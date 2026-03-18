The blazer has been with us for centuries. Although it's ubiquitous, it's anything but dull. Every year, new ways are found to make a blazer feel modernised. Whilst a black, straight-cut, collared blazer will forever hold its spot in our wardrobes, spring warrants a different approach—one that reflects the season through lighter colours and fabrics, as well as interesting silhouettes and cuts. That's why we're focusing on the spring blazer trends that are taking over this season. They've been on runways, as part of editors' rotations of spring outfits, and all over our favourite fashion creators' feeds. It's not reinventing the wheel either. You'll find that these smaller edits to the classic blazer make them feel fresh once more.
A blazer has earned its reputation as an instant outfit elevator. Throw one over top of nearly any look, and you'll feel undeniably chicer (yes, even with joggers, I promise!). It's a hard-working piece in any capsule, and a wardrobe hack for the days you can't figure out what to wear. A blazer over top is the answer to a lot of frustrating fashion questions. Now, for spring, there are a handful of trends already making themselves known. Collarless blazers and cropped blazers have shown up in a steady stream, as have belted blazers and those with ruching and other textured details. Colour-wise, khaki has stepped in for black blazers, as well as butter yellow and cream.
If you're a huge proponent for the blazer, you'll want to scroll and take note of the following spring trends.
5 Spring Blazer Trends to Add to Your Wardrobe
1. Belted Blazers
Style Notes: Waisted silhouettes are still going strong, but belts are now slowly overtaking the former trend. In this combination, a belt serves as a tool for adjusting the shape and proportions of your blazer and as an accessory that gives more dimension to your look. Caroline's butter yellow blazer and leather tie belt are such an elegant springtime pair.
Shop Belted Blazers:
H&M
Belted Blazer
A blazer that'll work for any season. The thin belt is so chic.
M&S
Tie Belted Blazer With Linen
The perfect fabric to keep you cool on warmer spring days.
MANGO
Suit Jacket With Belt
Even as new trends come in, black blazers will never not be timeless.
Victoria Beckham
Belted Wool-Blend Blazer in Green
An earthy green is easy to style but a nice alternative to your usual neutrals.
2. Collarless Blazers
Style Notes: Collared blazers have had a long run and are still a staple in our wardrobes. However, this spring, designers have looked at this feature with a creative eye and decided to do away with the collar completely. As Anouk's look shows, even without this typical component of a blazer, the jacket can still feel infinitely polished—it just gives your outfit a different look. Paired with a pale yellow knit, and you have the definition of a stylish spring outfit.
Shop Collarless Blazers:
Massimo Dutti
High Neck Satin Blazer
Collarless, but the high neck gives it the same kind of structure as its collared counterparts.
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer
Aligne's blazers receive a lot of love for their shapes and quality construction.
COS
Collarless Wool-Twill Blazer
I love this look—wearing a collared shirt with a collarless blazer.
Sézane
Annetta Jacket - Mottled Beige
One button and no collar is every fashion minimalist's dream. This blazer is in my cart.
3. Khaki and Beige Tones
Style Notes: Spring calls for lighter colours, and khaki and beige are two shades that are coming up everywhere. My hunch for why that is has to do with the shades' versatility. Firstly, khaki and beige come in SO many slightly different shades—in some lighting they lean green, in others, they look more brown or beige. It's the ultimate chameleon and exactly the kind of colour you'd want a blazer in. Taffy paired hers over a sleek white dress, a timeless spring look.
Shop Khaki and Beige Blazers:
Soeur
Beige Come Jacket
If you like the belted look, this blazer is one that'll see you through so many springs.
Allsaints
Poppy Single Breasted Pleated Blazer
Cropped blazers are also trending. Plus, this one has unique pleating on the back.
COS
Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer
This khaki shade leans more towards taupe. I think it would look perfect with dark-wash denim.
& Other Stories
Tapered Blazer
Slightly tapered and relaxed, this blazer is classic but feels a little more modern.
4. Cropped Cuts
Style Notes: We're entering the season of all-things cropped once more, and I can hardly wait. In this regard, a cropped blazer is the perfect transitional piece between winter and spring, as Alexis' outfit proves. It feels crisp and classic, but the shorter length signals dressing for warmer days is on its way. This style of blazer is a great candidate for styling with high-waisted trousers and skirts.
Shop Cropped Blazers:
Anthropologie
Maeve Embroidered Cropped Blazer
Linen gives this cropped blazer a laidback aesthetic.
& Other Stories
Cropped Linen-Blend Blazer
Grey is a great neutral for spring as it's a little lighter than black, navy or chocolate brown.
Rixo
Meria Wool Jacket in Black
The sharp angles and cut of this blazer is undeniably chic.
DESTREE
Amoako Miele Woven Jacket
The puffed up shoulders and cropped fit give this blazer a fun shape.
5. Ruched and Textured
Style Notes: With simple ruching or texture, a blazer can feel completely different to its smooth counterparts. The scrunched sleeves and textured front on Sylvie's blazer completely revitalise the image of a spring blazer, giving it a little more visual interest. Buttoned up, it can serve as a top and jacket.
Shop Textured and Ruched Blazers:
COS
Fluid Blazer
Pastels may be synonymous with spring, but I like this dusty rose shade. The fabric also gives it the subtlest texture.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years.