Pack This One Accessory If You Want to Look Rich on Your Next Vacation

By
published
in Features

woman wearing white matching set and headscarf on vacation

(Image credit: @saraloura)

What’s the one accessory that can instantly elevate your vacation wardrobe and make you look like you just stepped off a yacht in the South of France? It’s a printed silk headscarf. This effortlessly chic staple has been a favorite of style icons for decades—think Jackie O in Capri or Brigitte Bardot in St. Tropez. Whether you tie it under your chin for that old-money aesthetic, wrap it around your ponytail for a hint of quiet luxury, or drape it over your shoulders like a silk shawl, a headscarf is the ultimate accessory for a jet-set wardrobe. And the best part? It takes up zero space in your suitcase but adds maximum impact to every outfit.

One of the most glamorous ways to wear a headscarf on vacation is with a bikini. Here’s the scene: You’re lounging poolside, Aperol Spritz in hand, wearing a fabulous swimsuit with a perfectly tied silk scarf as a head wrap. Instantly, your look goes from simple to giving off major “rich on holiday” vibes. Choose a classic print—maybe a vintage-inspired chain motif, bold stripes, or a subtle monogram—for a playful touch.

But the appeal of a headscarf doesn’t stop at the beach. This versatile accessory transitions seamlessly from day to night, making it a must-pack item for any stylish getaway. Tie it around your ponytail or bun with a breezy linen set for a casual daytime look, or drape it around your neck with a slip dress for an effortlessly polished evening ensemble. You can even weave it through the belt loops of your trousers or wrap it around your handbag handle for an extra luxe detail. No matter how you wear it, a silk scarf always whispers “expensive” in the most subtle, refined way.

Vacation Outfit Inspiration Featuring Headscarves

woman wearing red linen pants and head scarf on boat

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Boat day means you'll need your hair protected and a scarf is the chic answer.

Floral-Print Silk-Twill Scarf
Toteme
Floral-Print Silk-Twill Scarf

How gorgeous is this floral print?

woman wearing leopard silk headscarf and bikini on vacation

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

We love this leopard-on-leopard moment.

Animal Print Modal Scarf
Zara
Animal Print Modal Scarf

For a little leopard moment.

woman wearing silk headscarf and bikini bottoms with white tank

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Paired with a little white tank, so effortless.

Double Sided Silk Scarf of Pink Garden
Jessie Zhao New York
Double Sided Silk Scarf of Pink Garden

For a pop of pink.

woman wearing silk headscarf and bikini on vacation

(Image credit: @annawinck)

A matching printed option? Done and done.

Double Sided Silk Scarf of Scarlet Tree of Life
Jessie Zhao New York
Double Sided Scarlet Tree of Life Silk Scarf

We love this styled with oversized white sunglasses.

woman wearing silk headscarf and black bikini on vacation

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

This is giving 'old money' all around.

Gigi Headscarf
Eugenia Kim
Gigi Headscarf

You can't go wrong with an all-black option.

woman wearing silk headscarf and tank on vacation

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

From the sun to afternoon activities.

Silk Bandana
Henelle
Silk Bandana

So many prints to pick from with this option.

woman wearing silk headscarf and white dress on vacation

(Image credit: @helenacuesta)

This bright blue scarf is so vacation.

Patterned Scarf
H&M
Patterned Scarf

Pair this with your favorite navy blue bikini.

woman wearing silk headscarf and green bikini on vacation

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

We're here for the unexpected color combo.

Versace Silk Twill St. Versace Treasure Scarf
Versace
Silk Twill St. Versace Treasure Scarf

You'll get so much wear out of this investment scarf for years to come.

woman wearing pink silk headscarf and bikini on vacation

(Image credit: @raissatch)

With the sunglasses and necklaces ... vibes.

woman wearing silk headscarf and bikini on vacation

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

With these statement earrings, no notes.

Abstract Scarf
8 Other Reasons
Abstract Scarf

If you're into neutrals.

woman wearing silk headscarf, white tank, and miniskirt

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

The ultimate vacation outfit.

woman wearing white matching set and headscarf on vacation

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Just an iconic outfit, that's all.

Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
Gucci
Printed Silk-Twill Scarf

Gucci on vacation is always a good idea.

woman wearing silk headscarf and bikini on vacation

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Styled like this and it doubles as neck protection.

woman wearing silk headscarf and crochet dress on vacation

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

We're into this monochrome neutral beach look.

Polka-Dot Silk Head Scarf
Valentino Garavani
Polka-Dot Silk Head Scarf

For the high-end designer girls.

woman wearing printed silk headscarf and white coverup on vacation

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Stripes are so timeless.

woman wearing red headscarf and red bikini on vacation

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

All here for this all-red beach look.

Patterned Scarf
H&M
Patterned Scarf

Here for the animal print vibes.

woman wearing headscarf and white tank

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Another way to style the scarf post-sun bathing.

Polka Dot Print Scarf
Zara
Polka Dot Print Scarf

This also comes in a brown and cream polka dot print.

Explore More:
Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸