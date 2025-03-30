French Women and Chic Celebs Live in These Comfy Heels—I Found the Best Pair on the High Street

Elegant, understated, and effortlessly chic—these are the three style principles I’m channeling into my wardrobe this spring. While I love a pop of colour or a statement shoe, it’s the refined, quietly confident staples that I find myself reaching for time and time again. This season, I’m using these timeless pieces as my North Star, guiding any new additions to my wardrobe.

Naturally, when it comes to achieving that elusive balance of simplicity and sophistication, I turn to the French style set. Their ability to make even the most effortless outfits look polished is something I’m always keen to replicate, and this spring, their influence has led me to a specific shoe trend that feels like an instant wardrobe upgrade—one I can’t believe I’ve gone so long without.

Enter: the heeled ballet pump. Not quite a high heel, nor a traditional ballet flat, this understated silhouette is the perfect in-between shoe that blends elegance with everyday ease. With a low, walkable heel, these shoes offer a subtle lift, both literally and stylistically, making them an easy addition for any spring wardrobe.

Hailey Bieber wears heeled ballet pumps.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If I wasn’t already convinced, spotting Hailey Bieber embrace the trend this week sealed the deal. Wearing hers with low-rise black trousers and a roomy leather jacket, she struck a chic balance between casual and polished. Where trainers would have made her outfit feel too relaxed and heels might have felt too formal, the heeled ballet pump provided that sweet spot—a comfortable addition that tied everything together.

Influencer wears heeled ballet pumps.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

A well-loved staple among France’s most-stylish dressers, these versatile shoes are often seen paired with skirts and dresses in the summer months. But their styling potential extends far beyond that—whether worn with tailored trousers for a modern, minimalist aesthetic or teamed with classic denim for a refined off-duty look, they have the rare ability to elevate any ensemble.

Influencer wears heeled ballet pumps.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

The best thing about the trend? It's already available at plenty of my favourite high street labels. From Marks & Spencer's simply chic black pair (my personal preference) to Mango's chocolate brown style, there are excellent options at affordable price points that are well worth a look in.

If you’re looking to introduce a touch of effortless elegance into your wardrobe this season, consider this your sign to give heeled ballet pumps a chance. Scroll on to shop the best pairs before they sell out.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

