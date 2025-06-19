The Pretty Summer Dress Fashion People Keep Wearing Already Sold Out Once—This Time, I Won't Miss Out

All I want to wear this summer is a cotton maxi dress, and Rixo's pretty version is at the top of my wish list.

Three women wear a white lace dress from Rixo
On a shopping trip last summer, I spotted the most beautiful blouse. It was none other than the Rixo Maribelle blouse, a versatile style with intricate lacework, sweet buttons and a pretty collar. Naturally, I fell in love. Back to the present, and Rixo has taken the romantic details of the blouse and reformed them into a sweet summer dress that is already selling out fast. When I checked last week, the Edina dress was sold out in most sizes, but now there's been a restock, and I won't miss out a second time.

Fans of Rixo will be well aware of the brand's prowess in dressmaking. Timeless silhouettes are combined with bold prints and delicate details to make each piece a standout, and instantly recognisable as the label's own. Enter the Edina dress. Whilst monochromatic, the brand's brilliance in design is clear in all the sweet details it features. The dress is a flowing maxi length (don't fret, petite dressers, there's a shorter version for us) that currently comes in a crisp white shade. Much like my beloved blouse, the dress features an oversized lace collar, with elbow-length sleeves and a soft figure-skimming silhouette.

Across the body of the dress, you'll find panels of pretty floral lace alongside front pleats that tailor the fit-and-flare silhouette. At the hem, extra fabric is used to bring added fluidity to the shape, and you'll notice delicate embroidered flowers accentuating the romantic feel of the dress. At the back, a tie allows you to adjust the shape to be more fitted or languid, however you prefer.

As warm-weather staples go, a white summer dress is one of the most versatile. Throw it on for an easy day look with simple sandals and a basket bag, or elevate it with heels and a clutch for a garden party. The dress is also made from 100% cotton, making it the ideal breezy companion on even the hottest days.

Keep scrolling to shop the Rixo Edina Cotton Maxi Dress, and shop more pretty summer buys.

Shop the Rixo Edina Cotton Maxi Dress

Edina - Pansy Embroidery White
RIXO
Edina - Pansy Embroidery White

Shop More Pretty Summer Buys

Dove - Pansy Embroidery White
Rixo
Dove - Pansy Embroidery White

For those who prefer a mini length.

Francia Top -- Salt
DOEN
Francia Top -- Salt

Pretty is Dôen's modus operandi, and this sweet top is set to be another best-seller.

Zimmermann, Rhiannon Ruffled Linen Midi Dress
Zimmermann
Rhiannon Ruffled Linen Midi Dress

I've already bookmarked this dress for one evening look on my next holiday.

White Lace Column Midi Skirt
Whistles
White Lace Column Midi Skirt

The mix of sizes in the lace pattern feel incredibly contemporary.

Sézane, Dahlia Shirt
Sézane
Dahlia Shirt

Every time I head into Sézane I find myself trying on a pretty embroidered shirt.

Matteau, Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Mini Dress
Matteau
Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Mini Dress

The perfect throw-on dress for beachside adventures.

Petal-Sleeve Cotton Midi Dress
COS
Petal-Sleeve Cotton Midi Dress

The soft pistachio shade of this dress is exquisite.

Ellery - White
Rixo
Ellery - White

So pretty!

Cotton Cord Deia Pebble Locket
Monica Vinader
Cotton Cord Deia Pebble Locket

And to finish the look, a trending cord necklace.

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

