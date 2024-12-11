Bored of LBDs? These 5 Chic Dress Trends Are Set to Dominate in 2025

While trousers, leggings and skirts seem like the obvious choice for winter, a great dress should be considered a wardrobe staple for it's versatility alone. Take a look through any trend reports and you'll find dresses dominating the majority of runway looks each season,.but with fashion month now a distant memory, I decided to revisit the summer shows in order to plan for the year ahead. Scouring through the hundreds of styles, prints and colours threw out a load of could-be It dresses, but in order to decipher which of the many trends were truly worth investing in for dress devotees, I decided to consult an expert.



"Every year, dresses prove themselves to be a core part of party-season wardrobes, and this year is no exception," notes Simone Oloman, Co-Founder and CEO of Need It For Tonight. "We’ve consistently seen dresses perform as one of our strongest categories on the NIFT app, especially in the months leading up to the festive period. There’s something about the ease of slipping into a single piece that makes it the ultimate go-to—effortless, stylish, and capable of making a statement all on its own.

For the upcoming season, I’ve seen a real focus on styles that feel bold yet wearable. For example, tailored midi dresses with sleek, asymmetrical cuts are resonating for their understated sophistication. Meanwhile, the romantic trend is still alive and well, with tiered ruffles and flowing silhouettes.

(Image credit: Balmain; LaunchMetrics)

"When it comes to colours and prints, jewel tones like deep emerald and sapphire are dominating for seasonal eveningwear, adding richness to winter wardrobes. At the other end of the spectrum, we’ve seen a lot of shoppers gravitating toward pastels and metallic finishes—gold and silver especially—for that extra sparkle. In terms of prints, artistic florals and abstract patterns are trending, while sequins and embellishments continue to add glamour to statement pieces.

What I love most about dresses is their versatility. They’re not just for party season: invest in the right piece, and it can carry you through everything from work events to casual weekends with a simple change in styling. This adaptability makes them a perennial favourite among our users, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon."



So, with that in mind, we've assembled a roster of dresses not to be ignored. From the luxurious fabric designed to make the wearer look and feel fabulous, to the trending colour you might not have seen coming, keep scrolling for our pick of the dress trends that will cater to every style and aesthetic over the next 12 months.. All you have to do now is choose your accessories.

1. The Satin Touch

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham, Philip Lim, Roberto Cavalli, Tove; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Liquid, metallic silks and satinz poured down the runways from Tove to Victoria Beckham this season, a reminder of just how opulent a simple dress silhouette can be. From cap sleeves to plunging V-necks, expect to see plenty more silk and satin on the fashion set over the next year, usually in elegant shades such pistachio, chocolate brown, and cream. The best part? You don't have to spend four figures to look like you did, there's a fluid dress for every budget.

Shop Silk and Satin Dresses:

& Other Stories Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress Shop Now This has Christmas party written all over it.

MAX MARA Elogio Paneled Crinkled-Satin Midi Dress Shop Now Now that's how to look rich.

Victoria Beckham Gathered Crêpe Satin Gown Shop Now The nipped waist makes this is a figure-enhancing wonder.

Reformation Casette Silk Dress Shop Now You can never go wrong with a Reformation occasion dress.

Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Cowl Back Slip Maxi Dress Shop Now This inky navy is just as appealing as classic black.

Need it For Tonight Samsøe Samsøe Sasumma Dress Shop Now Simple but so, so effective.

2. Blossom and Blush

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham, Tibi, Erdem, Valentino; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: We called it—Glinda pinks have been our on minds since they first emerged in the S/S '25 runway shows (and on the Wicked press tour), and the pretty and playful shades of powder, baby, blush, and blossom pinks are the only shade everyone is talking about right now. Joyous, vibrant, and undeniably uplifting, this dopamine-inducing colour has a fresh feel that can brighten any outfit, but particularly in the form of sweet dresses.

Shop Pink Dresses:

H&M Flounce-Trimmed Dress Shop Now A designer-coded dress for under £40.

Reformation Brisbane Velvet Dress Shop Now So cute with tights and Mary Janes.

Miu Miu Logo Cutout Jersey Midi Dress Shop Now I wouldn't be surprised to spot a celeb in this soon.

SISTER JANE Ballerina Floral-Jacquard Cloqué Midi Dress Shop Now Such a dreamy silhouette.

Free People free-est Ruffle It Up Midi Shop Now This comes in no less than 11 different colours.

Need it For Tonight Rejina Pyo Pauline Dress Shop Now The very definition of a showstopper.

3. Strapless Silhouettes

(Image credit: Tods, Emilia Wickstead, Stella McCartney, Sportmax; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: The resurgence of noughties and '90s trends over the last few years has brought back a few unexpected pieces (we're looking at you, cargo pants, wedges and butterfly clips), but one trend we're happy to welcome back is the bandeau or "tube" dress. Versatility is the key to the success of this minimalist dress that relies on it's sleek silhouette to make the biggest impact. Whether you're packing your suitcase for summer or dressing it up with heels for party season, minimalists will love the bandeaus no-fuss approach to dressing that elongates the body and flatters the décolletage.

Shop Bandeau Dresses:

NILI LOTAN Mozana Strapless Stretch-Knit Midi Dress Shop Now You'll wear this forever without it going out of style.

STAUD Casey Strapless Paillette-Embellished Tulle Midi Dress Shop Now This deserves a dancefloor.

Peppermayo Carmel Maxi Dress Shop Now I love the dropped waist and full skirt.

Vince Strapless Midi Dress Shop Now Vince have mastered pared-back yet refined minimalism.

By Anthropologie The Fleur Strapless Satin Maxi Slip Dress Shop Now This bestseller is still in stock!

4. Slip Into It

(Image credit: Versace, ROTATE, Buci, 3.1 Philip Lim; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Following in the footsteps of the '90's bandeau, the grungy slip dress has undergone an elevated upgrade for 2025, and the negligeé nightgown is the designers dress of choice when it comes to all things slinky and sensual. What other dress would work equally well for weddings , date nights and bedtime after all? And although retro styling would suggest pairing such a pretty dress with oversized knits and heavy boots, the S/S '25 runways played up the pretty factor by styling them with barely-there heels for an unforgettable red-carpet-ready look.

Shop Slip Dresses:

SELF-PORTRAIT X Christopher Kane Lace and Satin Mini Dress Shop Now Brand new from Christopher Kane's guest collection for Self Portrait.

DÔEN Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress Shop Now This is already proving to be very popular.

Free People Mona Co-Ord Shop Now A more laidback approach for casual settings.

Never Fully Dressed Burgundy Velvet Mimi Dress Shop Now The velvet is such an exquisite touch.

Reformation Marina Silk Dress Shop Now A chocolate brown mini? Chic!

5. True Romance

(Image credit: Zimmerman, Bora Aksu, Cecilie Bahnsen, Simone Rocha; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: If the word "romance" conjures up thoughts of whimsical frivolity (and not in a good way), 2025 encourages us to lean into hyper-femininity as a strength, as powerful yet romantic dresses took over the runway. Dynamism needn't mean power suits and shoulder pads, when mesh, ruffles and bows are arresting enough on their own, and yes the soft strength of a pastel palette can be groundbreaking when presented as gauzy layers that show just a hint of skin.

Shop Romantic Dresses:

SISTER JANE Glass Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress Shop Now The perfect babydoll.

CECILIE BAHNSEN Cold-Shoulder Cutout Cloqué-Jacquard Midi Dress Shop Now Finally, florals that don't feel too sickly.

COS Floaty Gathered Midi Dress Shop Now I'm counting down to summer already...

LUG VON SIGA Tiara Guipure Lace-Trimmed Woven Maxi Dress Shop Now You could easily pair this with knee high boots and a fur coat for winter.