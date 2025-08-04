If there’s one thing I look forward to all year, every year, it’s a holiday. Whether that’s a UK staycation or a trip abroad, it’s the one thing I save up for and make sure to get booked as soon as possible. And while I love heading to new places and planning exciting things to do, I think we can all agree that sometimes, holiday planning can be a little stressful. Especially when it comes to packing. Right? Well, I've learnt this year that with the right prep, packing can be easy and dare I say, enjoyable.
Depending on where I go, what I take with me varies. If it’s a city break, I’ll predominantly tend to stick to comfier clothes such as linen trousers and trainers with a couple of maxi dresses for the evenings, however, if it’s more of a relaxing, beach holiday, my suitcase will be lined with bikinis, sandals and mini-dresses. This summer, I’m jetting off to Barcelona and whilst I’m there anticipate a mix of sightseeing and lounging on a beach. I’ll be taking practical yet light pieces with me, and utilising my accessories to make outfits feel different.
As much as I love to treat myself to new pieces for a holiday, I do always ensure they are pieces I will keep in my wardrobe for years to come. I focus on wardrobe staples that can be worn with other outfits at home, and when it comes to something like swimwear, I ensure to stick to pieces I know I’ll take away with me for years to come. White dresses, tailored shorts and strappy sandals are a definite on my packing list that will be coming with me to Barcelona, but will also see me through the British summer too.
Whether you're headed to Barcelona or another sunny spot for a holiday, let this list be your guide to your packing essentials.
A Fashion Editor's Guide on What to Pack for Barcelona:
1. Simple Swimwear
Style Notes: Whether you prefer a basic black bikini or a bold printed swimsuit, swimwear is an essential to take with you. My advice is to opt for silhouettes that you feel comfortable in, rather than what's trending, to ensure you go from beach to bar seamlessly.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Textured Triangle Bikini Top
A basic black bikini is so chic.
ZIMMERMANN
Coco Cutout Bikini
Zimmermann always creates the most beautiful pieces.
Away That Day
Cannes One Piece
Away That Day is one of my ultimate favourite swimwear brands.
Style Notes: Finish off your swimwear look with an equally chic cover-up option. Whether it’s a printed sarong (that is so versatile with how you tie it) or floaty kaftan, make an instant poolside statement.
Shop the Look:
4th & Reckless
Aura Abstract-Print Stretch-Woven Sarong
A chic sarong at an affordable price.
H&M
Pointelle-Knit Beach Dress
So easy to throw on over your swimwear.
Toteme
Monogram Cotton Beach Cover-Up
This monogrammed cover-up can easily pass as a dress for a day of exploring the local area.
Johanna Ortiz
Printed Organic Cotton-Voile Pareo
I love the soft pastel hues of this.
3. Tailored Shorts
Style Notes: No matter what type of holiday I’m going on, I always pack shorts. I much prefer a tailored short compared to a casual style as it just feels so much more elevated and put-together. They can be styled so many ways too, whether it’s with a racer vest, linen shirt or scarf top.
Style Notes: There’s nothing more synonymous with summer than the timeless white dress. The styling options are truly endless and the versatility of it is unmatched. For a holiday, opt for styles that can be dressed up or down and just switch out your accessories.
Shop the Look:
Mango
Combined Long Dress
I can't believe this dress isn't designer.
DÔEN
Nessie Dress
Ultra-femme and effortlessly chic.
Nobodys Child
White Broderie Angalise Claudia Mini Dress
A broderie anglaise dress is a summer classic.
Matteau
Strapless Organic Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress
A Matteau dress is at the very top of my wishlist, their silhouettes are so flattering.
5. Bright Dress
Style notes: My wardrobe is totally neutral tone based, however, when it comes to summer, I do a complete U-turn on my comfort zone and start introducing eclectic colours and bold prints. I always pack one statement piece as it does all the work for you! Between this and my white dress, I'm covered.
Shop the Look:
DOEN
Lorraine Dress
This is a real head-turner dress.
Massimo Dutti
Long Satin Dress With Round Neckline
Red makes such an impact.
Nobodys Child
Puff Sleeve Zola Midi Dress
The perfect pink.
Reformation
Malibu Linen Dress
Utterly gorgeous.
6. Cord Necklace
Style Notes: Cord necklaces are still in their comeback era right now following their revival last year and I don’t anticipate their departure any time soon. They are so versatile and can be worn casually, or dressed up for an evening out. Adorned with either stones or metal pendants, there’s an array available now to suit any style.
Shop the Look:
Lucy Williams Arco Cord Necklace
Part of Lucy Williams new collab with Missoma.
COS
Stone Pendant Necklace
This adds a pop of colour to a monochrome outfit.
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Aria Cord Necklace
This can easily be dressed up or down.
Alighieri
+ Net Sustain Gone Fishing Gold-Plated Cord Necklace
The fish pendants are so cute and perfect for a holiday.
7. Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: The one type of sandal I am guaranteed to take away with me is a strappy sandal. They are comfortable and secure enough for a day of sight seeing, but also chic enough to head for an evening out too, without feeling too casual.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Sandals
An A.Emery dupe at a fraction of the cost.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Sfendoni Sandals
The thin straps are so chic.
A.Emery
Jalen Slim Leather Sandals
These will go with so many different outfits.
Mango
Suede Straps Sandals
Red sandals are everywhere right now.
8. Raffia Tote Bag
Style Notes: Nothing says summer to me quite like a raffia tote. From airport to poolside in an instant, opt for one big enough to fit all your essentials. It’s a timeless style that will be brought out year after year.
Shop the Look:
Loewe
+ Paula's Ibiza Anagram Medium Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote