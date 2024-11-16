EmRata Just Wore the Vintage-Looking Coat Trend That Stylish Londoners Want This Winter

Ever in tune with the season's favourite trends, I wasn't at all surprised to spot model and style icon Emily Ratajkowsi out on a walk this week in the specific coat that Londoners have been waiting for weeks to buy. A hero item in Charlotte Simone's forthcoming collection, Ratajkowski was out on a walk this week in a red shearling-trim coat that's set to launch online later this month (sign up here to get first dibs on the 27 Nov launch). With a cult following and buzzy, limited edition drops, Charlotte Simone's coats are one of the hardest styles to get your hands on right now.

In a vivid red shade, Ratajkowski's coat tapped into the winter colour trend that's been ballooning in popularity this season. Dominating shop fronts last year, the red colour trend is officially still going strong for winter '24, and EmRata's letterbox red coat has confirmed that it's set to be just as popular this time around.

As well as tapping into the season's favourite shade, Ratajkowski's coat featured the vintage-inspired shearling-trim design that fashion people have been interested in again this season. With a '70s silhouette and a bohemian quality, this growing coat trend rifts off the wider boho trend that's been on the rise ever since Chemena Kamali's debut collection for Chloé in February of this year. Instilled with a nostalgic charm that few other coat trends can emulate, shearling-trim coats marry retro appeal with 2024's new style mood to create a cult-worthy item that fashion people can't resist.

Inspired to shop the vintage-looking coat trend that has Ratajkowski's seal of approval? Read on to discover our edit of the best shearling trim coats below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SHEARLING TRIM COATS HERE:

Shearling-Lined Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Shearling-Lined Coat

Trust me—this cosy coat won't be in stock for long.

Penny Ii 70’s Greige Mongolian Lambswool Longline Coat
Charlotte Simone
Lambswool Longline Coat

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Foxy Shearling-Trim Leather Coat
SAKS POTTS
Foxy Shearling-Trim Leather Coat

Saks Potts are well-loved for their shearling-trimmed coats.

Simone Faux Shearling-Trimmed Vinyl Coat
KITRI
Simone Faux Shearling-Trimmed Vinyl Coat

This also comes in a black patent finish.

Superdry Faux Fur Lined Longline Afghan Coat, Tobacco Brown
Superdry
Faux Fur Lined Longline Afghan Coat

Style with denim for a '70s inspired silhouette.

Suedette Faux Fur Trim Longline Coat
Per Una
Suedette Faux Fur Trim Longline Coat

This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

Moon Glow Coat
Understated Leather
Moon Glow Coat

This also comes in six other shades.

Leather & Shearling Cuff and Collar Maxi Coat
KarenMillen
Leather & Shearling Cuff and Collar Maxi Coat

This has a '90s feel to it.

Blake Faux Fur-Trimmed Faux Leather Coat
JAKKE
Blake Faux Fur-Trimmed Faux Leather Coat

An unexpected colour that people will comment on.

reallywildclothing,

Really Wild
Shearling Fur Trim Coat

This pretty olive green shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

