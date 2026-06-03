Calling All Scandi Style Lovers—6 Summer Outfits We're Stealing From Copenhagen's Coolest Dressers

Wondering what the Copenhagen girls are wearing this summer? Think camo jorts, bold joggers and pared-back mini skirts. '90s styling is truly trending.

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copenhagen summer outfits
(Image credit: @annasarlvit @amalienielsenn @karolinebeltner)
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Clashing colours, voluminous silhouettes and prints in unexpected places—the coolest Copenhagen dressers have carved out quite the niche in the maximalist sphere. Statement-making brands Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen and Stine Goya call the Danish capital home, after all. And yet, as summer rolls in, classic Scandi minimalism is seeping through, making the Copenhagen style we so often seek to steal a little more pared-back, with small touches of interest in place of extravagant shapes and patterns.

A lace boho blouse over black silk trousers. A grey mini skirt and tee grounded with animal print mules. Capri trousers—back for yet another season—and camo jorts, currently one of the most in-demand items around. And, as you'd expect from the city of cyclists, most of these looks are as practical as they are polished.

What the Copenhagen girl does best, really, is this: easy-to-layer looks with a sharp eye on microtrends and enough personality to make even the simplest outfit feel considered. Scroll on for six looks I'm turning to for every kind of summer occasion.

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6 Copenhagen Girl-Approved Summer Outfits to Steal:

1. Camo Jorts + Flip Flops

@annasarlvit wears copenhagen summer outfits camo jorts flip flops

(Image credit: @annasarlvit)

Style Notes: Only last month did I plug camo denim as a key trend to note for spring/summer 26 and my suspicions have been confirmed: the coolest of dressers are reaching for camo jorts. Finding them, however, is no easy task. While the high street plays catch-up, it seems vintage styles are proving the most popular, paired with the ultimate laidback shoe of the summer: a black flip flop.

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2. Cotton Sundress + Beaded Necklace

@monamali_ wears copenhagen summer outfits white dress

(Image credit: @monamali_)

Style Notes: A classic white cotton sundress is a true summer wardrobe staple—though unlike camo jorts, the challenge here is too many options rather than too few. Mona Mali makes the case for the white cotton midi with lace detailing, toughened up with a strappy black sandal, sunglasses and a bold beaded necklace. I told you personality was paramount to these Copenhagen dressers.

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3. Blue Joggers + Trench Coat

@amalienielsenn wears copenhagen summer outfits blue trousers trench coat

(Image credit: @amalienielsenn)

Style Notes: Summer styling may have us reaching for shorts and dresses, but it pays to be practical, especially here in the UK, so don't go packing every coat away just yet. As Amalie Nielsen proves, a trench coat works with just about anything. Cobalt blue trousers included.

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