As soon as summer’s warmer days started to become fewer and further in between, prepared for the confusing weather a transitional autumn brings, one thing instantly sprang to mind: faux fur. After a spring spent ogling the fur-trimmed designs of Charlotte Simone and yearning for the uber-luxe appeal of the scarves, stoles and pillbox hats quietly making their way into the wardrobes of the fashion set, joining in on the fun felt less of a choice and more like an inevitability.
So the question became: which faux-fur fashion trends are “in” this autumn?
Fast-forward to autumn 2026, and this season’s furs are channelling the rich wears of Italy's most ostentatious Nonnas. They’re regal, playful and brimming with character. Whether it's a plush cardigan styled with a matching black skirt or an opulent velvet duster coat thrown over an otherwise pared-back look, new styles are coming thick and fast, and gaining momentum as we head deeper into autumn.
Below, I rounded up the five most popular trends that will work for both the minimalist and the maximalist, and none feel too removed from what we already know and love. So, if you're looking for a chicer way to stay cosy this season, keep scrolling to see my top picks.
The 5 Biggest Faux Fur Trends of Autumn 2026
1. The Fur-Trimmed Opera Coat
Style Notes: Equal parts Penny Lane and antique silk coat, these fluffy-trimmed styles have had our full attention since we spotted *that* Conner Ives coat on Zoë Kravitz and Sienna Miller. While the shorter styles have all of the playful whimsy that Gen Z can’t get enough of (especially Lila Moss or Emily Ratajkowski), the elegant, longline versions offer a gentler fluidity that even minimalists will adore. In every form, these coats make a statement that can't be ignored. Especially when they look at chic as Sasha Mai's [pictured above].
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Shop the Trend:
Free People
Pyre Embellished Duster
Trust me, Sasha's coat is set to be the style of the season.
Rixo
Micah Embroidered Jacket
If you missed out on Rixo's sell-out Micah the first time, I'm happy to note its back in a full size range.
Never Fully Dressed
Animal Print Relaxed Fit
I need this coatigan in every colour.
Fendi
Black wool coat
How majestic is the wool coat?
2. Shearling Ballet Flats
Style Notes: If you were to take a peek into the footwear rotation of any stylish fashion person in 2026, chances are you’d find a pair of ballet flats in there. But this autumn, it's the internet-dividing faux-fur flat that is set to find themselves on the feet of fashion's coolest. Plush by nature, the style can be traced back to Talia Byre's Spring/Summer 2026 runway show, where UGG Zora ballet flatsmade their debut. Since then, we’ve seen a whole host of shearling styles take over. Be it "baa baa black sheep" Mary Janes or cosy sheepskin flats, this is one footwear trend about to be everywhere this autumn.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Suede and Shearling Ballerinas
Style with a black capri and fitted blazer this autumn.
The White Company
Borg Ballet Slipper
See what I mean about nursery rhyme styles?
GABRIELA HEARST
Emperor Leather-Trimmed Plush Ballet Flats
The shapely heel will make these super comfy when walking.
UGG
Zora Ballet Flat
These shoes are also come in a dusted cocoa colour.
Free People
Blizzard Ballet Slippers
Who needs to bling their bag when you can just bedazzle your shoes instead?
3. Fur-Trimmed Cardigans
Style Notes: If you’re a regular reader, I’m sure you’re aware that all things Boho have dominated the last couple of years. And, pray tell, what pairs better with autumnal bohemian dressing than a fur-trimmed cardigan? Popularised by London-based brand House of Sunny in the early 2020s, this style has spent the last few years drifitng in and out of the fashion conversation. But in autumn 2026, the style is back, and this time it feels more refined. Less novelty and more of a stylish layering piece, the trim brings the right amount of styled-up spirit to bridge both worlds—and even Zoë Kravitz has been spotted in the style as of late.
Shop the Trend:
Self-Portrait
Cropped Faux Fur-Trim Cardigan
Pair with stovepipe jeans this autumn.
I.AM.GIA
Cressida Compact Knit Shaggy Faux Fur Trim Zip Through Cardigan
I.Am.Gia knows how to make pieces for the coolest dressers amongst us.
M&S
Faux Fur Collar Button Front Cardigan
You can remover this collar if it suits.
Self Portrait
Knitted cardigan
A best selling style.
Reformation
Hannah Crew Cardigan
Trust Reformation to make one of the chicest cardigans on the market today.
4. Fur-Trimmed Gilets
Style Notes: Believe it or not, over the last few months gilets have undergone something of a fashion renaissance, and the once niche outerwear option is decidedly cooler in faux fur. Offering just enough warmth to keep the chill at bay without completely drowning you in layers, they’re the perfect in-between piece for an awkward autumn day. Plus, they look inherently stylish when paired with loose jeans,cowboy boots and a fitted T-shirt, as Anais Hale [pictured above] has mastered.
Shop the Trend:
Michael Kors
Faux Fur Gilet
Brown on brown is always a good idea.
Yves Salomon
Feather Gilet
This luxurious style has landed straight onto my wishlist.
Anthropologie
Pilcro Hooded Faux-Fur Vest
Faux fur with a frog clasp, what's not to love?
Barbour
Karin Faux-Fur Gilet
Trust Barbour to make on of the chicest gilets on the market right now.
Maje
Short Faux Fur Jacket
A hood is always a necessity on days when it rains.
5. Hats Galore
Style Notes: I’m a believer that accessories can make or break an outfit, and nowhere is that truer than with the rise of faux-fur hats. Evolving from the ski-slope-adjacent headbands favoured by Sarah Jessica Parker and Céline Dion in the late noughties, this year they not only feel playful but also super chic. When reimagined in plush faux fur, bucket hats suddenly become personality pieces. Statement-making, versatile and most importantly practical, whether you’re opting for a tonal trucker or a playful animal print, hats are a low-commitment way to tap into the trend this autumn.
Shop the Trend:
Barts
Cherrybush Faux Fur Hat
Such a versatile shade.
Arket
Faux Fur Hat
If you missed out on last years viral faux fur pillbox, its back for another year.
M&S
Faux Fur Pillbox Hat
Hats like this are about to sweep the fashion set this autumn.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.