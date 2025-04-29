Put Down the Choker—This Is the Necklace Trend Everyone, Everywhere, Is Wearing

You better be ready.

A collage of women wearing long pendant necklaces.
(Image credit: @ilanatorbiner; @oliviasshoppingdiary; @nlmarilyn)
There's no denying the impact that jewelry can have. While I tend to favor minimalistic pieces to tie a look together subtly, I'm equally aware of how a bold accessory can command just as much, if not more, attention. When it comes to statement pieces worth noting this season, one trend stands out above the rest: pendant necklaces.

But not just any pendants—this moment belongs to the long, dramatic styles. Think 30-inch chains with pendants that rest just above the navel, exuding a distinctly modern, bohemian sophistication.

The long pendant necklace, once a hallmark of '90s fashion, has made a striking comeback, reimagined as a symbol of boho-chic elegance. The fall/winter 2025 collections from designers such as Chloé, Valentino, Zimmermann, and Ralph Lauren all leaned into this revival and showcased statement-length necklaces adorned with oversize charms, intricate detailing, and artful layers that channel an elevated sense of wanderlust.

Beyond the runway, one standout piece driving this trend forward is Juju Vera's Petra Shell Necklace. Designed by Julia "Juju" Ferentinos, this necklace has captivated both street style stars and social media tastemakers. It is consistently selling out and has become a go-to accessory among fashion's inner circle. Established brands like Julietta, Chan Luu, and Jennifer Behr have also adopted the trend, releasing renditions that feature natural gemstones, pearls, and tassels. Keep scrolling to explore how pendant necklaces were styled in the recent runway collections and shop a curated selection to help you stay ahead of the trend curve.

On the Runway

A model on the Valentino runway wearing a long pendant necklace.

(Image credit: Valentino//ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: In Valentino's F/W 25 collection, Alessandro Michele introduced a captivating array of pendant necklaces that seamlessly blended opulence with eccentricity, reflecting his maximalist aesthetic.

A model wears a long pendant necklace on the Chloe f/w 2025 runway.

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Leading the long-pendant-necklace trend is none other than the bohemian fashion–focused brand Chloé. Throughout its F/W 25 collection, pendant necklaces were the finishing touches to silk slips, lace maxi dresses, and ruffled blouses paired with jeans.

A model on the Louis Vuitton runway wearing a long pendant necklace.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton//ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: In Louis Vuitton's F/W 25 collection, subtle references to the 1980s were apparent, making it clear why pendant necklaces were showcased. Whether layered over a dress or blazer, these designs featured clochette key holders and mini clocks.

A model on the Ralph Lauren runway wearing a long pendant necklace.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren/ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: The pendant necklaces at Ralph Lauren's latest show were the perfect finishing touches to the juxtaposed looks, tying together rugged Americana with refined elegance in a way that felt both intentional and effortlessly chic.

A model on the Johanna Ortiz runway wearing a long pendant necklace.

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Johanna Ortiz is a designer who consistently embraces the bohemian spirit in her collections. In her recent lineup, she showcased vibrant patterns and textures. However, that did not prevent her from incorporating bold jewelry, such as long, chunky pendant necklaces. This demonstrates that these designs don't have to be the only pieces that make a statement.

Shop the Best Long Pendant Necklaces

Cord Statement Sculptural Pendant Necklace
Banana Republic
Cord Statement Sculptural Pendant Necklace

I'm still shocked by this find. The necklace looks so expensive, and it's only $25—how?

Stone Cord Necklace
MASSIMO DUTTI
Stone Cord Necklace

The necklace looks so expensive. I saw it in person.

Pillar Shell Necklace
Julietta
Pillar Shell Necklace

This necklace combines two trendy jewelry elements: seashells and tassels.

Exclusive Shell Necklace
Jasmin Sparrow
Exclusive Shell Necklace

So rich looking.

The Vanitas Cord and Recycled Gold-Plated Necklace
ALIGHIERI
The Vanitas Cord and Recycled Gold-Plated Necklace

This pendant perfectly portray's Alighieri's attention to detail and craftsmanship.

Necklace With Fossil Piece Pendant
MASSIMO DUTTI
Necklace With Fossil Piece Pendant

The shape of this pendant is so unique.

Gold-Tone and Leather Cord Necklace
TOM FORD
Gold-Tone and Leather Cord Necklace

This will spice up an LBD but also a white tee and jeans.

jared Jewelers, Puffy Teardrop Necklace 14k Yellow Gold 18"
Jared Jewelers
Puffy Teardrop Necklace

In case you didn't know, Jared Jewelers doesn't just make fine jewelry. Its fashion pieces are just as elegant—you don't want to miss them.

Tasseled Gold-Plated Necklace
JENNIFER BEHR
Tasseled Gold-Plated Necklace

This resembles the vintage tassel necklaces I've been eyeing on eBay and Etsy but costs half as much.

Maison Irem Anemone Necklace
Maison Irem
Anemone Necklace

The pearl is such an unexpected but cute detail.

Gold-Tone, Faux Pearl, Crystal and Resin Necklace
CHLOÉ
Gold-Tone, Faux Pearl, Crystal and Resin Necklace

Chloé's necklace was the perfect finishing touch to a variety of looks on the brand's S/S 25 runway, highlighting its versatility.

Zimmermann, Bellis Pendant
Zimmermann
Bellis Pendant

Even a minimalist dresser like me would wear this piece.

Sage — Jesse Blake
Jesse Blake
Sage Necklace

Jesse Blake is the up-and-coming jewelry brand to know. Influencers like Ilana Torbiner are already wearing pieces from the designer.

Black Pearl Shell Pendant
Vertigo
Black Pearl Shell Pendant

If you can't tell by now, shell pendant necklaces are most certainly "in."

Les Mères the Eternity Baroque Pearl Necklace
Les Mères
The Eternity Baroque Pearl Necklace

Pair it with a white button-down shirt that's unbuttoned halfway and baggy jeans.

Exclusive Sienna Agate Necklace
Chan Luu
Exclusive Sienna Agate Necklace

Vietnamese-born designer Chan Luu frequently features genuine gemstones in her collections.

Art Heart on a String Necklace
JENNY BIRD
Art Heart on a String Necklace

I always come back to Jenny Bird for its jewelry that balances modern and timeless designs.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a "good" or "bad" style; it's just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

