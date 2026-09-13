I’ll Know You’re a Fashion Person If You’re Wearing One of These Faux Fur Fashion Trends This Autumn

Faux fur is back on the prowl this autumn, and It girls are already wearing it now. Scroll to see how below.

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faux fur fashion trends autumn 2026
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As soon as summer’s warmer days started to become fewer and further in between, prepared for the confusing weather a transitional autumn brings, one thing instantly sprang to mind: faux fur. After a spring spent ogling the fur-trimmed designs of Charlotte Simone and yearning for the uber-luxe appeal of the scarves, stoles and pillbox hats quietly making their way into the wardrobes of the fashion set, joining in on the fun felt less of a choice and more like an inevitability.

So the question became: which faux-fur fashion trends are “in” this autumn?

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(Image credit: @marina_torres)

The last six months have been filled with maximalist fashion trends that are brimming with personality, and historically, faux fur has been associated with opulent decadence. Think of the timeless, sumptuous furs worn by Audrey Hepburn, forever cemented in the annals of silver-screen glamour, or the enveloping coats of Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly—polished, glamorous and decidedly luxurious.

Fast-forward to autumn 2026, and this season’s furs are channelling the rich wears of Italy's most ostentatious Nonnas. They’re regal, playful and brimming with character. Whether it's a plush cardigan styled with a matching black skirt or an opulent velvet duster coat thrown over an otherwise pared-back look, new styles are coming thick and fast, and gaining momentum as we head deeper into autumn.

Below, I rounded up the five most popular trends that will work for both the minimalist and the maximalist, and none feel too removed from what we already know and love. So, if you're looking for a chicer way to stay cosy this season, keep scrolling to see my top picks.

The 5 Biggest Faux Fur Trends of Autumn 2026

1. The Fur-Trimmed Opera Coat

sasha.mei

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Equal parts Penny Lane and antique silk coat, these fluffy-trimmed styles have had our full attention since we spotted *that* Conner Ives coat on Zoë Kravitz and Sienna Miller. While the shorter styles have all of the playful whimsy that Gen Z can’t get enough of (especially Lila Moss or Emily Ratajkowski), the elegant, longline versions offer a gentler fluidity that even minimalists will adore. In every form, these coats make a statement that can't be ignored. Especially when they look at chic as Sasha Mai's [pictured above].

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2. Shearling Ballet Flats

alllisonho

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Style Notes: If you were to take a peek into the footwear rotation of any stylish fashion person in 2026, chances are you’d find a pair of ballet flats in there. But this autumn, it's the internet-dividing faux-fur flat that is set to find themselves on the feet of fashion's coolest. Plush by nature, the style can be traced back to Talia Byre's Spring/Summer 2026 runway show, where UGG Zora ballet flats made their debut. Since then, we’ve seen a whole host of shearling styles take over. Be it "baa baa black sheep" Mary Janes or cosy sheepskin flats, this is one footwear trend about to be everywhere this autumn.

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3. Fur-Trimmed Cardigans

christietyler

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Style Notes: If you’re a regular reader, I’m sure you’re aware that all things Boho have dominated the last couple of years. And, pray tell, what pairs better with autumnal bohemian dressing than a fur-trimmed cardigan? Popularised by London-based brand House of Sunny in the early 2020s, this style has spent the last few years drifitng in and out of the fashion conversation. But in autumn 2026, the style is back, and this time it feels more refined. Less novelty and more of a stylish layering piece, the trim brings the right amount of styled-up spirit to bridge both worlds—and even Zoë Kravitz has been spotted in the style as of late.

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4. Fur-Trimmed Gilets

anais.hale

(Image credit: @anais.hale)

Style Notes: Believe it or not, over the last few months gilets have undergone something of a fashion renaissance, and the once niche outerwear option is decidedly cooler in faux fur. Offering just enough warmth to keep the chill at bay without completely drowning you in layers, they’re the perfect in-between piece for an awkward autumn day. Plus, they look inherently stylish when paired with loose jeans, cowboy boots and a fitted T-shirt, as Anais Hale [pictured above] has mastered.

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5. Hats Galore

Sofiaboman

(Image credit: @sofiaboman )

Style Notes: I’m a believer that accessories can make or break an outfit, and nowhere is that truer than with the rise of faux-fur hats. Evolving from the ski-slope-adjacent headbands favoured by Sarah Jessica Parker and Céline Dion in the late noughties, this year they not only feel playful but also super chic. When reimagined in plush faux fur, bucket hats suddenly become personality pieces. Statement-making, versatile and most importantly practical, whether you’re opting for a tonal trucker or a playful animal print, hats are a low-commitment way to tap into the trend this autumn.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.