Bored of LBDs? These 5 Chic Dress Trends Are Set to Dominate in 2025
While trousers, leggings and skirts seem like the obvious choice for winter, a great dress should be considered a wardrobe staple for it's versatility alone. Take a look through any trend reports and you'll find dresses dominating the majority of runway looks each season,.but with fashion month now a distant memory, I decided to revisit the summer shows in order to plan for the year ahead. Scouring through the hundreds of styles, prints and colours threw out a load of could-be It dresses, but in order to decipher which of the many trends were truly worth investing in for dress devotees, I decided to consult an expert.
"Every year, dresses prove themselves to be a core part of party-season wardrobes, and this year is no exception," notes Simone Oloman, Co-Founder and CEO of Need It For Tonight. "We’ve consistently seen dresses perform as one of our strongest categories on the NIFT app, especially in the months leading up to the festive period. There’s something about the ease of slipping into a single piece that makes it the ultimate go-to—effortless, stylish, and capable of making a statement all on its own.
For the upcoming season, I’ve seen a real focus on styles that feel bold yet wearable. For example, tailored midi dresses with sleek, asymmetrical cuts are resonating for their understated sophistication. Meanwhile, the romantic trend is still alive and well, with tiered ruffles and flowing silhouettes.
"When it comes to colours and prints, jewel tones like deep emerald and sapphire are dominating for seasonal eveningwear, adding richness to winter wardrobes. At the other end of the spectrum, we’ve seen a lot of shoppers gravitating toward pastels and metallic finishes—gold and silver especially—for that extra sparkle. In terms of prints, artistic florals and abstract patterns are trending, while sequins and embellishments continue to add glamour to statement pieces.
What I love most about dresses is their versatility. They’re not just for party season: invest in the right piece, and it can carry you through everything from work events to casual weekends with a simple change in styling. This adaptability makes them a perennial favourite among our users, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon."
So, with that in mind, we've assembled a roster of dresses not to be ignored. From the luxurious fabric designed to make the wearer look and feel fabulous, to the trending colour you might not have seen coming, keep scrolling for our pick of the dress trends that will cater to every style and aesthetic over the next 12 months.. All you have to do now is choose your accessories.
1. The Satin Touch
Style Notes: Liquid, metallic silks and satinz poured down the runways from Tove to Victoria Beckham this season, a reminder of just how opulent a simple dress silhouette can be. From cap sleeves to plunging V-necks, expect to see plenty more silk and satin on the fashion set over the next year, usually in elegant shades such pistachio, chocolate brown, and cream. The best part? You don't have to spend four figures to look like you did, there's a fluid dress for every budget.
Shop Silk and Satin Dresses:
The nipped waist makes this is a figure-enhancing wonder.
This inky navy is just as appealing as classic black.
2. Blossom and Blush
Style Notes: We called it—Glinda pinks have been our on minds since they first emerged in the S/S '25 runway shows (and on the Wicked press tour), and the pretty and playful shades of powder, baby, blush, and blossom pinks are the only shade everyone is talking about right now. Joyous, vibrant, and undeniably uplifting, this dopamine-inducing colour has a fresh feel that can brighten any outfit, but particularly in the form of sweet dresses.
Shop Pink Dresses:
3. Strapless Silhouettes
Style Notes: The resurgence of noughties and '90s trends over the last few years has brought back a few unexpected pieces (we're looking at you, cargo pants, wedges and butterfly clips), but one trend we're happy to welcome back is the bandeau or "tube" dress. Versatility is the key to the success of this minimalist dress that relies on it's sleek silhouette to make the biggest impact. Whether you're packing your suitcase for summer or dressing it up with heels for party season, minimalists will love the bandeaus no-fuss approach to dressing that elongates the body and flatters the décolletage.
Shop Bandeau Dresses:
You'll wear this forever without it going out of style.
4. Slip Into It
Style Notes: Following in the footsteps of the '90's bandeau, the grungy slip dress has undergone an elevated upgrade for 2025, and the negligeé nightgown is the designers dress of choice when it comes to all things slinky and sensual. What other dress would work equally well for weddings, date nights and bedtime after all? And although retro styling would suggest pairing such a pretty dress with oversized knits and heavy boots, the S/S '25 runways played up the pretty factor by styling them with barely-there heels for an unforgettable red-carpet-ready look.
Shop Slip Dresses:
Brand new from Christopher Kane's guest collection for Self Portrait.
5. True Romance
Style Notes: If the word "romance" conjures up thoughts of whimsical frivolity (and not in a good way), 2025 encourages us to lean into hyper-femininity as a strength, as powerful yet romantic dresses took over the runway. Dynamism needn't mean power suits and shoulder pads, when mesh, ruffles and bows are arresting enough on their own, and yes the soft strength of a pastel palette can be groundbreaking when presented as gauzy layers that show just a hint of skin.
Shop Romantic Dresses:
Finally, florals that don't feel too sickly.
You could easily pair this with knee high boots and a fur coat for winter.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
