Goodbye, Jeans—I Just Tried on the High Street's Comfiest, Chicest, Pull-On Summer Trousers

Denim drawstring trousers are the elegant jeans alternative that will be taking over this summer, and I've just found my perfect pair.

Three images of woman wearing navy tank top, wide leg denim trousers and ballet flats
(Image credit: @florriealexander)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

For most of the year, my jeans are working overtime, guiding my looks from day to night, with fresh cuts like barrel-leg and low-rise jeans bringing a contemporary feel to my nice-top-and-jeans pairings. This summer, I've been on the hunt for a comfortable yet put-together denim that will see me through the warmer months. Now, I've found them. With a bold, wide-leg silhouette, lightweight denim and a seriously chic deep indigo shade, you can expect to spot me wearing the COS Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers (£75) on repeat this summer.

Woman wears navy tank top, denim trousers and ballet flats

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

There are plenty of reasons why we Who What Wear UK editors frequently turn to COS. The quality is always just right, the fit is more often than not spot on, and the brand makes every single piece look like a designer purchase. Here, it's the dark blue shade and almost barrel-leg silhouette that makes these trousers look and feel so high-end, whilst the drawstring waistband brings the comfortable edge that summer dressing demands. Plus, there's also a matching denim shirt for those who love the ease and convenience of a ready-made co-ord.

Woman wears denim shirt, denim trousers and ballet flats

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Naturally, I had to try on both. The trousers fit true to size with a seriously lightweight fabric that is primed for the warmest days. As a fan of double-denim moments, I appreciate the matching denim overshirt, which has the same light feel with sweet tie sides for added design detail. The shirt is oversized, and I can picture using this as a light outer layer on the warmest days.

If you're an avid COS shopper like I am, you may have noticed that this pair has been flying in and out of stock over the past few weeks. But don't fret—I've spotted frequent stock updates, and was just alerted to yet another restock.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers, and shop more denim drawstring trousers.

Shop the COS Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers and Matching Shirt

Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers
COS
Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers

Tie-Side Denim Overshirt
COS
Tie-Side Denim Overshirt

Shop More Denim Drawstring Trousers

Wide-Leg Drawstring Jeans
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Drawstring Jeans

Another excellent denim-on-denim pairing.

Denim Pull-On Trousers
H&M
Denim Pull-On Trousers

The comfiest denim looks start with these pull-on trousers.

Wide-Leg Fluid Denim Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Fluid Denim Trousers

White denim has a naturally summer feel.

Clio Wide Leg Jeans
Hush
Clio Wide Leg Jeans

Crafted from a soft cotton blend.

Wide-Leg Chambray Drawstring Trousers in Mid Blue
Reiss
Wide-Leg Chambray Drawstring Trousers in Mid Blue

This pair also comes in petite lengths.

Drawstring Denim Trousers – Washed Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Drawstring Denim Trousers

Wear with everything from chunky loafers to minimalist sandals.

Blue Drawstring Waist Soft Denim Trousers
New Look
Blue Drawstring Waist Soft Denim Trousers

If you're looking to wear jeans when travelling this summer, Margot Robbie has confirmed that denim drawstring trousers are the comfortable yet put-together alternative you should know about.

Wide-Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers

COS shows off its craftspersonship with the puddling of this pair.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

