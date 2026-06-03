Clashing colours, voluminous silhouettes and prints in unexpected places—the coolest Copenhagen dressers have carved out quite the niche in the maximalist sphere. Statement-making brands Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen and Stine Goya call the Danish capital home, after all. And yet, as summer rolls in, classic Scandi minimalism is seeping through, making the Copenhagen style we so often seek to steal a little more pared-back, with small touches of interest in place of extravagant shapes and patterns.
A lace boho blouse over black silk trousers. A grey mini skirt and tee grounded with animal print mules. Capri trousers—back for yet another season—and camo jorts, currently one of the most in-demand items around. And, as you'd expect from the city of cyclists, most of these looks are as practical as they are polished.
What the Copenhagen girl does best, really, is this: easy-to-layer looks with a sharp eye on microtrends and enough personality to make even the simplest outfit feel considered. Scroll on for six looks I'm turning to for every kind of summer occasion.
Latest Videos From
6 Copenhagen Girl-Approved Summer Outfits to Steal:
1. Camo Jorts + Flip Flops
Style Notes: Only last month did I plug camo denim as a key trend to note for spring/summer 26 and my suspicions have been confirmed: the coolest of dressers are reaching for camo jorts. Finding them, however, is no easy task. While the high street plays catch-up, it seems vintage styles are proving the most popular, paired with the ultimate laidback shoe of the summer: a black flip flop.
Shop the Look:
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Bermuda Longer Cargo Short in Camo Print
Extra-large pockets and a classic camo print? Asos knew exactly what we were after with these camo shorts.
COS
Cotton T-Shirt
A classic brown tee makes the camo print feel much more wearable.
Havaianas
Havaianas Unisex Flip Flops in Black
While leather flip flops feel especially sleek, classic Havaianas are the unwavering cult favourite.
DEHANCHE
Hollyhock Braided Leather Belt
I'm calling this the if you know, you know of belt brands.
2. Cotton Sundress + Beaded Necklace
Style Notes: A classic white cotton sundress is a true summer wardrobe staple—though unlike camo jorts, the challenge here is too many options rather than too few. Mona Mali makes the case for the white cotton midi with lace detailing, toughened up with a strappy black sandal, sunglasses and a bold beaded necklace. I told you personality was paramount to these Copenhagen dressers.
Shop the Look:
Free People
To the Moon Maxi Dress
While Mona's sundress is past-season Posse, this lace-detailed Free People find feels similar.
LE SPECS
Duskfall Oval Ecozen Sunglasses
I own this exact pair of sunglasses and they get many a compliment.
A.EMERY
Nolan Leather Sandals
Few sandal brands are better loved by fashion editors than A.Emery.
LIÉ STUDIO
Carnelian Beaded Mary Necklace
Whether worn with a sundress, white tee or simple shirt, this carnelian necklace will add a summer-ready pop of colour to any outfit.
3. Blue Joggers + Trench Coat
Style Notes: Summer styling may have us reaching for shorts and dresses, but it pays to be practical, especially here in the UK, so don't go packing every coat away just yet. As Amalie Nielsen proves, a trench coat works with just about anything. Cobalt blue trousers included.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Riva Oversized Cotton Trench Coat in Beige
The key to wearing a trench coat in summer is to opt for one in lightweight cotton, not wool.
MANGO
100% Ramie Trousers With an Overdyed Effect - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Statement-making and comfortable, could we ask for more?
LE MONDE BERYL
Stella Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
White flats pair with just about anything, especially when their black counterparts feel too heavy.