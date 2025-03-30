Elegant, understated, and effortlessly chic—these are the three style principles I’m channeling into my wardrobe this spring. While I love a pop of colour or a statement shoe, it’s the refined, quietly confident staples that I find myself reaching for time and time again. This season, I’m using these timeless pieces as my North Star, guiding any new additions to my wardrobe.

Naturally, when it comes to achieving that elusive balance of simplicity and sophistication, I turn to the French style set. Their ability to make even the most effortless outfits look polished is something I’m always keen to replicate, and this spring, their influence has led me to a specific shoe trend that feels like an instant wardrobe upgrade—one I can’t believe I’ve gone so long without.

Enter: the heeled ballet pump. Not quite a high heel, nor a traditional ballet flat, this understated silhouette is the perfect in-between shoe that blends elegance with everyday ease. With a low, walkable heel, these shoes offer a subtle lift, both literally and stylistically, making them an easy addition for any spring wardrobe.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If I wasn’t already convinced, spotting Hailey Bieber embrace the trend this week sealed the deal. Wearing hers with low-rise black trousers and a roomy leather jacket, she struck a chic balance between casual and polished. Where trainers would have made her outfit feel too relaxed and heels might have felt too formal, the heeled ballet pump provided that sweet spot—a comfortable addition that tied everything together.

A well-loved staple among France’s most-stylish dressers, these versatile shoes are often seen paired with skirts and dresses in the summer months. But their styling potential extends far beyond that—whether worn with tailored trousers for a modern, minimalist aesthetic or teamed with classic denim for a refined off-duty look, they have the rare ability to elevate any ensemble.

The best thing about the trend? It's already available at plenty of my favourite high street labels. From Marks & Spencer's simply chic black pair (my personal preference) to Mango's chocolate brown style, there are excellent options at affordable price points that are well worth a look in.

If you’re looking to introduce a touch of effortless elegance into your wardrobe this season, consider this your sign to give heeled ballet pumps a chance. Scroll on to shop the best pairs before they sell out.

SHOP HEELED BALLET PUMPS:

Marks & Spencer Leather Block Heel Court Shoes £59 SHOP NOW This simple black style is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Mango Suede Heeled Ballet Shoe £50 SHOP NOW Honestly, these look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Reformation Terry Ballet Pump £298 SHOP NOW While I love these in the chocolate brown shade, these also come in three other colour ways.

Sézane Martina Heel Pumps £160 SHOP NOW Style with denim or pair with a flowing skirt.

Chloé Marcie Pump £570 SHOP NOW The patent leather finish gives this a glossy, sophisticated energy.

Dear Frances Rina Pump £440 SHOP NOW These feature a simple round toe for a polished finish.

Aeyde Delia 30 Leather Pumps £270 SHOP NOW These also come in black.