Sienna Miller Just Wore the Boho Dress-and-Shoe Formula Everyone Will Copy in Autumn

When it comes to fashion, Sienna Miller is typically as season or two ahead of the rest of us. Somehow seeing seeing into the future, the style icon seems to predict the next season's biggest trends well before the remainder of us have wrapped our heads around the latest.

Attending the L.A. premiere of her latest film Horizon: An American Saga, Miller stepped out in an elegant ensemble that looks like it's fresh off an autumn designer mood board. Wearing a flowy white dress with lace embroidery, ruffle detailing and slim spaghetti straps from Chloé’s spring/summer 2025 collection, the actor picked up on the key summer trend that is destined to seep into the latter half of the year, too.

Whilst we always see white midis and minidresses dominate throughout the warmer months, this autumn we anticipate that the hemlines will drop as the pretty white dress takes on a long-line form. Treating us to the ultimate autumn-ready paring early, Miller wore her breezy dress with a pair of black knee-high boots, crafting a cool-weather look that remains loyal to her iconic boho-chic style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having created a striking outfit base, Miller adopted a pared-back approach to accessorising, selecting simple, statement items that elevated her look in an effortless way. Wearing an elegant gold chocker necklace and a pretty charm bracelet, Miller's jewellery was elegant and added polish to the overall edgy look.

Eager as ever to achieve a Sienna-worthy look, read on to discover Miller's white-dress-and-black-knee-boot outfit here, as well as shop our edit of the best white dresses and black knee-high boots below.

