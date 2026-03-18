Black Blazers Are Timeless, But It's These 5 Trends That Are Going to Take Over This Spring

Below, you'll find a collection of spring blazer trends, featuring collarless silhouettes, cropped cuts, belted versions and khaki colours.

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Five different spring blazer trends
(Image credit: @alexisbadiyi, @sylviemus_, @thecarolinelin, @taffymsipa, @anoukyve)
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The blazer has been with us for centuries. Although it's ubiquitous, it's anything but dull. Every year, new ways are found to make a blazer feel modernised. Whilst a black, straight-cut, collared blazer will forever hold its spot in our wardrobes, spring warrants a different approach—one that reflects the season through lighter colours and fabrics, as well as interesting silhouettes and cuts. That's why we're focusing on the spring blazer trends that are taking over this season. They've been on runways, as part of editors' rotations of spring outfits, and all over our favourite fashion creators' feeds. It's not reinventing the wheel either. You'll find that these smaller edits to the classic blazer make them feel fresh once more.

Andrea in a beige collarless blazer and matching skirt

(Image credit: @andreasteen)

A blazer has earned its reputation as an instant outfit elevator. Throw one over top of nearly any look, and you'll feel undeniably chicer (yes, even with joggers, I promise!). It's a hard-working piece in any capsule, and a wardrobe hack for the days you can't figure out what to wear. A blazer over top is the answer to a lot of frustrating fashion questions. Now, for spring, there are a handful of trends already making themselves known. Collarless blazers and cropped blazers have shown up in a steady stream, as have belted blazers and those with ruching and other textured details. Colour-wise, khaki has stepped in for black blazers, as well as butter yellow and cream.

If you're a huge proponent for the blazer, you'll want to scroll and take note of the following spring trends.

1. Belted Blazers

Caroline in a belted blazer

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: Waisted silhouettes are still going strong, but belts are now slowly overtaking the former trend. In this combination, a belt serves as a tool for adjusting the shape and proportions of your blazer and as an accessory that gives more dimension to your look. Caroline's butter yellow blazer and leather tie belt are such an elegant springtime pair.

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2. Collarless Blazers

Anouk in a collarless blazer and yellow jumper

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Collared blazers have had a long run and are still a staple in our wardrobes. However, this spring, designers have looked at this feature with a creative eye and decided to do away with the collar completely. As Anouk's look shows, even without this typical component of a blazer, the jacket can still feel infinitely polished—it just gives your outfit a different look. Paired with a pale yellow knit, and you have the definition of a stylish spring outfit.

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3. Khaki and Beige Tones

Taffy in a beige khaki blazer and white dress

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: Spring calls for lighter colours, and khaki and beige are two shades that are coming up everywhere. My hunch for why that is has to do with the shades' versatility. Firstly, khaki and beige come in SO many slightly different shades—in some lighting they lean green, in others, they look more brown or beige. It's the ultimate chameleon and exactly the kind of colour you'd want a blazer in. Taffy paired hers over a sleek white dress, a timeless spring look.

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4. Cropped Cuts

Alexis in a cropped blazer and balloon trousers

(Image credit: @alexisbadiyi)

Style Notes: We're entering the season of all-things cropped once more, and I can hardly wait. In this regard, a cropped blazer is the perfect transitional piece between winter and spring, as Alexis' outfit proves. It feels crisp and classic, but the shorter length signals dressing for warmer days is on its way. This style of blazer is a great candidate for styling with high-waisted trousers and skirts.

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5. Ruched and Textured

Sylvie in a ruched blazer and midi skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: With simple ruching or texture, a blazer can feel completely different to its smooth counterparts. The scrunched sleeves and textured front on Sylvie's blazer completely revitalise the image of a spring blazer, giving it a little more visual interest. Buttoned up, it can serve as a top and jacket.

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Melissa Epifano
Contributor

Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years.