The Pretty Summer Dress Fashion People Keep Wearing Already Sold Out Once—This Time, I Won't Miss Out
All I want to wear this summer is a cotton maxi dress, and Rixo's pretty version is at the top of my wish list.
On a shopping trip last summer, I spotted the most beautiful blouse. It was none other than the Rixo Maribelle blouse, a versatile style with intricate lacework, sweet buttons and a pretty collar. Naturally, I fell in love. Back to the present, and Rixo has taken the romantic details of the blouse and reformed them into a sweet summer dress that is already selling out fast. When I checked last week, the Edina dress was sold out in most sizes, but now there's been a restock, and I won't miss out a second time.
Fans of Rixo will be well aware of the brand's prowess in dressmaking. Timeless silhouettes are combined with bold prints and delicate details to make each piece a standout, and instantly recognisable as the label's own. Enter the Edina dress. Whilst monochromatic, the brand's brilliance in design is clear in all the sweet details it features. The dress is a flowing maxi length (don't fret, petite dressers, there's a shorter version for us) that currently comes in a crisp white shade. Much like my beloved blouse, the dress features an oversized lace collar, with elbow-length sleeves and a soft figure-skimming silhouette.
Across the body of the dress, you'll find panels of pretty floral lace alongside front pleats that tailor the fit-and-flare silhouette. At the hem, extra fabric is used to bring added fluidity to the shape, and you'll notice delicate embroidered flowers accentuating the romantic feel of the dress. At the back, a tie allows you to adjust the shape to be more fitted or languid, however you prefer.
As warm-weather staples go, a white summer dress is one of the most versatile. Throw it on for an easy day look with simple sandals and a basket bag, or elevate it with heels and a clutch for a garden party. The dress is also made from 100% cotton, making it the ideal breezy companion on even the hottest days.
Keep scrolling to shop the Rixo Edina Cotton Maxi Dress, and shop more pretty summer buys.
Shop the Rixo Edina Cotton Maxi Dress
Shop More Pretty Summer Buys
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
7 Summer Basics You Can Wear All Season Without Getting Bored
Elevated closet staples.
-
J.Crew Is Having a Major Sale RN—Here Are 29 Pieces I Immediately Added to My Cart
Up to 50% off.
-
People With Cool Style Are All Wearing These 11 Dress Trends This Summer
And it's hard to pick a favorite.
-
Shopbop Has So Many New Discounted Gems—I'm Losing It Over These 27 Sale Finds
Summer standouts at up to 70% off.
-
8 Pieces That Are the Secret Sauce to an Incredibly Chic Summer Outfit Rotation
Getting ready just got so much easier.
-
The 2025 Dress Trend I'm Copying From the Olsen Twins to Look Wealthy This Summer
Per usual, they were way ahead of their time.
-
It's Officially a Butter-Yellow Summer—27 of the Chicest Finds at Zara, Nordstrom, and J.Crew
Fashion people love this color trend.
-
The Classic Hero Piece That Fashion People Reach For All Summer Long
Something for every personal style.