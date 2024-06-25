Sienna Miller Just Wore the Boho Dress-and-Shoe Formula Everyone Will Copy in Autumn
When it comes to fashion, Sienna Miller is typically as season or two ahead of the rest of us. Somehow seeing seeing into the future, the style icon seems to predict the next season's biggest trends well before the remainder of us have wrapped our heads around the latest.
Attending the L.A. premiere of her latest film Horizon: An American Saga, Miller stepped out in an elegant ensemble that looks like it's fresh off an autumn designer mood board. Wearing a flowy white dress with lace embroidery, ruffle detailing and slim spaghetti straps from Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 collection, the actor picked up on the key summer trend that is destined to seep into the latter half of the year, too.
Whilst we always see white midis and minidresses dominate throughout the warmer months, this autumn we anticipate that the hemlines will drop as the pretty white dress takes on a long-line form. Treating us to the ultimate autumn-ready paring early, Miller wore her breezy dress with a pair of black knee-high boots, crafting a cool-weather look that remains loyal to her iconic boho-chic style.
Having created a striking outfit base, Miller adopted a pared-back approach to accessorising, selecting simple, statement items that elevated her look in an effortless way. Wearing an elegant gold chocker necklace and a pretty charm bracelet, Miller's jewellery was elegant and added polish to the overall edgy look.
Eager as ever to achieve a Sienna-worthy look, read on to discover Miller's white-dress-and-black-knee-boot outfit here, as well as shop our edit of the best white dresses and black knee-high boots below.
SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LOOK:
This is the easiest way to elevate an outfit.
Layer on with gold bangles or style on its own.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE DRESSES AND KNEE BOOTS HERE:
This elegant linen dress is a summer time favourite amongst fashion people.
Style on its own or throw over a navy jumper if the weather starts to dip.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
This Simple Yet Elegant Dress Trend Is Dominating From New York to Paris
Sofia Richie Grainge approves.
By Ana Escalante
-
The Classic Hero Piece That Fashion People Reach for All Summer Long
Something for every personal style.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These 24 Sale Picks From J.Crew and Banana Republic Scream Cool Girl
Sigh. I want every last piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm an Editor With High Standards—6 Spring and Summer Essentials I Swear By
Chic outfits, guaranteed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These 30 Effortlessly Chic Summer Essentials Are on Sale at Gap and Banana Republic
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sienna Miller's Casual Jeans Outfit Probably Already Lives Inside Your Closet
Classic Sienna.
By Natalie Munro
-
30 Incredibly Chic Dresses and Skirts From the Epic Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
These discounts are too good to pass up.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
8 White-Dress Trends You're Guaranteed to See Out in the Wild This Summer
Let's get specific.
By Allyson Payer