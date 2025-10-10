My Official Fashion-Month Street Style Shopping List—Every Bag, Shoe, Jacket, and More I'm Eyeing for Fall

(Image credit: The Style Stalker; Claire Guillon; Sarah Ellen Treacher)
Now that spring/summer 2026 fashion month has come to a close and we've seen the best that Copenhagen, New York, London, Milan, and Paris have to offer, it's time for my favorite part. No, it's not a runway review (though we have that too). I'm talking about something with more instant gratification. It's time to shop the street style! You're in luck because as an eagle-eyed lover of online shopping, I have a knack for not just spotting the best looks but also finding the exact items people are wearing in them. Designer jackets, handbags, shoes… These are the pieces that, after seeing them styled out in the wild, I can't stop thinking about and make up the bulk of my luxury fall wish list. To see everything that made the cut, from Prada pumps to Burberry and Bottega Veneta outerwear, simply keep scrolling.

Woman wearing a zebra print coat and matching miniskirt.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

On-trend animal-print coat? Check. Matching miniskirt? Check. What more could one ask for?!

Woman wearing a tan blouson and light-wash jeans.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

When it comes to low-key luxury, Annabel Rosendahl is the blueprint.

Woman wearing a gray quarter-zip sweater and black Miu Miu handbag.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

I love the bag. I'm not going to lie—I couldn't find her exact sweatshirt, but I want that too. Shop some similar options here!

Woman wearing a red leather jacket and black midi skirt with green Saint Laurent pumps.

(Image credit: Asia Typek)

Christine Centenera, cofounder of Wardrobe.NYC, is the queen of cool and knows that no one does slingbacks like Saint Laurent.

Woman carrying a suede The Attico handbag.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

I'm obsessed with the rich, rusty shade of this suede Attico bag.

Woman wearing a tan cape coat and white sheer skirt.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Is it cheating that I've already tried this Altuzarra cape coat on and swooned over it?

Woman wearing a cropped white top and low-rise silk pants pants.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

These Kallmeyer pants have been on my Net-a-Porter wish list for a few weeks, and this outfit really just put them over the edge for me.

Woman wearing a tan button-down and tan suede Toteme handbag.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

In case you needed another reason to want a Toteme T-Lock bag.

Woman wearing a cow-print coat.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: It's a cow-print fall.

Woman wearing a light tan trench coat.

(Image credit: Sarah Ellen Treacher)

Alexa Chung perfectly demonstrates how a Burberry trench can be so classic and so cool at the same time.

Woman wearing a blue button-down and zebra print midi skirt.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

This zebra-print Jacquemus skirt stopped me in my scrolling tracks.

Woman wearing a black Tibi jacket.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Our EIC, Kat Collings, isn't the only person I spotted in this perfectly versatile Tibi jacket.

Woman wearing a leather jacket, a white tee, and black trousers.

(Image credit: Sarah Ellen Treacher)

It wouldn't be a wish list without a Khaite leather jacket.

Woman wearing a crewneck sweater, a matching scarf, and a leather skirt.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

No basic sweaters here.

Woman wearing a long brown croc-leather coat.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

This croc-embossed coat was a favorite among COS showgoers, and I think it's obvious why.

Woman carrying a pink Fendi handbag.

(Image credit: Asia Typek)

The Fendi Spy is so back.

Woman wearing a yellow sweater, silk midi skirt, and Prada pumps.

(Image credit: Asia Typek)

Our editorial director, Lauren Eggertsen, couldn't help but scoop up these Prada pumps in Milan. Can you blame her?

Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
Editor-at-Large

Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. Upon joining, she was a senior about to graduate from business school at USC. Fast-forward to 2025, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was just starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content and her Trust Me—Buy This newsletter. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to neutral, classic pieces but will always make an exception for something colorful or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a party is dressing up for one. On her downtime, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.

