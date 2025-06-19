The Pretty Summer Dress Fashion People Keep Wearing Already Sold Out Once—This Time, I Won't Miss Out

On a shopping trip last summer, I spotted the most beautiful blouse. It was none other than the Rixo Maribelle blouse, a versatile style with intricate lacework, sweet buttons and a pretty collar. Naturally, I fell in love. Back to the present, and Rixo has taken the romantic details of the blouse and reformed them into a sweet summer dress that is already selling out fast. When I checked last week, the Edina dress was sold out in most sizes, but now there's been a restock, and I won't miss out a second time.

Fans of Rixo will be well aware of the brand's prowess in dressmaking. Timeless silhouettes are combined with bold prints and delicate details to make each piece a standout, and instantly recognisable as the label's own. Enter the Edina dress. Whilst monochromatic, the brand's brilliance in design is clear in all the sweet details it features. The dress is a flowing maxi length (don't fret, petite dressers, there's a shorter version for us) that currently comes in a crisp white shade. Much like my beloved blouse, the dress features an oversized lace collar, with elbow-length sleeves and a soft figure-skimming silhouette.

Across the body of the dress, you'll find panels of pretty floral lace alongside front pleats that tailor the fit-and-flare silhouette. At the hem, extra fabric is used to bring added fluidity to the shape, and you'll notice delicate embroidered flowers accentuating the romantic feel of the dress. At the back, a tie allows you to adjust the shape to be more fitted or languid, however you prefer.

As warm-weather staples go, a white summer dress is one of the most versatile. Throw it on for an easy day look with simple sandals and a basket bag, or elevate it with heels and a clutch for a garden party. The dress is also made from 100% cotton, making it the ideal breezy companion on even the hottest days.

Keep scrolling to shop the Rixo Edina Cotton Maxi Dress, and shop more pretty summer buys.

