Bored of LBDs? These 5 Chic Dress Trends Are Set to Dominate in 2025

dress trends 2025
(Image credit: who what wear/LaunchMetrics)
Features

While trousers, leggings and skirts seem like the obvious choice for winter, a great dress should be considered a wardrobe staple for it's versatility alone. Take a look through any trend reports and you'll find dresses dominating the majority of runway looks each season,.but with fashion month now a distant memory, I decided to revisit the summer shows in order to plan for the year ahead. Scouring through the hundreds of styles, prints and colours threw out a load of could-be It dresses, but in order to decipher which of the many trends were truly worth investing in for dress devotees, I decided to consult an expert.

"Every year, dresses prove themselves to be a core part of party-season wardrobes, and this year is no exception," notes Simone Oloman, Co-Founder and CEO of Need It For Tonight. "We’ve consistently seen dresses perform as one of our strongest categories on the NIFT app, especially in the months leading up to the festive period. There’s something about the ease of slipping into a single piece that makes it the ultimate go-to—effortless, stylish, and capable of making a statement all on its own.

For the upcoming season, I’ve seen a real focus on styles that feel bold yet wearable. For example, tailored midi dresses with sleek, asymmetrical cuts are resonating for their understated sophistication. Meanwhile, the romantic trend is still alive and well, with tiered ruffles and flowing silhouettes.

dress trends 2025

(Image credit: Balmain; LaunchMetrics)

"When it comes to colours and prints, jewel tones like deep emerald and sapphire are dominating for seasonal eveningwear, adding richness to winter wardrobes. At the other end of the spectrum, we’ve seen a lot of shoppers gravitating toward pastels and metallic finishes—gold and silver especially—for that extra sparkle. In terms of prints, artistic florals and abstract patterns are trending, while sequins and embellishments continue to add glamour to statement pieces.

What I love most about dresses is their versatility. They’re not just for party season: invest in the right piece, and it can carry you through everything from work events to casual weekends with a simple change in styling. This adaptability makes them a perennial favourite among our users, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon."

So, with that in mind, we've assembled a roster of dresses not to be ignored. From the luxurious fabric designed to make the wearer look and feel fabulous, to the trending colour you might not have seen coming, keep scrolling for our pick of the dress trends that will cater to every style and aesthetic over the next 12 months.. All you have to do now is choose your accessories.

1. The Satin Touch

dress trends 2025

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham, Philip Lim, Roberto Cavalli, Tove; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Liquid, metallic silks and satinz poured down the runways from Tove to Victoria Beckham this season, a reminder of just how opulent a simple dress silhouette can be. From cap sleeves to plunging V-necks, expect to see plenty more silk and satin on the fashion set over the next year, usually in elegant shades such pistachio, chocolate brown, and cream. The best part? You don't have to spend four figures to look like you did, there's a fluid dress for every budget.

Shop Silk and Satin Dresses:

Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress

This has Christmas party written all over it.

Elogio Paneled Crinkled-Satin Midi Dress
MAX MARA
Elogio Paneled Crinkled-Satin Midi Dress

Now that's how to look rich.

Gathered Crêpe Satin Gown
Victoria Beckham
Gathered Crêpe Satin Gown

The nipped waist makes this is a figure-enhancing wonder.

Casette Silk Dress
Reformation
Casette Silk Dress

You can never go wrong with a Reformation occasion dress.

Long-Sleeve Cowl Back Slip Maxi Dress
Abercrombie
Long-Sleeve Cowl Back Slip Maxi Dress

This inky navy is just as appealing as classic black.

Need it For Tonight, Samsøe Samsøe Sasumma Dress
Need it For Tonight
Samsøe Samsøe Sasumma Dress

Simple but so, so effective.

2. Blossom and Blush

dress trends 2025

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham, Tibi, Erdem, Valentino; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: We called it—Glinda pinks have been our on minds since they first emerged in the S/S '25 runway shows (and on the Wicked press tour), and the pretty and playful shades of powder, baby, blush, and blossom pinks are the only shade everyone is talking about right now. Joyous, vibrant, and undeniably uplifting, this dopamine-inducing colour has a fresh feel that can brighten any outfit, but particularly in the form of sweet dresses.

Shop Pink Dresses:

Flounce-Trimmed Dress
H&M
Flounce-Trimmed Dress

A designer-coded dress for under £40.

Brisbane Velvet Dress
Reformation
Brisbane Velvet Dress

So cute with tights and Mary Janes.

Logo Cutout Jersey Midi Dress
Miu Miu
Logo Cutout Jersey Midi Dress

I wouldn't be surprised to spot a celeb in this soon.

Ballerina Floral-Jacquard Cloqué Midi Dress
SISTER JANE
Ballerina Floral-Jacquard Cloqué Midi Dress

Such a dreamy silhouette.

Ruffle It Up Midi
Free People
free-est Ruffle It Up Midi

This comes in no less than 11 different colours.

Need it For Tonight, Rejina Pyo Pauline Dress
Need it For Tonight
Rejina Pyo Pauline Dress

The very definition of a showstopper.

3. Strapless Silhouettes

dress trends 2025

(Image credit: Tods, Emilia Wickstead, Stella McCartney, Sportmax; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: The resurgence of noughties and '90s trends over the last few years has brought back a few unexpected pieces (we're looking at you, cargo pants, wedges and butterfly clips), but one trend we're happy to welcome back is the bandeau or "tube" dress. Versatility is the key to the success of this minimalist dress that relies on it's sleek silhouette to make the biggest impact. Whether you're packing your suitcase for summer or dressing it up with heels for party season, minimalists will love the bandeaus no-fuss approach to dressing that elongates the body and flatters the décolletage.

Shop Bandeau Dresses:

Mozana Strapless Stretch-Knit Midi Dress
NILI LOTAN
Mozana Strapless Stretch-Knit Midi Dress

You'll wear this forever without it going out of style.

Casey Strapless Paillette-Embellished Tulle Midi Dress
STAUD
Casey Strapless Paillette-Embellished Tulle Midi Dress

This deserves a dancefloor.

Carmel Maxi Dress - Merlot
Peppermayo
Carmel Maxi Dress

I love the dropped waist and full skirt.

Strapless Midi Dress
Vince
Strapless Midi Dress

Vince have mastered pared-back yet refined minimalism.

The Fleur Strapless Satin Maxi Slip Dress
By Anthropologie
The Fleur Strapless Satin Maxi Slip Dress

This bestseller is still in stock!

4. Slip Into It

dress trends 2025

(Image credit: Versace, ROTATE, Buci, 3.1 Philip Lim; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: Following in the footsteps of the '90's bandeau, the grungy slip dress has undergone an elevated upgrade for 2025, and the negligeé nightgown is the designers dress of choice when it comes to all things slinky and sensual. What other dress would work equally well for weddings, date nights and bedtime after all? And although retro styling would suggest pairing such a pretty dress with oversized knits and heavy boots, the S/S '25 runways played up the pretty factor by styling them with barely-there heels for an unforgettable red-carpet-ready look.

Shop Slip Dresses:

X Christopher Kane Lace and Satin Mini Dress
SELF-PORTRAIT
X Christopher Kane Lace and Satin Mini Dress

Brand new from Christopher Kane's guest collection for Self Portrait.

Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
DÔEN
Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress

This is already proving to be very popular.

Mona Co-Ord
Free People
Mona Co-Ord

A more laidback approach for casual settings.

Never Fully Dressed, Burgundy Velvet Mimi Dress
Never Fully Dressed
Burgundy Velvet Mimi Dress

The velvet is such an exquisite touch.

Marina Silk Dress
Reformation
Marina Silk Dress

A chocolate brown mini? Chic!

5. True Romance

dress trends 2025

(Image credit: Zimmerman, Bora Aksu, Cecilie Bahnsen, Simone Rocha; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: If the word "romance" conjures up thoughts of whimsical frivolity (and not in a good way), 2025 encourages us to lean into hyper-femininity as a strength, as powerful yet romantic dresses took over the runway. Dynamism needn't mean power suits and shoulder pads, when mesh, ruffles and bows are arresting enough on their own, and yes the soft strength of a pastel palette can be groundbreaking when presented as gauzy layers that show just a hint of skin.

Shop Romantic Dresses:

Glass Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress
SISTER JANE
Glass Sequin-Embellished Mini Dress

The perfect babydoll.

Cold-Shoulder Cutout Cloqué-Jacquard Midi Dress
CECILIE BAHNSEN
Cold-Shoulder Cutout Cloqué-Jacquard Midi Dress

Finally, florals that don't feel too sickly.

Floaty Gathered Midi Dress
COS
Floaty Gathered Midi Dress

I'm counting down to summer already...

Tiara Guipure Lace-Trimmed Woven Maxi Dress
LUG VON SIGA
Tiara Guipure Lace-Trimmed Woven Maxi Dress

You could easily pair this with knee high boots and a fur coat for winter.

Needle and Thread, Elia Off-Shoulder Gown
Needle and Thread
Elia Off-Shoulder Gown

Top of our wedding guest wish list.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

