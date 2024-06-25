Sienna Miller Just Wore the Boho Dress-and-Shoe Formula Everyone Will Copy in Autumn

Natalie Munro
By
published

When it comes to fashion, Sienna Miller is typically as season or two ahead of the rest of us. Somehow seeing seeing into the future, the style icon seems to predict the next season's biggest trends well before the remainder of us have wrapped our heads around the latest.

Attending the L.A. premiere of her latest film Horizon: An American Saga, Miller stepped out in an elegant ensemble that looks like it's fresh off an autumn designer mood board. Wearing a flowy white dress with lace embroidery, ruffle detailing and slim spaghetti straps from Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 collection, the actor picked up on the key summer trend that is destined to seep into the latter half of the year, too.

Whilst we always see white midis and minidresses dominate throughout the warmer months, this autumn we anticipate that the hemlines will drop as the pretty white dress takes on a long-line form. Treating us to the ultimate autumn-ready paring early, Miller wore her breezy dress with a pair of black knee-high boots, crafting a cool-weather look that remains loyal to her iconic boho-chic style.

Sienna Miller wears a white dress and black boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having created a striking outfit base, Miller adopted a pared-back approach to accessorising, selecting simple, statement items that elevated her look in an effortless way. Wearing an elegant gold chocker necklace and a pretty charm bracelet, Miller's jewellery was elegant and added polish to the overall edgy look.

Eager as ever to achieve a Sienna-worthy look, read on to discover Miller's white-dress-and-black-knee-boot outfit here, as well as shop our edit of the best white dresses and black knee-high boots below.

SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LOOK:

white dress
Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Odessa Midi Dress

Style with knee high boots to get Sienna's look.

Weightless Hollow Tube Gold-Plated Choker
Jennifer Fisher
Weightless Hollow Tube Gold-Plated Choker

This is the easiest way to elevate an outfit.

Tex Leather Knee-High Boots
Bottega Veneta
Tex Leather Knee-High Boots

Style with a cotton mini throughout the summer months.

Spirit Animal Gold-Plated Pearl Charm Bracelet
Pacharee
Spirit Animal Gold-Plated Pearl Charm Bracelet

Layer on with gold bangles or style on its own.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE DRESSES AND KNEE BOOTS HERE:

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

This elegant linen dress is a summer time favourite amongst fashion people.

Marks & Spencer, Leather Block Heel Knee High Boots
Marks & Spencer
Leather Block Heel Knee High Boots

Shop these classic boots whilst on sale.

White Fitted A-Line Marina Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
White Fitted A-Line Marina Midi Dress

Style on its own or throw over a navy jumper if the weather starts to dip.

Wally Leather Knee Boots
Staud
Wally Leather Knee Boots

The small kitten heel makes these feel so elegant.

Marks & Spencer, Pure Cotton Strappy Midi Cami Waisted Dress
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Strappy Midi Cami Waisted Dress

This comes in sizes 6—24.

Knee-High Leather Cowboy Boots
COS
Knee-High Leather Cowboy Boots

Style with a white dress or wear with long denim shorts.

Open-Back Tiered Midi Dress
COS
Open-Back Tiered Midi Dress

The ruched detailing at the back adds an elevated edge.

Eve Leather Boots
Chloe
Eve Leather Boots

Sienna Miller always comes back to Chloe for her elegant daily style.

Struttin' Midi Dress
Free People
Struttin' Midi Dress

This also comes in 11 other colours.

Dallas Leather Knee Boots
Khaite
Dallas Leather Knee Boots

These also come in a brown suede style.

+ Atelier Jolie Scalloped Silk-Cady Gown
Chloe
Scalloped Silk-Cady Gown

The subtle scallop detailing adds such a pretty touch.

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot

Style with linen shorts or wear with a voluminous dress.

Sienna Miller White Dresses Knee High Boots
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

