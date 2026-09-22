For any fashionable dresser, September often feels like a special month. As summer slowly fades into autumn, for many, the month means one thing: Fashion Week. Be it the eschewed prints, colours and embellished garments that decorate the streets of New York or the softly sophisticated, heritage-filled halls of Paris, each week brings something new. And my favourite just so happens to be London.
Perhaps it's the bias in me ( I mean, it’s a place I’ve called home for the better part of 10 years), or maybe it's just as good as I envision; either way, I’ve always considered London to be the most stylish capital within the Big Four. Whether you’re vintage-obsessed or subscribe to the unapologetic, Substack-fueled stylings of the North, favour a high-street hero or know how to make a £20 charity shop find look straight off the runway, in this city, there's a place for you. You see, dressing in London is less about the pieces per se, and more about the polished-without-trying energy that defines it.
Be it Alexa Chung's rock-and-roll realness or Lila Moss's nostalgia-inspired minimalism, even though the aesthetic may change, true Londoners tend to have three or four pieces in common. From the perfect pair of tailored trousers to the shoe that just won’t part with, having sifted through the social media feeds of my favourite It girls, I’ve uncovered the pieces that are cropping up again and again this autumn. Scroll down to see and shop the styles below.
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The 5 Staples in Every Well-Dressed Londoner's Wardrobe:
1. The Timeless Trench
Style Notes: Trench coats are to Londoners what ballet flats are to Parisians—less of a piece of clothing and more of a cultural symbol. Functional enough for transitional weather, the longline coat is favoured by the Bond Street glitterati for its inherent polish, but also adapts (like London itself) to whoever wears it. For an autumn 2026 update, look for one in a vivid hue, like Marilyn's denim blue (pictured above). Finished with a black pointed-toe boot and a fitted pair of trousers, it's an easy way to inject a London-centric spin into your look.
Shop Trench Coats:
M&S
The Trench
Style with fitted jeans and a white T-shirt this autumn.
Topshop
Topshop Longline Oversized Faux Suede Trench Coat in Blue
Like a breath fo fresh air.
Sezane
Scott Trench Coat
The minimal details and classic finish makes this trench coat one of my favourites.
COS
Funnel-Neck Cotton Trench Coat
The shapely funnel-neck and softly, structured shapes makes this trench an instant classic.
Burberry
Long Gabardine Lakefield Trench Coat
You can't think of the quintessential London trench without picturing a Burberry number.
2. The Perfect Pants
Style Notes: Trousers have been a capsule wardrobe staple for decades, but in autumn 2026, swapping ultra-baggy pairs for something a little sleeker. A stone's throw away from their ‘90s origins, the slimline style has quietly become a staple of the It girl. Clean without feeling corporate, polished without being overly prim, the relaxed silhouette elegantly skims the leg, elongating while giving you plenty of wiggle room. Whether they’re being styled with a billowing blouse, oversized shirt or graphic T-shirt, they’re an easy way to nod to nostalgia this season.
Shop Tailored Trousers:
Reformation
Gale Mid Rise Bias Short Pant
The perfect straight-fit pair of trousers does exist.
Mango
Straight Fit Suit Trouser
These trousers range from UK 4 - 24.
Saint + Sofia
Cambridge Tailored Wide Leg Pant
I love how these look with a cropped knitted t-shirt and black boots.
Abercombie
Clean Waist Low Rise Tailored Wide Leg Pant
These also come in coffee and cream pinstripe.
COS
Milano Straight-Leg Trousers
A pair you'll pull out year after year.
3. Functional Flats
Style Notes: While trainers will always have a home in London, this year, ballet flats have well and truly made their mark on the city. Perfect for hopping on and off the Tube and practical enough for those days when you’re clocking 20,000 steps, the style has quietly become something of an essential. Whether styled with fitted trousers (like the aforementioned) or a slouchy pair of jeans, their effortless throw-on-and-go energy feels perfect for the season ahead.
Shop Flat Shoes :
Burberry
Check Knit Baby Ballerina
This style has been all over the fashion set this autumn.
DEAR FRANCES
Balla Strap Leather Ballet Flats
The minimal strap will hold your foot in place.
COS
Soft Ballerina Pumps
Last years best-sellers are back in ivory white.
Scarlet & Sam
Noa Ballet Flat
Mark my words, these Scarlet & Sam ballet flats are about to be everywhere.
Massimo Dutti
Ruched Bow Ballet Flats
The soft satin oozes a luxurious appeal.
4. Pack-a-Punch Prints
Style Notes: Whether you’re wearing it as an accessory or going all-out in a statementcoat, one thing's clear this season: the only rule to animal print is wearing it. Expect spotty fur coats reminiscent of Cruella de Vil’s infamous collection, and the kind of bold zebra stripes you could spot in any Roberto Cavalli collection from the 2000s. This year, prints have shed any sense of subtlety, so maximise a printed a dress with a tiger boot boot or dive in to faux fur coat, just make sure you're wearing it.
Shop Animal Print:
Reformation
Jeanne Heeled Mule
Style with a midi skirt and fitted jumper.
DeMellier
The Stockholm
A Who What Wear UK editors favourite style.
CARELLI
Dolly
Trust me, this viral jacket will be sold out by September 1st.
Staud
Bea calf hair mules
These would look super cute with a pair of peddle pushers and loose shirt.
Talitha LDN
The Romy Jacket
If you're looking for the next sell out Leopard print jacket, look no further than Talitha London.
5. Striking Structure
Style Notes: While we've all been loyal tailoring for quiet some time now (and who doesn't own at least one big blazer to throw on with jeans?), the coolest Londoners are pressing pause on everyday suiting for something more sculptural. Adding drama and shape to basic ensembles, these pieces (be it sharply cut blazers or statement tops) instantly draw attention and hold the gaze. Wear with a simple pair of trousers and instantly the outfit feels more considered, or take Evie Mills' lead {pictured above} and wear in dress form. Martini optional.
Shop Structured Pieces:
ARRANGE
Premium Tailored Blazer With Cinched Waist
Style with balloon trousers and loafers this autumn.
DISSH
Eliza Cinched Cardigan
See what I mean about instantly drawing the gaze?
Topshop
Co Ord Drummer Jacket
Bury me in this outfit.
The Frankie Shop
Doyer blazer
If you've grown tired of the relaxed look of The Frankie Shop Bea, the Doyer is a piece you must see.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.