Put Down the Choker—This Is the Necklace Trend Everyone, Everywhere, Is Wearing

There's no denying the impact that jewelry can have. While I tend to favor minimalistic pieces to tie a look together subtly, I'm equally aware of how a bold accessory can command just as much, if not more, attention. When it comes to statement pieces worth noting this season, one trend stands out above the rest: pendant necklaces.

But not just any pendants—this moment belongs to the long, dramatic styles. Think 30-inch chains with pendants that rest just above the navel, exuding a distinctly modern, bohemian sophistication.

The long pendant necklace, once a hallmark of '90s fashion, has made a striking comeback, reimagined as a symbol of boho-chic elegance. The fall/winter 2025 collections from designers such as Chloé, Valentino, Zimmermann, and Ralph Lauren all leaned into this revival and showcased statement-length necklaces adorned with oversize charms, intricate detailing, and artful layers that channel an elevated sense of wanderlust.

Beyond the runway, one standout piece driving this trend forward is Juju Vera's Petra Shell Necklace. Designed by Julia "Juju" Ferentinos, this necklace has captivated both street style stars and social media tastemakers. It is consistently selling out and has become a go-to accessory among fashion's inner circle. Established brands like Julietta, Chan Luu, and Jennifer Behr have also adopted the trend, releasing renditions that feature natural gemstones, pearls, and tassels. Keep scrolling to explore how pendant necklaces were styled in the recent runway collections and shop a curated selection to help you stay ahead of the trend curve.

On the Runway

(Image credit: Valentino//ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: In Valentino's F/W 25 collection, Alessandro Michele introduced a captivating array of pendant necklaces that seamlessly blended opulence with eccentricity, reflecting his maximalist aesthetic.

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Leading the long-pendant-necklace trend is none other than the bohemian fashion–focused brand Chloé. Throughout its F/W 25 collection, pendant necklaces were the finishing touches to silk slips, lace maxi dresses, and ruffled blouses paired with jeans.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton//ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: In Louis Vuitton's F/W 25 collection, subtle references to the 1980s were apparent, making it clear why pendant necklaces were showcased. Whether layered over a dress or blazer, these designs featured clochette key holders and mini clocks.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren/ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: The pendant necklaces at Ralph Lauren's latest show were the perfect finishing touches to the juxtaposed looks, tying together rugged Americana with refined elegance in a way that felt both intentional and effortlessly chic.

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Johanna Ortiz is a designer who consistently embraces the bohemian spirit in her collections. In her recent lineup, she showcased vibrant patterns and textures. However, that did not prevent her from incorporating bold jewelry, such as long, chunky pendant necklaces. This demonstrates that these designs don't have to be the only pieces that make a statement.

Shop the Best Long Pendant Necklaces

Banana Republic Cord Statement Sculptural Pendant Necklace $25 SHOP NOW I'm still shocked by this find. The necklace looks so expensive, and it's only $25—how?

MASSIMO DUTTI Stone Cord Necklace $80 SHOP NOW The necklace looks so expensive. I saw it in person.

Julietta Pillar Shell Necklace $275 SHOP NOW This necklace combines two trendy jewelry elements: seashells and tassels.

Jasmin Sparrow Exclusive Shell Necklace $250 SHOP NOW So rich looking.

ALIGHIERI The Vanitas Cord and Recycled Gold-Plated Necklace $595 SHOP NOW This pendant perfectly portray's Alighieri's attention to detail and craftsmanship.

MASSIMO DUTTI Necklace With Fossil Piece Pendant $100 SHOP NOW The shape of this pendant is so unique.

TOM FORD Gold-Tone and Leather Cord Necklace $790 SHOP NOW This will spice up an LBD but also a white tee and jeans.

Jared Jewelers Puffy Teardrop Necklace $300 SHOP NOW In case you didn't know, Jared Jewelers doesn't just make fine jewelry. Its fashion pieces are just as elegant—you don't want to miss them.

JENNIFER BEHR Tasseled Gold-Plated Necklace $425 SHOP NOW This resembles the vintage tassel necklaces I've been eyeing on eBay and Etsy but costs half as much.

Maison Irem Anemone Necklace $130 SHOP NOW The pearl is such an unexpected but cute detail.

CHLOÉ Gold-Tone, Faux Pearl, Crystal and Resin Necklace $980 SHOP NOW Chloé's necklace was the perfect finishing touch to a variety of looks on the brand's S/S 25 runway, highlighting its versatility.

Zimmermann Bellis Pendant $395 SHOP NOW Even a minimalist dresser like me would wear this piece.

Jesse Blake Sage Necklace $116 SHOP NOW Jesse Blake is the up-and-coming jewelry brand to know. Influencers like Ilana Torbiner are already wearing pieces from the designer.

Vertigo Black Pearl Shell Pendant $400 SHOP NOW If you can't tell by now, shell pendant necklaces are most certainly "in."

Les Mères The Eternity Baroque Pearl Necklace $406 SHOP NOW Pair it with a white button-down shirt that's unbuttoned halfway and baggy jeans.

Chan Luu Exclusive Sienna Agate Necklace $175 SHOP NOW Vietnamese-born designer Chan Luu frequently features genuine gemstones in her collections.

JENNY BIRD Art Heart on a String Necklace $110 SHOP NOW I always come back to Jenny Bird for its jewelry that balances modern and timeless designs.