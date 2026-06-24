14 J.Crew and Zara Buys With Major French Riviera Energy

The state of my bank account doesn't support a Euro summer, so I'll have to settle for a South-of-France state of mind instead. If you're also interested in dressing for the vacation you want, not the one you have, you've come to the right place. Our readers are obsessed with shopping at J.Crew and Zara, so it was a no-brainer to focus my search on these two retailers.
Below, I rounded up my favorite pieces that are giving major I-vacation-in-the-French-Riviera vibes. A pair of green gingham pants from J.Crew, for instance, would look just as chic on a yacht as they would in the parking lot at Trader Joe's. As a bonus, J.Crew showed us exactly how to style them for maximum chicness: with an unbuttoned white shirt, white bikini top, straw bag, and flip-flops. What's not to love? Some pieces have a bit of nautical flair (but not in a cheesy way), while others are made for ordering room service in bed. Scroll down to shop my favorite summer pieces from J.Crew and Zara.
ZARA
Striped Short Sleeve Knit Cardigan
Stripes are always a good idea.
J.Crew
Cuffed Gingham Taffeta Pants