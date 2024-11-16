EmRata Just Wore the Vintage-Looking Coat Trend That Stylish Londoners Want This Winter

Ever in tune with the season's favourite trends, I wasn't at all surprised to spot model and style icon Emily Ratajkowsi out on a walk this week in the specific coat that Londoners have been waiting for weeks to buy. A hero item in Charlotte Simone's forthcoming collection, Ratajkowski was out on a walk this week in a red shearling-trim coat that's set to launch online later this month (sign up here to get first dibs on the 27 Nov launch). With a cult following and buzzy, limited edition drops, Charlotte Simone's coats are one of the hardest styles to get your hands on right now.

In a vivid red shade, Ratajkowski's coat tapped into the winter colour trend that's been ballooning in popularity this season. Dominating shop fronts last year, the red colour trend is officially still going strong for winter '24, and EmRata's letterbox red coat has confirmed that it's set to be just as popular this time around.

As well as tapping into the season's favourite shade, Ratajkowski's coat featured the vintage-inspired shearling-trim design that fashion people have been interested in again this season. With a '70s silhouette and a bohemian quality, this growing coat trend rifts off the wider boho trend that's been on the rise ever since Chemena Kamali's debut collection for Chloé in February of this year. Instilled with a nostalgic charm that few other coat trends can emulate, shearling-trim coats marry retro appeal with 2024's new style mood to create a cult-worthy item that fashion people can't resist.

Inspired to shop the vintage-looking coat trend that has Ratajkowski's seal of approval? Read on to discover our edit of the best shearling trim coats below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SHEARLING TRIM COATS HERE:

Mango Shearling-Lined Coat £140 SHOP NOW Trust me—this cosy coat won't be in stock for long.

Charlotte Simone Lambswool Longline Coat £395 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

SAKS POTTS Foxy Shearling-Trim Leather Coat £1220 SHOP NOW Saks Potts are well-loved for their shearling-trimmed coats.

KITRI Simone Faux Shearling-Trimmed Vinyl Coat £265 SHOP NOW This also comes in a black patent finish.

Superdry Faux Fur Lined Longline Afghan Coat £145 SHOP NOW Style with denim for a '70s inspired silhouette.

Per Una Suedette Faux Fur Trim Longline Coat £99 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

Understated Leather Moon Glow Coat £448 SHOP NOW This also comes in six other shades.

KarenMillen Leather & Shearling Cuff and Collar Maxi Coat £1199 SHOP NOW This has a '90s feel to it.

JAKKE Blake Faux Fur-Trimmed Faux Leather Coat £290 SHOP NOW An unexpected colour that people will comment on.