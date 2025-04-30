My Goal Is to Look Grown-up and Polished This Summer—This Affordable Skirt Will Be My Next Purchase

With temperatures finally rising here in the UK, now is the perfect time to invest in a chic new skirt—I've found the ultimate option on the high street.

@taffymsipa, @anniewclinch wear Free People&#039;s Lowen Midi Skirt
(Image credit: @taffymsipa, @anniewclinch, Free People)
Brittany Davy's avatar
By
published
in News

It's no secret to anyone who knows me that I love a good skirt. Mini, midi, or maxi, they're reliable wardrobe staples that are versatile and always look effortlessly polished. And with temperatures finally rising here in the UK, now is the perfect time to invest in a new skirt style for the upcoming summer season and I've found the ultimate style on the high street.

Enter the Lowen Midi Skirt (£60) from Free People. I spotted this style on my fellow Who What Wear editor, Annie Wheatland-Clinch, as well as a slew of Instagram fashion people, and knew I had to try it for myself.

@anniewclinch wears Free People's Lowen midi skirt in 'Ivory'

(Image credit: @anniewclinch for Who What Wear UK)

Who What Wear Uk's assistant social media editor, Annie Wheatland-Clinch wears Free People's Lowen midi skirt in 'Ivory'.

Available in sizes XS-XL (the equivalent of a UK 0 -18, although I'd note that many reviews say it runs large) and 15 (yes, 15) different colours, this skirt ticks more boxes than I had previously considered. With its chic a-line silhouette and subtle pleating, it's the kind of skirt that will elevate even the most basic of top-and-shoe combos.

@taffymsipa wears Free People's Lowen Midi Skirt in 'Cardamom Seed'

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

@taffymsipa wears Free People's Lowen midi skirt in 'Cardamom Seed',

The fabric composition is also not to be missed. Made from 100% cotton, the Lowen skirt is lightweight, breathable and ideal for the hot weather we'll (hopefully) continue continue to experience over the next few months. As a natural fibre, this skirt is not only biodegradable but durable so that it lasts in your wardrobe for a significantly longer time than synthetic fabrics.

And the price? At £60 I admit, you could find more affordable options on the high street but, for an item that you'll wear from spring and well into early autumn for many years to come, as well as more premium fabrications, I personally think it's worth it. For the upcoming season, I'd personally style it with a crisp Oxford shirt and loafers for the office and then swap these out for a satin cami and strappy kitten-heel sandals for evening drinks.

Keep scrolling to shop Free People's Lowen midi skirt and then take a browse at other a-line midi skirts that I love for summer and beyond.

Shop Free People's Lowen Midi Skirt:

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

This is the shade that Taffy is wearing!

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

I can never say no to white skirt.

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

Such a pretty shade.

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

I'd style mine exactly like this come early autumn.

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

So sleek.

Shop More A-Line Midi Skirts I Love:

A-Line Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Midi Skirt

This skirt is peak quiet luxury.

Lucy Skirt Es
Reformation
Lucy Skirt Es

These could easily be mistaken as designer.

Gathered Cotton Gabardine Midi Skirt
Patou
Gathered Cotton Gabardine Midi Skirt

Comfortable and elegant in equal measure.

Maeve Pull-On Circle Skirt
Anthropologie
Maeve Pull-On Circle Skirt

This muted cherry hue immediately caught my eye.

Poplin Midi Skirt With Cotton
Massimo Dutti
Poplin Midi Skirt With Cotton

Wear with tanks, t-shirts, lightweight cardigans—everything.

Elasticated Midi Skirt
COS
Elasticated Midi Skirt

COS always nails the brief.

Ladder Embroidered Poplin Skirt | Optic White
Róhe
Ladder Embroidered Poplin Skirt | Optic White

So unbelievably chic.

Solinas Gingham Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt
Faithfull
Solinas Gingham Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt

This gingham iteration has such a retro vibe to it.

Chiara Cotton-Twill Midi Skirt
GABRIELA HEARST
Chiara Cotton-Twill Midi Skirt

This will pair so well with button-ups when you don't want to wear trousers.

Fringed A-Line Skirt
H&M
Fringed A-Line Skirt

Fulfilling all my boho dreams this summer.

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸