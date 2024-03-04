It’s True: Micro Shorts Are Back, and Kate Moss Has Found the Most 2024 Way to Style Them

When I was a teenager, my mum would tell me never to throw away any clothing I bought, assuring me that I'd eventually find myself buying the same item all over again—it was just a matter of time. Whilst my teenage self rejected this idea, it’s now 10 years later and it seems she was onto something. So far, the 2020s have seen a revival of late noughties and early '10s style that I honestly didn’t think possible.

The latest? The micro shorts and tights combination. Once heralded as the cool-girl outfit, the mini-shorts-and-tights look epitomised the "Indie Sleaze" aesthetic championed by style icon Kate Moss and adopted by every Tumblr page that mattered. Worn with grubby plimsolls or Dr. Martens in an attempt to channel our best Alexa Chung, the outfit became something of a go-to look we'd wear everywhere, from attending lectures to sipping on sugary alcoholic drinks in the student union.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Conveying the nonchalant energy that encapsulated the 2010s, micro shorts and tights served as an evergreen outfit solution that young Brits wore all year round. Whilst The Strokes were enjoying their heyday and smudged eyeliner was the only beauty hack worth trying, nothing provided the same satisfaction as pulling on a pair of impossibly small denim cutoffs over a fresh pair of Boots 40 deniers. But as Indie Sleaze slowly fell out of favour, so too did the styling combination that dominated the scene.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward, and just like my mum said, the 10-year fashion cycle has kicked into gear. Prada's viral satin miniskirt pioneered the return of the mini in 2021, and more recent seasons have seen the brand's playful younger sister push the boundaries of a summer staple we hadn't been giving much attention to. Whilst longline jorts were trending in the major fashion cities, the Miu Miu team was hard at work making the case for shorts so micro they resembled underwear. Blending the risqué with the risk-averse, the Miu Miu A/W '23 runway saw bum-flashing shorts layered over sheer tights and styled with modest cardigans—igniting a revival of each item in the process.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Miu Miu gave the shorts-and-tights outfit its new-season makeover, it seems like the runways can't get enough. Dolce & Gabanna, Lapointe and Max Mara all showcased their own takes in their A/W 2024 collections, whilst Chloé and Buci have backed mini shorts sans tights in theirs.

Seeping off the runway and back into real-life, some of our favourite pioneers are back for another round. Recently styled by Kate Moss, the model took a more pared-back and sophisticated approach, opting for leather shorts and sheer tights, finishing her look with pointed-toe heels and a roomy knit.

Influenced by a growing preference for minimalist style and easy elegance spearheaded by brands such as The Row and Celine, this season's take on the formiddable pairing has been nothing short of elevated. Plucking an outdated silhouette and reviving it with a very current aesthetic, the ensemble is set to be everywhere once again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since the shorts-and-tights combination's original heyday, the way we (and by "we" I mean those of us who wore it first time round) express ourselves through fashion has changed drastically. Whilst the Indie Sleaze aesthetic encouraged an undone, messy and laid-back approach to getting dressed, the 2020s and our social-media-first lifestyles call for more finesse—and our clothing choices reflect this. Thus, it's not surprising that some of our favourite nostalgic trends have received a grown-up glow-up to adhere to our new set of polished, quiet-luxury-age expectations.

As someone who would wear a shorts and tights outfit at least once a week throughout my teens, I'm not just ready for another go—I'm completely here for it. With a growing soft spot the leather iterations I've been seeing everywhere this season, coupled with my unwavering love of '00s trends, read on to discover my edit of the best shorts and tights on the market right now.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE SHORTS AND TIGHTS HERE:

Mango Skin-Effect Pleated Shorts £36 SHOP NOW Style with sheer tights and pointed-toe heels or a Kate Moss-approved ensemble.

Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights £59 £39 SHOP NOW These rip-resistant tights are currently on sale!

Zara High Waisted Shorts £36 SHOP NOW Wear with a navy knit before summer takes the helm.

Calzedonia 30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights £8 SHOP NOW These also come in eight other colours

Magda Butrym Leather High Rise Shorts £875 SHOP NOW Leather shorts are set to be a major trend this season.

Autograph 3pk 10 Denier Ladder Resist Matt Tights £10 SHOP NOW Style with shorts or wear with dresses and skirts before the temperature rises.

& Other Stories Tailored Wide-Leg Linen Shorts £65 SHOP NOW These wide-leg linen shorts will make summer styling so comfortable.

Falke Pure Matt 20 Den Women Tights £19 SHOP NOW These sheer tights are naturally breathable for extra comfort.

Miu Miu Checked Tweed Shorts £919 SHOP NOW Style with a neat cardigan for a very Miu Miu take.

Calzedonia Soft Modal and Cashmere Blend Tights £15 SHOP NOW These opaque tights come in so many other colours.

Claudie Pierlot Black Leather Shorts £329 SHOP NOW Wear with loafers or style with mary janes.