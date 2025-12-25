I Thought These ’90s Celeb Style Trends Were Over, But Turns Out They’re Making a Comeback for 2026

Whether it's Jen An's animal print bag collection or Mossy's strapless tops, these are the 90's trends that'll take over again in 2026.

CELEBRITY 90s TRENDS MAKING A COMEBACK IN 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
At this time of year, I’ve already stopped buying winter woollies and my sights are set towards pieces that’ll see me through to spring. While the weather is still firmly screaming winter, brands are already trickling bikinis and swimsuits into their “new-in” sections—yes, really. And while I’m not quite in the market for swimwear yet (despite having already booked a hot January holiday), my focus is on transeasonal pieces I can wear now and continue to get mileage out of next year, too. Naturally, I’ve been digging through the spring/summer 2026 runway images to see which trends are actually worth investing in—and I couldn’t help but notice that many of the standout trends are giving a strong nod to the ’90s.

Valentino, Khaite and Balenciaga all backed animal print—from snake and zebra to leopard—bags, as seen on Jennifer Aniston back in 1998. Saint Laurent has confirmed that the Julia Roberts-style slouchy suiting is continuing from this year into the new season. And when it comes to ‘nice tops’ to look out for, the strapless bandeau styles that were once worn by the likes of Kate Moss and Sarah-Jessica Parker have been spotted at Hugo Boss, Max Mara and Ralph Lauren, all worn similarly with wide-leg trousers. The common thread? These are all wearable, easy-to-copy trends that were backed by celebs in ‘90s and are going to be big news in 2026. Mark my words...

'90s Trends Making a Comeback in 2026

1. Jennifer Aniston's Animal Print Bags

CELEBRITY 90s TRENDS MAKING A COMEBACK IN 2026: Jennifer Aniston 1998 WEARING AN ANIMAL PRINT BAG

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Khaite went for Zebra, Valentino and The Attico had snake and Balenciaga backed leopard print bags for spring/summer 2026—as did Jennifer Aniston in 1998. Animal print bags in all wild forms have made a return, and for the season ahead, make like Jen and wear with a white dress.

Shop Animal Print Bags:

2. Julia Roberts's Slouchy Suiting

CELEBRITY 90s TRENDS MAKING A COMEBACK IN 2026: Julia Roberts IN 1990 WEARING A RELAXED SUIT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Basically one of the most iconic photos from the '90s, Julia Roberts wore a slouchy suit complete with shirt and tie to the Golden Globe Awards in 1990. Since seen at Saint Laurent for AW25 and throughout the menswear collection for SS26, oversized borrowed-from-your-grandpa tailoring is sticking around.

Shop Slouchy Suiting:

3. Naomi Campbell's Faux-Fur Detail Jackets

CELEBRITY 90s TRENDS MAKING A COMEBACK IN 2026: Naomi Campbell IN 1997 WEARING A FAUX FUR JACKET

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A firm favourite this season, faux fur details are key and while the likes of Naomi Campbell wore longline styles in 1997, to make them ready for spring it's all about cropped jackets. Some also have removable collars and cuffs so they're basically a two-for-one buy to take into new season.

Shop Faux-Fur Detail Jackets:

4. Kate Moss's Bandeau Top