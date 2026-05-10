5 Chic Summer Shoe Colour Trends You're About to See Everywhere in 2026

While it may feel slightly premature to be looking ahead to summer, my job as a fashion editor is to stay one step ahead and share with you with the fresh, new trends we expect to see in the upcoming season. And right now the weather is certainly shifting and we’re seeing grey skies less often, giving us the opportunity to welcome the sun and warm weather dressing with open arms.
With a new season comes a new colour palette, and if there’s one thing about summer style, it its vibrancy. Winter is synonymous with darker, moodier hues while spring starts to reintroduce those lighter shades and pastels. Summer has the added benefit of ticking off both, and the key shoe colour trends this season feel fresh, refined and versatile—all colours that can easily be introduced into any wardrobe and worn in a variety of different ways.
One thing I’ve noted this summer is the mix of classic, reliable neutral tones as well as brighter, more vivid hues being introduced into the spectrum. Brown, for example, is a classic summer shoe colour trend thanks to its versatility—whether tan or chocolate brown, there’s such an array of shades that it feels like a failsafe option that will never go out of style. But equally this summer, pastel blue shoes feel like a hot topic, a refreshing change from neon brights. There’s just something about soft, pastel hues that make an outfit feel so summery.
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Wondering what I found in my research for the biggest summer shoe colour trends to grace 2026? Keep scrolling to see the five of the shoe colour trends I predict will be everywhere this season.
1. Black
Style Notes: While some people avoid heavy black when it comes to summer, for me, there’s nothing more chic. Whether it’s finishing an all black look or used to ground vibrant brights, there’s just something inherently stylish and timeless about black that will always remain in my rotation. Seen on the runways of Max Mara and Tod’s, black sandals are a firm favourite this summer.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Metallic Detail Strap Sandal
Mango is my go-to for shoes that look so much more expensive than they are.
Mint Velvet
Luna Black Slingback Leather Sandals
The subtle white contrast stitching makes these sandals feel so elevated.