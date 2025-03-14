Pack This One Accessory If You Want to Look Rich on Your Next Vacation
What’s the one accessory that can instantly elevate your vacation wardrobe and make you look like you just stepped off a yacht in the South of France? It’s a printed silk headscarf. This effortlessly chic staple has been a favorite of style icons for decades—think Jackie O in Capri or Brigitte Bardot in St. Tropez. Whether you tie it under your chin for that old-money aesthetic, wrap it around your ponytail for a hint of quiet luxury, or drape it over your shoulders like a silk shawl, a headscarf is the ultimate accessory for a jet-set wardrobe. And the best part? It takes up zero space in your suitcase but adds maximum impact to every outfit.
One of the most glamorous ways to wear a headscarf on vacation is with a bikini. Here’s the scene: You’re lounging poolside, Aperol Spritz in hand, wearing a fabulous swimsuit with a perfectly tied silk scarf as a head wrap. Instantly, your look goes from simple to giving off major “rich on holiday” vibes. Choose a classic print—maybe a vintage-inspired chain motif, bold stripes, or a subtle monogram—for a playful touch.
But the appeal of a headscarf doesn’t stop at the beach. This versatile accessory transitions seamlessly from day to night, making it a must-pack item for any stylish getaway. Tie it around your ponytail or bun with a breezy linen set for a casual daytime look, or drape it around your neck with a slip dress for an effortlessly polished evening ensemble. You can even weave it through the belt loops of your trousers or wrap it around your handbag handle for an extra luxe detail. No matter how you wear it, a silk scarf always whispers “expensive” in the most subtle, refined way.
Vacation Outfit Inspiration Featuring Headscarves
Boat day means you'll need your hair protected and a scarf is the chic answer.
We love this leopard-on-leopard moment.
Paired with a little white tank, so effortless.
A matching printed option? Done and done.
We love this styled with oversized white sunglasses.
This is giving 'old money' all around.
From the sun to afternoon activities.
This bright blue scarf is so vacation.
Pair this with your favorite navy blue bikini.
We're here for the unexpected color combo.
You'll get so much wear out of this investment scarf for years to come.
With the sunglasses and necklaces ... vibes.
With these statement earrings, no notes.
The ultimate vacation outfit.
Just an iconic outfit, that's all.
Styled like this and it doubles as neck protection.
We're into this monochrome neutral beach look.
Stripes are so timeless.
All here for this all-red beach look.
Another way to style the scarf post-sun bathing.
-
I'm a Self-Proclaimed Bikini Expert—Here Are My 28 Picks for Spring Break
Warm weather awaits.
By Bailey Burke
-
The Chicest European Women Have Convinced Me to Try This Effortless Accessory
Simple yet so elevated.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Kendall Jenner Is Already Wearing the $50 Item Everyone Will Buy for Summer
Adds to cart.
By Michelle Scanga
-
H&M's White Lotus Collection Just Might Be the Last Vacation Wardrobe I'll Ever Need
Perfection doesn't even come close.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
The White Lotus Is My Entire Personality—24 Resortwear Pieces That Match the Vibe of Season 3
We're headed to Thailand.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
If You Want to Look Chicer Than Everyone This Summer, Wear This Bikini Color Instead of Black
Rich vibes.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Suddenly, All the Chicest People I Know Are Upgrading Their Outfits With This Winter Accessory Trend
Inspired by the early 1900s.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Sunglasses! Sneakers! Jewelry! Here Are the Top 2025 Accessories That Will Replace 2024 Styles
It's all about personality.
By Emma Spedding