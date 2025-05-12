Goodbye, Jeans—I Just Tried on the High Street's Comfiest, Chicest, Pull-On Summer Trousers

For most of the year, my jeans are working overtime, guiding my looks from day to night, with fresh cuts like barrel-leg and low-rise jeans bringing a contemporary feel to my nice-top-and-jeans pairings. This summer, I've been on the hunt for a comfortable yet put-together denim that will see me through the warmer months. Now, I've found them. With a bold, wide-leg silhouette, lightweight denim and a seriously chic deep indigo shade, you can expect to spot me wearing the COS Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers (£75) on repeat this summer.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

There are plenty of reasons why we Who What Wear UK editors frequently turn to COS. The quality is always just right, the fit is more often than not spot on, and the brand makes every single piece look like a designer purchase. Here, it's the dark blue shade and almost barrel-leg silhouette that makes these trousers look and feel so high-end, whilst the drawstring waistband brings the comfortable edge that summer dressing demands. Plus, there's also a matching denim shirt for those who love the ease and convenience of a ready-made co-ord.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Naturally, I had to try on both. The trousers fit true to size with a seriously lightweight fabric that is primed for the warmest days. As a fan of double-denim moments, I appreciate the matching denim overshirt, which has the same light feel with sweet tie sides for added design detail. The shirt is oversized, and I can picture using this as a light outer layer on the warmest days.

If you're an avid COS shopper like I am, you may have noticed that this pair has been flying in and out of stock over the past few weeks. But don't fret—I've spotted frequent stock updates, and was just alerted to yet another restock.

Keep scrolling to shop the COS Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers, and shop more denim drawstring trousers.

Shop the COS Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers and Matching Shirt

COS Denim Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers £75 SHOP NOW

COS Tie-Side Denim Overshirt £95 SHOP NOW

Shop More Denim Drawstring Trousers

& Other Stories Wide-Leg Drawstring Jeans £77 SHOP NOW Another excellent denim-on-denim pairing.

H&M Denim Pull-On Trousers £28 SHOP NOW The comfiest denim looks start with these pull-on trousers.

COS Wide-Leg Fluid Denim Trousers £85 SHOP NOW White denim has a naturally summer feel.

Hush Clio Wide Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW Crafted from a soft cotton blend.

Reiss Wide-Leg Chambray Drawstring Trousers in Mid Blue £120 SHOP NOW This pair also comes in petite lengths.

ARKET Drawstring Denim Trousers £67 SHOP NOW Wear with everything from chunky loafers to minimalist sandals.

New Look Blue Drawstring Waist Soft Denim Trousers £27 SHOP NOW If you're looking to wear jeans when travelling this summer, Margot Robbie has confirmed that denim drawstring trousers are the comfortable yet put-together alternative you should know about.

COS Wide-Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers £110 SHOP NOW COS shows off its craftspersonship with the puddling of this pair.