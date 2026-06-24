While we’ve already made some predictions about the biggest trends that will influence shopping, editorials, and the red carpet this season, summer style is top of my. To get a firsthand look at the top destinations for summer and exactly what to pack, we turned to Alex Rivière, the founder of Alex Rivière Studio. Rivière is based in Lake Como, Italy, and is known for her elevated style that infuses European sophistication that transcends trends. She brings a sharp eye for resortwear to her namesake brand and is often pictured in beautiful locales wearing the latest designs.
Here, she is weighing in on the top places to visit for summer 2026, including the insider places to have on your itinerary and her personal recommendations for what to pack. Ahead are the four destinations she suggests in Europe and Africa where you can expect stylish in-the-know travelers to visit.
Mallorca
On the itinerary: Stay in Hotel Son Net, dinner in Cap Rocat, walk around Palma, hike in Formentor."
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On the packing list: Linen tunics, denim shorts, silk dresses, lots of bikinis, raffia bags, suede babouches, sunglasses, hiking shoes.