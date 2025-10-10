Now that spring/summer 2026 fashion month has come to a close and we've seen the best that Copenhagen, New York, London, Milan, and Paris have to offer, it's time for my favorite part. No, it's not a runway review (though we have that too). I'm talking about something with more instant gratification. It's time to shop the street style! You're in luck because as an eagle-eyed lover of online shopping, I have a knack for not just spotting the best looks but also finding the exact items people are wearing in them. Designer jackets, handbags, shoes… These are the pieces that, after seeing them styled out in the wild, I can't stop thinking about and make up the bulk of my luxury fall wish list. To see everything that made the cut, from Prada pumps to Burberry and Bottega Veneta outerwear, simply keep scrolling.
On-trend animal-print coat? Check. Matching miniskirt? Check. What more could one ask for?!
Rotate
Printed Double-Breasted Faux Fur Coat
Rotate
Printed Faux Fur Miniskirt
When it comes to low-key luxury, Annabel Rosendahl is the blueprint.
Bottega Veneta
Cotton Twill Blouson in Beige
I love the bag. I'm not going to lie—I couldn't find her exact sweatshirt, but I want that too. Shop some similar options here!
Miu Miu
Arcadie Leather Top Handle Bag
Christine Centenera, cofounder of Wardrobe.NYC, is the queen of cool and knows that no one does slingbacks like Saint Laurent.
Saint Laurent
Amalia Slingback Pumps in Satin Crepe
I'm obsessed with the rich, rusty shade of this suede Attico bag.
THE ATTICO
La Passeggiata Medium Asymmetric Suede Tote
Is it cheating that I've already tried this Altuzarra cape coat on and swooned over it?
ALTUZARRA
Dak Layered Draped Wool-Blend Felt Coat
These Kallmeyer pants have been on my Net-a-Porter wish list for a few weeks, and this outfit really just put them over the edge for me.
KALLMEYER
Wesley Gathered Silk-Taffeta Wide-Leg Pants
In case you needed another reason to want a Toteme T-Lock bag.
TOTEME
T-Lock Suede Shoulder Bag
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: It's a cow-print fall.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Cow-Print Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Jacket
Alexa Chung perfectly demonstrates how a Burberry trench can be so classic and so cool at the same time.
BURBERRY
Fitzrovia Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
This zebra-print Jacquemus skirt stopped me in my scrolling tracks.
Jacquemus
La Jupe Tozzi Skirt
Our EIC, Kat Collings, isn't the only person I spotted in this perfectly versatile Tibi jacket.
TIBI
Leather-Trimmed Twill Jacket
It wouldn't be a wish list without a Khaite leather jacket.
Khaite
Owey Oversized Leather Jacket
No basic sweaters here.
St. Agni
Exclusive Cashmere Scarf Sweater
This croc-embossed coat was a favorite among COS showgoers, and I think it's obvious why.
COS
Croc-Embossed Leather Coat
The Fendi Spy is so back.
Fendi
Fendi Spy Small Pink Leather Bag
Our editorial director, Lauren Eggertsen, couldn't help but scoop up these Prada pumps in Milan. Can you blame her?
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. Upon joining, she was a senior about to graduate from business school at USC. Fast-forward to 2025, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was just starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content and her Trust Me—Buy This newsletter. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to neutral, classic pieces but will always make an exception for something colorful or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a party is dressing up for one. On her downtime, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.