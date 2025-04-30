My Goal Is to Look Grown-up and Polished This Summer—This Affordable Skirt Will Be My Next Purchase

It's no secret to anyone who knows me that I love a good skirt. Mini, midi, or maxi, they're reliable wardrobe staples that are versatile and always look effortlessly polished. And with temperatures finally rising here in the UK, now is the perfect time to invest in a new skirt style for the upcoming summer season and I've found the ultimate style on the high street.

Enter the Lowen Midi Skirt (£60) from Free People. I spotted this style on my fellow Who What Wear editor, Annie Wheatland-Clinch, as well as a slew of Instagram fashion people, and knew I had to try it for myself.

(Image credit: @ anniewclinch for Who What Wear UK)

Who What Wear Uk's assistant social media editor, Annie Wheatland-Clinch wears Free People's Lowen midi skirt in 'Ivory'.

Available in sizes XS-XL (the equivalent of a UK 0 -18, although I'd note that many reviews say it runs large) and 15 (yes, 15) different colours, this skirt ticks more boxes than I had previously considered. With its chic a-line silhouette and subtle pleating, it's the kind of skirt that will elevate even the most basic of top-and-shoe combos.

@taffymsipa wears Free People's Lowen midi skirt in 'Cardamom Seed',

The fabric composition is also not to be missed. Made from 100% cotton, the Lowen skirt is lightweight, breathable and ideal for the hot weather we'll (hopefully) continue continue to experience over the next few months. As a natural fibre, this skirt is not only biodegradable but durable so that it lasts in your wardrobe for a significantly longer time than synthetic fabrics.

And the price? At £60 I admit, you could find more affordable options on the high street but, for an item that you'll wear from spring and well into early autumn for many years to come, as well as more premium fabrications, I personally think it's worth it. For the upcoming season, I'd personally style it with a crisp Oxford shirt and loafers for the office and then swap these out for a satin cami and strappy kitten-heel sandals for evening drinks.

Keep scrolling to shop Free People's Lowen midi skirt and then take a browse at other a-line midi skirts that I love for summer and beyond.

Shop Free People's Lowen Midi Skirt:

Free People Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW This is the shade that Taffy is wearing!

Free People Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW I can never say no to white skirt.

Free People Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW Such a pretty shade.

Free People Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW I'd style mine exactly like this come early autumn.

Free People Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW So sleek.

Shop More A-Line Midi Skirts I Love:

& Other Stories A-Line Midi Skirt £97 SHOP NOW This skirt is peak quiet luxury.

Reformation Lucy Skirt Es £198 SHOP NOW These could easily be mistaken as designer.

Patou Gathered Cotton Gabardine Midi Skirt £590 SHOP NOW Comfortable and elegant in equal measure.

Anthropologie Maeve Pull-On Circle Skirt £118 SHOP NOW This muted cherry hue immediately caught my eye.

Massimo Dutti Poplin Midi Skirt With Cotton £90 SHOP NOW Wear with tanks, t-shirts, lightweight cardigans—everything.

COS Elasticated Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW COS always nails the brief.

Róhe Ladder Embroidered Poplin Skirt | Optic White €390 SHOP NOW So unbelievably chic.

Faithfull Solinas Gingham Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt £230 SHOP NOW This gingham iteration has such a retro vibe to it.

GABRIELA HEARST Chiara Cotton-Twill Midi Skirt £1890 SHOP NOW This will pair so well with button-ups when you don't want to wear trousers.