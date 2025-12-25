I Thought These ’90s Celeb Style Trends Were Over, But Turns Out They’re Making a Comeback for 2026

At this time of year, I’ve already stopped buying winter woollies and my sights are set towards pieces that’ll see me through to spring. While the weather is still firmly screaming winter, brands are already trickling bikinis and swimsuits into their “new-in” sections—yes, really. And while I’m not quite in the market for swimwear yet (despite having already booked a hot January holiday), my focus is on transeasonal pieces I can wear now and continue to get mileage out of next year, too. Naturally, I’ve been digging through the spring/summer 2026 runway images to see which trends are actually worth investing in—and I couldn’t help but notice that many of the standout trends are giving a strong nod to the ’90s.
Valentino, Khaite and Balenciaga all backed animal print—from snake and zebra to leopard—bags, as seen on Jennifer Aniston back in 1998. Saint Laurent has confirmed that the Julia Roberts-style slouchy suiting is continuing from this year into the new season. And when it comes to ‘nice tops’ to look out for, the strapless bandeau styles that were once worn by the likes of Kate Moss and Sarah-Jessica Parker have been spotted at Hugo Boss, Max Mara and Ralph Lauren, all worn similarly with wide-leg trousers. The common thread? These are all wearable, easy-to-copy trends that were backed by celebs in ‘90s and are going to be big news in 2026. Mark my words...
'90s Trends Making a Comeback in 2026
1. Jennifer Aniston's Animal Print Bags
Style Notes: Khaite went for Zebra, Valentino and The Attico had snake and Balenciaga backed leopard print bags for spring/summer 2026—as did Jennifer Aniston in 1998. Animal print bags in all wild forms have made a return, and for the season ahead, make like Jen and wear with a white dress.
Shop Animal Print Bags:
& Other Stories
Animal-Print Leather Tote Bag
As we know from this year, any form of animal print gets a firm yes.
Alaïa
Le Teckel Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Clutch
The 2026 version of Jennifer Aniston's bag.
KHAITE
Lotus Mini Zebra-Print Calf Hair and Suede Tote
It's plain black suede on the back so you can switch up the look.
ARKET
Zebra-Print Leather Shoulder Bag
The print, the silhouette, the soft finish—every element of this bag looks luxe.
M&S
Faux Leather Slouchy Cross Body Bag
Well done, M&S.
2. Julia Roberts's Slouchy Suiting
Style Notes: Basically one of the most iconic photos from the '90s,Julia Roberts wore a slouchy suit complete with shirt and tie to the Golden Globe Awards in 1990. Since seen at Saint Laurent for AW25 and throughout the menswear collection for SS26, oversized borrowed-from-your-grandpa tailoring is sticking around.
Shop Slouchy Suiting:
COS
Collarless Wool-Blend Blazer
The collarless blazer feels new for the year ahead.
COS
Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
You can also wear these with sandals and a shirt come spring.
MANGO
Double-Breasted Suit Jacket - Women
Add a '90s style vest top.
MANGO
Wide Leg Suit Trousers
Everything about this suit makes me so excited for new season.
Ganni
Grey Wool Suiting Blazer
All about that oversized fit.
Ganni
Grey Wool Suiting Trousers
Barrel leg trousers will still be slouchy.
3. Naomi Campbell's Faux-Fur Detail Jackets
Style Notes: A firm favourite this season, faux fur details are key and while the likes of Naomi Campbell wore longline styles in 1997, to make them ready for spring it's all about cropped jackets. Some also have removable collars and cuffs so they're basically a two-for-one buy to take into new season.
Shop Faux-Fur Detail Jackets:
Monki
Cropped Faux Fur Trim Jacket
I'm buying this dotty style.
KITRI
Bonnie Burgundy Vinyl Jacket
The cuffs and collar are removable on this one.
Rixo
Sammy Jacket
Naomi Campbell would have worn this one.
Agolde
Avril Oversized Leather Jacket
A forever buy.
ZARA
100% Sheepskin Suede Leather Jacket
You can take off the collar to transform it into a plain suede jacket.