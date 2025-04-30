My Goal Is to Look Grown-up and Polished This Summer—This Affordable Skirt Will Be My Next Purchase
With temperatures finally rising here in the UK, now is the perfect time to invest in a chic new skirt—I've found the ultimate option on the high street.
It's no secret to anyone who knows me that I love a good skirt. Mini, midi, or maxi, they're reliable wardrobe staples that are versatile and always look effortlessly polished. And with temperatures finally rising here in the UK, now is the perfect time to invest in a new skirt style for the upcoming summer season and I've found the ultimate style on the high street.
Enter the Lowen Midi Skirt (£60) from Free People. I spotted this style on my fellow Who What Wear editor, Annie Wheatland-Clinch, as well as a slew of Instagram fashion people, and knew I had to try it for myself.
Who What Wear Uk's assistant social media editor, Annie Wheatland-Clinch wears Free People's Lowen midi skirt in 'Ivory'.
Available in sizes XS-XL (the equivalent of a UK 0 -18, although I'd note that many reviews say it runs large) and 15 (yes, 15) different colours, this skirt ticks more boxes than I had previously considered. With its chic a-line silhouette and subtle pleating, it's the kind of skirt that will elevate even the most basic of top-and-shoe combos.
@taffymsipa wears Free People's Lowen midi skirt in 'Cardamom Seed',
The fabric composition is also not to be missed. Made from 100% cotton, the Lowen skirt is lightweight, breathable and ideal for the hot weather we'll (hopefully) continue continue to experience over the next few months. As a natural fibre, this skirt is not only biodegradable but durable so that it lasts in your wardrobe for a significantly longer time than synthetic fabrics.
And the price? At £60 I admit, you could find more affordable options on the high street but, for an item that you'll wear from spring and well into early autumn for many years to come, as well as more premium fabrications, I personally think it's worth it. For the upcoming season, I'd personally style it with a crisp Oxford shirt and loafers for the office and then swap these out for a satin cami and strappy kitten-heel sandals for evening drinks.
Keep scrolling to shop Free People's Lowen midi skirt and then take a browse at other a-line midi skirts that I love for summer and beyond.
Shop Free People's Lowen Midi Skirt:
This is the shade that Taffy is wearing!
I can never say no to white skirt.
Shop More A-Line Midi Skirts I Love:
Wear with tanks, t-shirts, lightweight cardigans—everything.
This gingham iteration has such a retro vibe to it.
This will pair so well with button-ups when you don't want to wear trousers.
-
Sorry, White Button-Downs—This Simple Upgrade Is Going to Replace You
See how we styled them.
-
The Romantic Skirt Trend Our Editors Can't Stop Buying
Meet your new spring love interest.
-
The Pretty Dress Trend That Won't Stop Selling Out
See how stunning it is for yourself.
-
Stop the Search—These Are the Only Pants You Need to Buy This Season
We know good pants when we see them.
-
The Anti-Trend Jeans Everyone With Good Taste Is Exclusively Shopping For
See how they look IRL.
-
The Basic That Makes Every Outfit More Interesting
You're going to want to see our top picks.
-
Linen! Butter Yellow! Boho! 36 On-Trend Spring Items Under-$300
Chic *and* affordable.
-
Katie Holmes and French Women Know That This Is the Classiest Skirt Trend to Wear With Flats
Yeah, you should probably own one.