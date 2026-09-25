As a seasoned fashion editor, there's always been one style set that's simply spoken to me: Scandinavian women. You see, whilst Parisians will always have that insouciant, just-threw-this-together magic (Jane Birkin, anyone), and Londoners’ looks exude a quiet, lived-in energy (just look at the capital's It girls, Alexa Chung and Kate Moss), in my mind, Scandi girls reign supreme.
To call ‘Scandinavian style’ simply modern minimalism would be doing it somewhat of a disservice. With all the restraint of a French woman, spruced with the clean lines of Stockholm's best-dressed and dialled up in Copenhagen's colourful vintage-inspired wears, these dressers create outfits which should feel overdone yet somehow subtly announce, “I didn’t try”. Which is exactly why they continue to reign supreme. And thanks to their cooler local, dressing for dreary weather comes with the territory.
As we barrel towards the end of September, autumn isn’t simply on the horizen its here (pumpkin-spiced clichés and all). Which means wardrobes need to shift accordingly. Whilst a carefully curated capsule will only take you so far, the true beauty lies in the styling. And as I said before, who does style better than the chic scandi women? Having looked to my social media feed for inspo, I’ve found five pieces these dressers simply can’t live without. Be it a shapely trench coat or a revived colour palette, this is Scandi dressing 101. So don't just stand there; scroll down to see below.
5 Trends Defining Scandi Autumn Style in 2026
1. Lustrous Leather
Style Notes: Whilst it's true you can never go wrong in a trusty pair of denim jeans or a plush cardigan, Scandinavian dressers know that leather is the hardest-working fabrication in your autumn capsule wardrobe. Balancing a cool undercurrent with a timeless appeal, it doesn’t just look the part—it delivers on warmth too. or a modern approach to the motif, look no further than Nnenna Echem(pictured above), who's styled it to perfection. Be it her draped leather jacket or her sleek midi skirt and kitten-heel pumps, each piece helps to strike that elusive Scandi balance.
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Shop the Trend:
COS
Leather Shirt
A one and done look.
Nobodys Child
High Waisted Culottes
On a cooler day throw on a shaply trench coat.
Autograph
Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket
If you missed out on last years funnel-neck leather jackets, they're back for a second season.
Sezane
Magalia Skirt
Style with loafers and cosy V-neck jumper for a casual look.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Barrel Fit Pants
The leather finish adds movement to these stylish barrel-leg trousers.
2. Seeing Nude
Style Notes: As I said before, Scandinavian style really does work for every kind of dresser—and for those whom classify as pared-back, this autumn’s colour palette couldn’t feel more aligned. With the focus shifting from vintage-inspired patterns and vibrant colours to texture and tone rather than overt nostalgia, black, cream and brown are at the forefront. Be it a stylish suede bag or Ingrid Edvinsen (pictured above) ensemble of a sweeping double-breasted brown maxi coat, white T-shirt, eggshell baggy jeans and a warm chocolate croc-print bag. The mood feels less basic’s and more quiet luxury with a healthy dose of personality.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Oversized Wool Jumper
V-neck jumpers like this have been everywhere this autumn.
The Row
Daniela wool-twill wide-leg pants
Trust me, you'll wear these forever.
The Frankie Shop
Gaia double-breasted wool-blend coat
No need to size up as The Frankie Shop Gaia wool coat comes naturally oversized.
COS
Clean Cut T-shirt
COS's clean cut T-shirt comes in 20 playful patterns and styles.
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Cassandre-embellished
A Who What Wear UK best seller.
3. Vintage Prints
Style Note: With many of the world's best vintage shops residing in Scandinavia, it makes sense that kitsch prints and one-of-a-kind treasures appear on the style set year-round. An easy way to inject a little personality into your outfit (without feeling overdone), even luxury fashion houses are taking note of the resurgence. Be it the floods of Roberto Cavalli-esque patterns sweeping new-in shelves to Versace's pop art skirt (already embraced by It girls Alexa Chung and Dua Lipa), “dated” styles have never been so popular.
Of course, the key is making them feel modern and this is where Scandi style excels. Take Sidsel Alling's look (pictured above), for example. Using her “face-skirt” to do the heavy lifting, she tempers the vibrancy through a minimal pair of '90s-style pumps and a slouchy black jumper, letting the skirt shine without overwhelming the look.
Shop the Trend:
SIEDRES
Gilie Floral-Pattern Velvet Top
Hear me out, picture this blouse styled with pedal pushers and a sleek paur of ballet flats.
SISTER JANE
Bluebell Jacquard Bow Woven Top -
Dramatically eye-catching in all the best ways.
Free People
Lotty Jacquard Band Jacket
Layer over a whiteT-shirt for a fashion-forward finish this autumn.
Rixo
Micah Embroidered Jacket
I can't quite believe this best selling jacket is back in stock in a full size range.
And Other Stories
Bow-Detail Leather Pumps
The thick block heel means you'll be able to walk a mile in this style pair of witchy pumps.
4. Timeless Trench
Style Notes: I’ve long been a believer that you can never go wrong with a trench coat, and in autumn 2026, it seems the Scandinavian style set agrees. But whilst you might be expecting sweeping, floor-grazing styles to tickle their fancy, this season's standout is that of the cropped trench. With a waist-skimming length, the short cut does wonders for the proportions, elongating your legs rather than swallowing. But the secret to exuding that ever-elusive Scandi finish is all in the structure. Think sculptural shapes, exaggerated lapels and buttons and fastenings that quietly command attention. I mean, sure, Jeanette Madsen’s (pictured above) look would be chic with a minimal silhouette, but where, pray tell, is the fun in that?
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Short Tie-Belt Trench Coat
I can't quiet believe this is only £30.
Burberry
Cropped Gabardine Mayfair Trench Jacket
IKYMI Burberry has some of the best cropped trench coats on the market right now. Just look to their recent runway show for further proof.
Rotate
Belted double-breasted trench coat
Shop Jeanette's exact style.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Length Belted Trench Coat
I love how this looks layered with a red jumper and blue jeans.
COS
Rounded Short Trench Jacket
Part Trench, part bomber jacket the styling potential is limitless.
5. Accentuating Accessories
Style Notes: I’ve long been a believer that the easiest way to elevate a look lies in the accessories. Whether it's a playful faux-fur bag or a statement-making pair of flats, Scandinavian women have long known that a well-placed print or pattern can transform an outfit. Take Maren Schia's ensemble above. Whilst her playful pale pink balloon trousers and stylish peplum blouse would look chic alone, her eclectic use of polka-dot ballet flats, silky scarf and retro sunnies makes a world of difference, injecting not only depth but personality.
Shop the Trend:
MONTY
Dinky Recycled Nylon
Monty's playful bags have been top of my wishlist for quite some time.
COS
Slim Sheer Silk Scarf
This simple scarf can also be tied around the waist.
Topshop
Blake Mesh Ballet Flat Shoe
If Maren's polka dot pair feel a step to far, why not try a pair of simple mesh flats instead.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.