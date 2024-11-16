EmRata Just Wore the Vintage-Looking Coat Trend That Stylish Londoners Want This Winter
Ever in tune with the season's favourite trends, I wasn't at all surprised to spot model and style icon Emily Ratajkowsi out on a walk this week in the specific coat that Londoners have been waiting for weeks to buy. A hero item in Charlotte Simone's forthcoming collection, Ratajkowski was out on a walk this week in a red shearling-trim coat that's set to launch online later this month (sign up here to get first dibs on the 27 Nov launch). With a cult following and buzzy, limited edition drops, Charlotte Simone's coats are one of the hardest styles to get your hands on right now.
In a vivid red shade, Ratajkowski's coat tapped into the winter colour trend that's been ballooning in popularity this season. Dominating shop fronts last year, the red colour trend is officially still going strong for winter '24, and EmRata's letterbox red coat has confirmed that it's set to be just as popular this time around.
As well as tapping into the season's favourite shade, Ratajkowski's coat featured the vintage-inspired shearling-trim design that fashion people have been interested in again this season. With a '70s silhouette and a bohemian quality, this growing coat trend rifts off the wider boho trend that's been on the rise ever since Chemena Kamali's debut collection for Chloé in February of this year. Instilled with a nostalgic charm that few other coat trends can emulate, shearling-trim coats marry retro appeal with 2024's new style mood to create a cult-worthy item that fashion people can't resist.
Inspired to shop the vintage-looking coat trend that has Ratajkowski's seal of approval? Read on to discover our edit of the best shearling trim coats below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SHEARLING TRIM COATS HERE:
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.
Saks Potts are well-loved for their shearling-trimmed coats.
This pretty olive green shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
