish getaway. Tie it around your ponytail or bun with a breezy linen set for a casual daytime look, or drape it around your neck with a slip dress for an effortlessly polished evening ensemble. You can even weave it through the belt loops of your trousers or wrap it around your handbag handle for an extra luxe detail. No matter how you wear it, a silk scarf always whispers “expensive” in the most subtle, refined way.

Vacation Outfit Inspiration Featuring Headscarves

Boat day means you'll need your hair protected and a scarf is the chic answer.

Toteme Floral-Print Silk-Twill Scarf $355 SHOP NOW How gorgeous is this floral print?

We love this leopard-on-leopard moment.

Zara Animal Print Modal Scarf $26 SHOP NOW For a little leopard moment.

Paired with a little white tank, so effortless.

Jessie Zhao New York Double Sided Silk Scarf of Pink Garden $69 SHOP NOW For a pop of pink.

A matching printed option? Done and done.

Jessie Zhao New York Double Sided Scarlet Tree of Life Silk Scarf $149 SHOP NOW We love this styled with oversized white sunglasses.

This is giving 'old money' all around.

Eugenia Kim Gigi Headscarf $195 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with an all-black option.

From the sun to afternoon activities.

Henelle Silk Bandana $46 SHOP NOW So many prints to pick from with this option.

This bright blue scarf is so vacation.

We're here for the unexpected color combo.

Versace Silk Twill St. Versace Treasure Scarf $495 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of this investment scarf for years to come.

With the sunglasses and necklaces ... vibes.

With these statement earrings, no notes.

8 Other Reasons Abstract Scarf $31 SHOP NOW If you're into neutrals.

The ultimate vacation outfit.

Just an iconic outfit, that's all.

Gucci Printed Silk-Twill Scarf $495 SHOP NOW Gucci on vacation is always a good idea.

Styled like this and it doubles as neck protection.

We're into this monochrome neutral beach look.

Valentino Garavani Polka-Dot Silk Head Scarf $1220 SHOP NOW For the high-end designer girls.

Stripes are so timeless.

All here for this all-red beach look.

H&M Patterned Scarf $10 SHOP NOW Here for the animal print vibes.

Another way to style the scarf post-sun bathing.

Zara Polka Dot Print Scarf $30 SHOP NOW This also comes in a brown and cream polka dot print.