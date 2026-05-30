Nothing sings on a runway like summer dresses. If I had to name exactly why, I'd probably consider the rhythmic swaying of skirts that feel so much more fluid in summer, the ethereal layers reminiscent of flowers and stratocumulus clouds and the often uniquely-structured bodices. Though, when it really comes down to it, nothing enlivens a runway—and in turn, our wardrobes—like summer dress colour trends.
More generally speaking, this season has had a distinctly amplified set of summer colour trends. They're vibrant, loud and not at all worried about taking up space. That's exactly what I envision the colours this time of year should be, and dress shades are taking on a similar tone. Designers have happily applied many of these tones to summer dresses, from blush pink to olive green to poppy red. These echo the same vibrancy we've seen in summer shoe trends, trouser colours and accessory trends.
There is also a move toward not only cobalt blue, but pale, icy tones that seem to cool us off simply by looking at them. Another shade in the mix is plum, which was a pleasant surprise and a much-needed revival for purple, which has spent too long in what I consider trend limbo. Not only is it a beautiful comeback, but it's one that seamlessly stretches across seasons.
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All in all, I think the main takeaway from this summer's dress colour trends is just how much heavily saturated hues bring to our outfits. There is a happiness to it, similar to the uptick in nostalgic jelly shoes and cheerful polka-dot patterns. Even as a self-proclaimed minimalist whose favourite colour is black, I'm feeling drawn toward a more daring palette, and a silent push to bring more joy to my summer capsule. There will always be room for the neutrals—and plenty of seasons that herald those—but perhaps it's time to let them sit in the backseat for a little while. Once you practise and experiment with how to do colour for summer, it almost becomes second nature. One of the best places to start is here, with these six dress colour trends.
6 Summer Dress Colour Trends Emerging in 2026
1. Blush Pink
Style Notes: There is something undeniably romantic about blush pink dresses, and summer is possibly the best season for working them into your rotation. What I find most fascinating about powder pink (and its resurgence from 2025's trip around the fashion sphere) is how wildly different the colour can render based solely on the shape and components of the dress. A bohemian-style aesthetic can come from frills and ruffles, whereas you can just as easily glean a vintage-inspired feel from a dress with a boat-neck and tea length.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Lace Dress
The beige lace gives this dress such a beautiful extra detail.
H&M
Asymmetric Tiered Dress
This ballet-inspired option is so light and breezy for summer wear.
POSSE
Lindie Ruched Cotton Midi Dress
Introducing the subtlest, barely-there pink if you want a dress with just a tinge of blush.
2. Soft Sky Blue
Style Notes: Evoking Mediterranean waters and crystal-clear summer skies, it's no surprise that light blue dresses are cementing themselves as a trend this year. In situ, it can read as dainty, refreshing or classic in style. I was enamoured with the wearability of this colour reflected on the runways. Tokyo-based luxury womenswear brand, Harunobumurata's shift was reminiscent of gently rippling waters, and Copenhagen's own Rotate Birger Christensen's off-the-shoulder dress is near-perfect for bridesmaids or wedding guests. That said, icy blue isn't the only shade in this colour family that has engrossed the fashion world either. Cobalt blue has also slid its way over from spring's colour trends.
Shop the Trend:
Rat & Boa
Marzia Dress
The black ruffle hem is such an unexpected and utterly gorgeous contrast on this dress.
SELF-PORTRAIT
Appliquéd Satin-Trimmed Crepe Mini Dress
Self-Portrait knows how to make a fantastic mini dress. The flowers on this one are precious.
Reformation
Birdie Linen Dress
Linen is a summer staple for chic but cool dressing.
3. Olive Green
Style Notes: If fashion had layers like fragrances did, this colour trend would have herbaceous top notes and mossy base notes, with plenty of verdant, grassy notes in the middle. Olive carries a depth that khaki green and don't always possess. It's an earthy colour, making it a necessary grounding presence amongst summer's whimsical blushes and sky blues and the more maximalist hues like chartreuse and sherbet orange. Though it's saturated, it is a surprising but fitting partner for shades like poppy red and cobalt. Its numerous appearances across brands like Balmain, Hermès, Acne Studios, Aje and Ulla Johnson made it a clear-cut trend.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Jillian Silk Dress Es
The two-toned material gives this dress so much dimension.
Sézane
Luciana Dress
The beaded single strap earns this dress the title of show-stopper.
Reformation
Jessalyn Silk Dress
If I had to define the perfect summer mini dress, this one comes to mind.
4. Poppy Red
Style Notes: Not a true red, yet not completely orange, poppy is a delicate balance between these two colours. It's a strikingly vibrant hue that is a refreshing contrast against the soft pastels of summer, whilst also sitting well with them. Though red is often deemed as an autumnal colour, the splash of warmth gives it a twist that's absolutely fitting for these warmer months. It's a colour that looks wonderful on everyone, and you can vacillate between shades that lean more lipstick red or those that are slightly more coral-toned.