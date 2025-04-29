Put Down the Choker—This Is the Necklace Trend Everyone, Everywhere, Is Wearing
You better be ready.
There's no denying the impact that jewelry can have. While I tend to favor minimalistic pieces to tie a look together subtly, I'm equally aware of how a bold accessory can command just as much, if not more, attention. When it comes to statement pieces worth noting this season, one trend stands out above the rest: pendant necklaces.
But not just any pendants—this moment belongs to the long, dramatic styles. Think 30-inch chains with pendants that rest just above the navel, exuding a distinctly modern, bohemian sophistication.
The long pendant necklace, once a hallmark of '90s fashion, has made a striking comeback, reimagined as a symbol of boho-chic elegance. The fall/winter 2025 collections from designers such as Chloé, Valentino, Zimmermann, and Ralph Lauren all leaned into this revival and showcased statement-length necklaces adorned with oversize charms, intricate detailing, and artful layers that channel an elevated sense of wanderlust.
Beyond the runway, one standout piece driving this trend forward is Juju Vera's Petra Shell Necklace. Designed by Julia "Juju" Ferentinos, this necklace has captivated both street style stars and social media tastemakers. It is consistently selling out and has become a go-to accessory among fashion's inner circle. Established brands like Julietta, Chan Luu, and Jennifer Behr have also adopted the trend, releasing renditions that feature natural gemstones, pearls, and tassels. Keep scrolling to explore how pendant necklaces were styled in the recent runway collections and shop a curated selection to help you stay ahead of the trend curve.
On the Runway
Style Notes: In Valentino's F/W 25 collection, Alessandro Michele introduced a captivating array of pendant necklaces that seamlessly blended opulence with eccentricity, reflecting his maximalist aesthetic.
Style Notes: Leading the long-pendant-necklace trend is none other than the bohemian fashion–focused brand Chloé. Throughout its F/W 25 collection, pendant necklaces were the finishing touches to silk slips, lace maxi dresses, and ruffled blouses paired with jeans.
Style Notes: In Louis Vuitton's F/W 25 collection, subtle references to the 1980s were apparent, making it clear why pendant necklaces were showcased. Whether layered over a dress or blazer, these designs featured clochette key holders and mini clocks.
Style Notes: The pendant necklaces at Ralph Lauren's latest show were the perfect finishing touches to the juxtaposed looks, tying together rugged Americana with refined elegance in a way that felt both intentional and effortlessly chic.
Style Notes: Johanna Ortiz is a designer who consistently embraces the bohemian spirit in her collections. In her recent lineup, she showcased vibrant patterns and textures. However, that did not prevent her from incorporating bold jewelry, such as long, chunky pendant necklaces. This demonstrates that these designs don't have to be the only pieces that make a statement.
Shop the Best Long Pendant Necklaces
I'm still shocked by this find. The necklace looks so expensive, and it's only $25—how?
This necklace combines two trendy jewelry elements: seashells and tassels.
This pendant perfectly portray's Alighieri's attention to detail and craftsmanship.
This will spice up an LBD but also a white tee and jeans.
In case you didn't know, Jared Jewelers doesn't just make fine jewelry. Its fashion pieces are just as elegant—you don't want to miss them.
This resembles the vintage tassel necklaces I've been eyeing on eBay and Etsy but costs half as much.
Chloé's necklace was the perfect finishing touch to a variety of looks on the brand's S/S 25 runway, highlighting its versatility.
Jesse Blake is the up-and-coming jewelry brand to know. Influencers like Ilana Torbiner are already wearing pieces from the designer.
If you can't tell by now, shell pendant necklaces are most certainly "in."
Pair it with a white button-down shirt that's unbuttoned halfway and baggy jeans.
Vietnamese-born designer Chan Luu frequently features genuine gemstones in her collections.
I always come back to Jenny Bird for its jewelry that balances modern and timeless designs.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
