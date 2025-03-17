Fashion month has officially come to a close for fall 2025. The shows concluded at Paris Fashion Week, giving us a preview of the trends that are set to shape the direction fashion will take later this year. Shake-ups at some of the most major fashion houses continued this season, and there have been some big changes at the top that are shaping where fashion is headed as well as much-anticipated debuts. This includes Sarah Burton who presented her first runway collection at Givenchy and Haider Ackermann who took the helm at Tom Ford—some of the most-anticipated shows of the week. There are also more movements to come, which had everyone talking just as Paris Fashion Week concluded, including Demna’s new appointment at Gucci and early predictions about who will take the now-vacant seat at Balenciaga.

While the shifting creative directors will lead to further changes that we can’t predict now, what we do know is the direction fashion will be heading in 2025. Conversations throughout the week centered on ideas about femininity in fashion, both in terms of the clothes on the runways and collections presented by female artistic designers leading fashion houses. There was also a sense of nostalgia that has been driving style, including 1950s-inspired looks as well as iconic pieces resurrected from the archives. Ahead, more on the biggest fall 2025 trends to know from Paris Fashion Week.

Miuccia Prada continues to evoke the biggest themes of the season. According to the show notes, the fall/winter 2025 Miu Miu collection titled Feminities was "an evaluation of the feminine" as expressed through clothing—a theme that carried across the collections in Paris. Mrs. Prada explored different notions of femininity throughout the show, including emblems such as brooches, stoles, and bullet bras. For Sarah Burton's debut collection at Givenchy, the designer paid homage to the atelier's origins through a distinctly female POV—reinterpreting iconic silhouettes from the archives including hourglass shapes and evening gowns. At Schiaparelli, too, the collection was centered around women and Daniel Roseberry reimagined Old Hollywood glamour through a female lens.

During the earlier days of fashion month, we began seeing the rise of furry pieces on the runway. At Altuzarra and Tory Burch, plush shearling jackets dominated the runway and editor shopping lists alike. In Milan, furry details appeared in the form of trimming at Prada, Fendi, and Giorgio Armani. In Paris, too, it made an impact on the runways at Miu Miu, Chloé, and Valentino. Through we saw everything from fluffy coats to charms tied to handbags, the most dominant style was outerwear with a furry collar or stoles worn as accessories.

Fashion always has a habit of looking back to the past, but that has been ramping up even more in recent seasons. Recently, the downtown style set has been taking cues from icons of the '50s including Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, adopting classic pieces like car coats, pillbox hats, frame bags, and leather gloves—a surprising shift away from edgier looks. That momentum continues as we look at the fall/winter 2025 runways. For her first runway show, Burton referenced Hubert de Givenchy's 1952 debut collection, so many looks were steeped in style from the decade including skirts with voluminous bows, beautifully draped floral-print dresses, and a procession of looks with bustier tops. At Miu Miu, '50s references emerged in the form of pastel skirt suits, furry stoles, pointed bras, and even throwback hairstyles. At a number of shows, including Tom Ford, the models could have passed for Hitchcock heroines in one of the directors' films from the decade.

Nostalgia was very clear on the runways, but creative directors looked back in more ways than one. In many collections, designers brought back the shopping hits. Looking to the archives, Chemena Kamali resurrected the iconic Chloé Paddington bag, which was first introduced by Phoebe Philo in 2005. At Miu Miu, we saw yet another version of the brand's cult sneakers in collaboration with New Balance which are destined to be a future sell-out piece in the snakeprint version. At other major fashion houses including Chanel, classic bags were introduced in new colorways, shapes, and materials. Not only are brands presenting new versions of beloved pieces, but showing shoppers that they are worth the investment since they will continue to be around in future seasons.

Color was turned up to the maximum volume. After many seasons where we have seen minimal, neutral colorways dominate, there is a shift in the opposite direction. This spring, we have already been seeing an appetite for more color with the rise of powder pink and a rainbow of pastel shades. For fall, color will be back in full force. Perhaps this was most clear on the Saint Laurent runway where Anthony Vaccarello sent models out wearing look after colorful look in shades including violet, tangerine, Kelly green, fuschia, and scarlet (to name a few).

According to the fall 2025 runways, peplums are back. The shape had a strong showing in Milan at brands including Bally, Diesel, and Max Mara, but its influence was solidified in Paris. At Alaïa, in sculptural, futuristic versions. At Dior, in hourglass-inspired silhouettes. At Chloé, in dramatic sheer lace gowns. The shape also has a strong presence on the market right now, including pieces from designers including Liberowe and Magda Butrym.

The accessory of the season? Belts. Specifically, multiple belts stacked together in a single outfit. This was a running theme at Paris Fashion Week, including the collections of Schiaparelli, Christopher Esber, and Issey Miyake. At some shows, we saw one belt style worn in multiples. At others, it was a mix-and-match with belts of varying widths and styles. Of all of the trends to know for fall 2025, this is perhaps the easiest one to execute right now using pieces already housed in your closet.